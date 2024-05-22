Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault charge

On Sunday, May 12, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Samantha Granbery, 32, of Salisbury, walked into Troop B and was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant on charges of disorderly conduct and assault third-degree on an elderly or other victim. She was released on a $5,000 nonsurety bond.

Liquor store larceny

On Monday, May 13, Alyssa Armillei, 30, of Amenia, was served an arrest warrant in Hartford Superior Court on charges of larceny in the 6th degree related to an incident on March 21, 2023, at Stateline Wine and Spirits in North Canaan. Armillei allegedly was captured on store video removing four bottles containing alcoholic beverages without paying for them.

Failure to appear

On Monday, May 13, Angelisa Deberry, 28, of Canaan, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court, 2nd degree. Cash/surety bond was set at $5,000, which was not posted.

Avoiding a cat

On Friday, May 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Katherine Libby, 35, of West Cornwall, was westbound on Route 128 in Cornwall in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta when a cat crossed the road. Libby swerved to avoid the cat and struck a parked 2013 Ford Focus, which then struck a fence. Both vehicles sustained damage and were towed from the scene by Arnold’s Garage. Libby was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

crime

Latest News

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala
James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening