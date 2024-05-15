Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Asleep at the wheel

On Sunday, May 6, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Alexis Ayala, 27, of New Britain, was eastbound on Millerton Road in Salisbury in an International 4000 truck when he fell asleep. The truck left the right roadway and struck a guardrail. Lakeville Auto arrived to repair the truck’s tire. Ayala was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Warrant served

On Tuesday, May 7, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Troopers responded to an address on High Street in North Canaan to serve an active arrest warrant on Luis Santiago, 42, of North Canaan. Santiago was placed under arrest and transported to Troop B and processed for charges of disorderly conduct and assault, 3rd degree and was released from custody.

Pickup rolls on side

On Wednesday, May 8, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Aaron Pequignot, 52, of Cornwall Bridge, was northbound on Kent Road in Cornwall in a 1986 GMC K2500 pickup when the vehicle failed to maintain its proper lane and struck an Eversource guide pole approximately 10 feet off the roadway. The vehicle rolled over on the driver’s side. Pequignot was transported to Sharon Hospital by Cornwall EMS, being suspected to have minor injuries. The pickup was towed from the scene and Pequignot was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Traveling too fast

On Wednesday, May 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Marisin Mclean, 16, of Cornwall Bridge, was northbound on Route 7 in Sharon in a 2008 Subaru Outback when the vehicle lost control due to wet road conditions and crossed over the centerline, striking the rock face and coming to rest in the south bound lane. Mclean was transported to Sharon Hospital for evaluation. The Subaru was towed from the scene by Sharon Autobody. Mclean was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

