Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sideswipe in Sharon

On Monday, April 22, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Susie Johnston, 61, of Penn Yan, New York, was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Passat and was making a right turn out of the Sharon Package Store and began traveling east on Route 41. Theresa Gillette, 63, of Sharon, was westbound on Route 41 in a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and crossed over the double yellow line, sideswiping the driver door of the Passat. No injuries were reported. Gillette was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Impersonation, forgery

On Tuesday, April 23, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to Laigle Flooring Covering and Design in North Canaan investigating a reported credit card fraud in conjunction with Cheshire, Conn., police. Two suspected parties were attempting to collect a fraudulently placed order with Laigle staff. An individual later identified as Santigo Ramirez, 26, of the Bronx, New York, produced a Dominican Republic ID as well as a fraudulent New York ID he said he purchased online so that he could obtain work. Ramirez was charged with forgery, 2nd degree and criminal impersonation. A court date was set. He was released on a $2,000 cash/surety bond.

Failure to yield right of way

On Thursday, April 25, at approximately noon, Howard Mortman, 66, of Sharon, was stopped at a Stop sign near Hospital Hill Road in a 2016 Volkwagen Golf in Sharon. Laurella Van Braislin, 72, of Sharon, was southbound on Hospital Hill Road in Sharon in a 2019 Ford Edge. Mortman turned onto Hospital Hill Road and made contact with the Ford as it was turning. Both vehicles turned into the Sharon Hospital parking lot and waited for Troopers. Mortman was issued a written warning for failure to yield right of way.

Yellow-light fender bender

On Friday, April 26, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Edison Tupiza Quilca, 26, of Torrington, was driving a 2016 Honda CR-V and was stopped southbound on North Elm Street in North Canaan, attempting to turn left onto Route 44. Hedy Manalo, 62, of Stamford, was stopped behind the Honda in a 2017 BMW X3. When the traffic light turned yellow Tupica Quilca entered the intersection. He then drove in reverse to get out of the intersection, hitting the BMW. Quilca was issued a written warning for unsafe backing. Manalo was issued a written warning for operating an unregistered vehicle.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

crime

Latest News

The artist called ransome

The artist called ransome

‘Migration Collage' by ransome

Alexander Wilburn

If you claim a single sobriquet as your artistic moniker, you’re already in a club with some big names, from Zendaya to Beyoncé to the mysterious Banksy. At Geary, the contemporary art gallery in Millerton founded by New Yorkers Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, a new installation and painting exhibition titled “The Bitter and the Sweet” showcases the work of the artist known only as ransome — all lowercase, like the nom de plume of the late Black American social critic bell hooks.

Currently based in Rhinebeck, N.Y., ransome’s work looks farther South and farther back — to The Great Migration, when Jim Crow laws, racial segregation, and the public violence of lynching paved the way for over six million Black Americans to seek haven in northern cities, particularly New York urban areas, like Brooklyn and Baltimore. The Great Migration took place from the turn of the 20th century up through the 1970s, and ransome’s own life is a reflection of the final wave — born in North Carolina, he found a new home in his youth in New Jersey.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Four Brothers ready for summer season

Four Brothers ready for summer season

Hospitality, ease of living and just plain fun are rolled into one for those who are intrigued by the leisure-time Caravana experience at the family-owned Four Brothers Drive-in in Amenia. John Stefanopoulos, pictured above, highlights fun possibilities offered by Hotel Caravana.

Leila Hawken

The month-long process of unwrapping and preparing the various features at the Four Brothers Drive-In is nearing completion, and the imaginative recreational destination will be ready to open for the season on Friday, May 10.

The drive-in theater is already open, as is the Snack Shack, and the rest of the recreational features are activating one by one, soon to be offering maximum fun for the whole family.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.
Pamela Osborne

If you’ve been thinking that you have a constitutional right to happiness, you would be wrong about that. All the Constitution says is that if you are alive and free (and that is apparently enough for many, or no one would be crossing our borders), you do also have a right to take a shot at finding happiness. The actual pursuit of that is up to you, though.

But how do you get there? On a less elevated platform than that provided by the founding fathers I read, years ago, an interview with Mary Kay Ash, the founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her company, based on Avon and Tupperware models, was very successful. But to be happy, she offered,, you need three things: 1) someone to love; 2) work you enjoy; and 3) something to look forward to.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes