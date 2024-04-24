Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Evading accident

State Police Troop B is investigating an evading motor vehicle accident case that was reported to have occurred between 7 a.m. and 9:48 a.m. on Monday, April 15. An unknown vehicle sideswiped a 2018 Audi A4 that was parked in a rear lot located at 89 Main Street in North Canaan. The Audi is owned by Suzanne Mazarelli of Ashley Falls.

Traveling too fast

On Wednesday, April 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Ryan Phelps, 27, of Salisbury, was westbound on Route 4 in Sharon in a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek. While negotiating a curve the Subaru left the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop off the eastbound side. Phelps reported minor injuries and was transported to Sharon Hospital. The Subaru was towed from the scene. Phelps was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Fog, low ceiling cited

On Saturday, April 20, at approximatley midnight, Maya Lyons, 29, of Goshen, was eastbound on Route 4 in Cornwall in a 2008 Honda Cr-v that swerved off the roadway, crossing the westbound lane and subsequenly struck a stone fence. The Honda traveled back onto the road and came to a rest in the center of the road. Weather conditions were poor with fog and low ceilings present. Lyons was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane. The Honda was towed from the scene.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

Ecology Success Stories: A Cary Fellow’s optimism

Ecology Success Stories: A Cary Fellow’s optimism

With the ban of DDT, the bald eagle has come back from 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 nesting pairs and was removed from the Endangered Species List in 2007.

Seaq68 via Pixabay

MILLBROOK — In today’s world of climate change worry, Peter Groffman, research fellow at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, gave a lecture of hope for the future of the environment.

Groffman “studies urban ecology and how climate change alters microbial processes that support plant growth and air and water quality.” He is the president-elect of the Ecological Society of America and teaches at the City University of New York and Brooklyn College.

Affordable housing hearing in Salisbury

Affordable housing hearing in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) will hold a public hearing Monday, May 20, 6:45 on Zoom on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s (SHT) application to build two affordable housing houses on town-owned property on Undermountain Road and Grove Street.

The commission received the application at its April 15 meeting.

Hotchkiss hosts interstate Ultimate Frisbee tourney

Hotchkiss hosts interstate Ultimate Frisbee tourney

Luke Warner soared over the Amherst offense to swat down a pass during the Ultimate Mini-Tourney at The Hotchkiss School Saturday, April 20.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — On a soggy Saturday, April 20, eight teams competed in an Ultimate Frisbee mini tournament hosted by The Hotchkiss School.

There were teams from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Two middle schools competed against high school junior varsity squads.

Learning to compost at Kent Memorial Library

Learning to compost at Kent Memorial Library

Josiah and Everett Newton with Aunt Kathy learned the importance of sorting and separating food scraps recycleables, and trash at Kent Memorial Library as part of a composting class for Earth Day.

Lans Christensen

KENT — The Kent Memorial Library and Kent Conservation Commission joined forces to bring a meaningful and educational program concerning nutrients, recycling and trash April 18.

Carol Franken of the Conservation Commission, the presenter, said one of her main composting concerns was, “How to make it meaningful to preschoolers.”

