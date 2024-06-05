Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Evading responsibility

On Wednesday, May 29, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Troop B received a call from Torrington Police stating that they had come in contact with Heather Moresi, 40, of Torrington, who had an active arrest warrant from Troop B. Moresi was arrested on evading responsibility, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to obey a Stop sign. She was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond with a court appearance set.

Negligent homicide with motor vehicle

On Thursday, May 30, at approximately 11 a.m., Deborah Martin, 70, of Canaan, turned herself in at Troop B on an active arrest warrant on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to drive on the right. Martin was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond. The charge stemmed from an accident on Route 7 in Canaan on March 13, 2023, involving a Toyota Sienna driven by Martin and a Chevrolet C7500 farm truck. A passenger in a wheelchair in Martin’s vehicle, Patricia Jordan, died as a result of the accident that occurred. An investigation determined that Martin’s vehicle encroached into the oncoming lane, striking the truck.

Crashes into cemetery

On Friday, May 31, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Lilianna Zyszkowski, 23, of Southfield, Massachusetts, traveling southbound on North Street in Norfolk in a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, failed to maintain lane and left the roadway, striking two DOT traffic signs and entering St. Mary’s Cemetery before hitting a tree and rolling over. Zyszkowski was issued a written warning for traveling unreasonably fast and failure to maintain established lane.

