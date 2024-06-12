Police Blotter: Troop B

Latest News
Our Unique Habitat
A quarterly letter from the Salisbury Conservation Commission
Welcome to the Salisbury Conservation Commission’s quarterly missive. The SCC is a new town committee formed to advise and support, but not make policy on, the many wonderful environmental resources we have in town. It’s a win-win commission!
One of its goals is education; educating SCC members and fellow Salisburyians on the unique natural habitats specific to our beautiful and fascinating town and how to preserve them.
In these quarterly missives, the SCC will take shallow dives into topics germane to an environmentally engaged community and that celebrate our town’s unique ecological features. In the future, please look for articles on vernal pools, upland habitats, core forests, tax breaks, etc.
We would like to be interactive, so please send topic suggestions and comments to leepotter@salsiburyct.gov.
All The Light They Can “See”: Micro Sextants or Like Moths to a Flame
Is it a well-known fact that moths have micro sextants in their brains? We don’t know, but like mariners who used the sextant and stars to navigate, so do moths.
Do you know when you leave a light on outside all night, in the morning you find quite a few dead moths around it? Let’s focus on the moths, the significance of those carcasses, and what we can do to help these night flyers.
Moths are not as sexy as their Lepidoptera cousin, the butterfly, but they are perhaps wiser having been around about 100 million years longer. Today, we are going with brains over beauty. The New Canaan Land Trust says this about moths: In addition to their role as pollinators, moths fill an important link in our natural food webs. Their caterpillars feed the animal kingdom. Songbirds raise their young principally on caterpillars. Frogs, toads, and salamanders prey on them, as do chipmunks, squirrels, foxes, and most other mammals living in our
New England habitats. www.newcanaanlandtrust.org/moths-butterflies-unsung-cousins/ Needless to say, moths are vital to our Salisbury habitats.
In most cases, our moths are nocturnal, and their aids for navigation are fascinating. In January 2024, “The Guardian” wrote about new science regarding moths: According to Sam Fabian, an entomologist at Imperial College London, moths and many other insects that fly at night evolved to tilt their back to wherever is brightest. For hundreds of millions of years, this was the sky rather than the ground. The trick told insects which way was up and ensured they flew level. www.theguardian.com/science/2024/jan/30/why-are-moths-attracted- to-lights-science-answer
When ALAN, or artificial light at night, is present, moths and other nocturnal insects, are relying on it to inform their imbedded navigation systems. These systems have not yet evolved to understand artificial light. ALAN causes confusion and exhaustion as the moths continue to circle a lighted bulb believing that this illumination is directing it to shelter the way the moon and stars would.
A wonderful resource about ALAN is DarkSky.org. They say: The best way to protect moths from light pollution is to turn off exterior lights when possible, and to shade windows in lighted rooms at night. If you must use outdoor lighting, consider dim low-voltage lighting, lights that are motion activated, or LED lights with a warm color temperature, as these are all less attractive to moths and other insects.
And while it is true that some people don’t like moths eating their sweaters, even Tim’s Pest Control in Norwalk, says dim the lights. Lights attract adult moths, so it is extremely common for our home’s exterior lights to attract them into our homes.
And NO BUG ZAPPERS!
Salisbury Conservation Commission
Contributors include: Tom Blagden, Steve Fitch (Alternate), Maria Grace, Lee Potter, Susan Rand, Zac Sadow, Sarah Webb
Letters to the Editor - 6-13-24
Father’s Day tribute to ‘my Papa’
In honor of Father’s Day this coming Sunday, I’d like to tell you a little about my Papa. Some of you may have noticed him around town, in his signature pink trousers and red convertible with matching hat. Others may have seen him playing cards with me at local restaurants and wearing festive hats at Christmas time. He waves and say hello to passers by and always has a smile on his face. During Covid he amused many with his funny face masks. Did you see him?
Your parents may remember him from Stagecoach Hill Inn in Sheffield, which he started in the 50’s and ran with my mother until the 70’s. If you frequent the Town Grove, then it is likely your children know him as ‘the toy fairy’, leaving goodies for the kids to play with and take home. He has been active in the community volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and The Democratic committee. He supports local causes and rarely misses a Noble Horizons fundraiser.
He loves trivia, traveling and his family, but dislikes a certain orange man. In fact, he has been known to rant about him here in The Lakeville Journal. He attends his weekly luncheons with the R.O.M.E.O.S. and brings specialty pizza toppings to share with everyone. He has lived around the world, tells great stories and has a terrific sense of humor.
Whether you know my Papa or not, if you see him around, say hi. He is an amazing man and I am so lucky to call him my Daddy. Happy Father’s Day to everyone. Please tell your Dad how much you love and appreciate him!
Sharon Kahler
Lakeville
Jahana Hayes – Israel and antisemitism
A recent letter in The Lakeville Journal defends Congresswoman Jahana Hayes on issues of Israel and antisemitism. It states that Israel is acting contrary to Jewish values and interests. Absurd. Israel was brutally attacked on October 7, when Hamas invaded Israel and slaughtered young Israelis at a music festival, murdered and raped civilians and burned babies in front of their parents. 1200 murdered and 250 hostages. This act of barbarity started a terrible war between Israel and Hamas. Jewish values do not call for suicide. The Jewish people are not required to quietly die because of the horrible consequences of war – a war that Israel did not want nor start. A recent Harvard-Harris poll confirms that 80% of American voters support Israel’s war against Hamas.
Because terrorists in Gaza hide behind civilians, and in tunnels under residences, mosques, schools and hospitals, Israeli military actions inadvertently result in civilian casualties - as it does in all wars - in spite of the IDF’s extreme measures to avoid them. These measures, according to US military officials, go beyond the requirements of the International Law of War and beyond measures taken by the US military. All civilian deaths are tragic, but clear-thinking Americans know the difference between deliberate slaughter and inadvertent casualties of war.
And clear-thinking Americans also know that none of these inadvertent casualties would have happened had Hamas not barbarically broken the ceasefire on October 7.
But Jahana Hayes did not join other congressmen calling for the defunding of UNWRA, whose ‘teachers’ participated in slaughtering Israelis, whose buildings shelter terrorists and weapons, and whose textbooks teach hate to the next generation of Palestinians. She did not join 50 other congressmen - mostly Democrats - in a letter to Anthony Blinken last year to force the Palestinian Authority to stop its $300 million “Pay for Slay” program, rewarding Palestinians convicted of terrorism against Israelis. She did not object to Hamas diverting billions of dollars of donations to build military tunnels, missile launching sites and weapons instead of building homes and infrastructure for Gazan civilians.
But Jahana Hayes wants to stop funding the State of Israel, which is in a defensive war on multiple fronts, threatening its very existence and enduring daily rocket attacks.
Hayes also voted against House Resolution 927 titled “Condemning antisemitism on university campuses and the testimony of University Presidents in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce”. This bill reacts to the explosion of antisemitic activity at American universities and the lack of meaningful response by school administrations. This resolution passed with 84 Democratic Congressmen voting for it. Jahana Hayes is not being attacked, as alleged, because this is standard ‘demagoguery’ of the Republican party. One needs only to look at her record.
The State of Connecticut deserves a congressman who will stand for safety of its students on campus and support its allies. George Logan, the son of proud immigrants from Jamaica and Guatemala, has shown by word and deed that he will support our American values in Congress and not fear the criticisms of extremists.
Alan Friedman
Salisbury
Attacks on Hayes continue to repeat falsehoods
Attacks on Congresswoman Jahana Hayes from George Logan and his Republican backers continue to repeat false allegations of anti-Semitism along with a false tie to ‘the Squad’. In fact, on April 20, Ms. Hayes voted with most other Democrats to pass the National Security Supplemental Legislation, which provided much needed aide to Israel and Ukraine. Most right wing, isolationist Republicans voted against it.
Ms. Hayes also spoke against anti-Semitism in universities and elsewhere on April 22.
“There is no place for discrimination in education. However, we have seen a rise in antisemitism, particularly on college campuses. This is unacceptable. To combat this alarming trend, I have supported increased funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to help protect houses of worship and to ensure Holocaust education is taught in our schools.”
Allegations about the Congresswoman’s attachment to the Squad are disingenuous. The nine “Squad’ members vote with their fellow Democrats often. As a result, some of Ms Hayes’ votes will overlap with theirs. On the other hand, Mr. Logan wishes to join Republican House members whose attempts at most legislation have been derailed by the thirty-nine members of the
Freedom Caucus, people like the egregious Margorie Taylor Greene. In the words of several House Republicans who have left Congress in mid-term, The Republican Party Is dysfunctional, gridlocked and has created an uncivil environment in the House.
What say you to that, Mr. Logan?
Jahana Hayes, however, is a member of the can-do party that passed the fore-mentioned legislation and The Inflation Reduction Act, which modernizes infrastructure, lowers healthcare costs, addresses climate change and creates jobs. And remember, a bi-partisan bill on immigration was voted down by House Republicans.
As to Mr. friedman’s opening accusations about the state of our nation: with the exception of a few cities, crime is actually down, police continue to be backed, and we are still working closely with our allies, including Israel and Ukraine. In contrast,Trump, the presumed Republican candidate, had this to say about Ukraine: “This is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine…Putin declares it as independent…oh, that’s wonderful…How smart is that? And he’s gonna go in and be a peacemaker.”
Again, what say you to that, Mr. Logan?
Barbara Maltby
Lakeville
Relief
We know it is close
to something lofty.
Simply getting over being sick
or finding lost property
has in it the leap,
the purge, the quick humility
of witnessing a birth—
how love seeps up
and retakes the earth.
There is a dreamy
wading feeling to your walk
inside the current
of restored riches,
clocks set back,
disasters averted.
—Kay Ryan
From “The Best of It: New and Selected Poems.”
Copyright © 2010 by Kay Ryan.
Reprinted with the permission of Grove Press.
In early April, facing a battle over retaining his Speakership, Mike Johnson went to visit former President Trump at his Florida estate to seek his support. It would appear that Trump gave his blessing to the Speaker in return for Johnson’s more vociferous expression of unswerving loyalty to him. Johnson now seems almost like a different person.
While Speaker Johnson tended to stay in the background while getting accustomed to his new position, recently he has been asserting himself aggressively. Later in April, he came, uninvited, to Columbia University where he spoke out against student protesters and called for the National Guard to be brought in to put down the anti-semitic violence (there was none). Appearing at former President Trump’s trial in NYC with a scrum of Republican officials (all nearly identically dressed), he gave a short speech denouncing the trial and misrepresenting the facts. Then, after the verdict was announced, without any supporting evidence he called the trial “a severe miscarriage of justice” and said the Supreme Court should completely overrule the verdict. Did Johnson realize that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction in the matter even though he remarked that a couple of them were his personal friends?
Although elected Speaker by the House of Representatives last October, he remains little known by the American public or even most of his fellow members of Congress. Who is he and what can we expect from him?
In the running for Speaker, Mike Johnson was a “dark horse”; In his 8 months as Speaker, Johnson has shown considerable dexterity in working with his very fractious and uncooperative Republican majority, brushing away an attempt to remove him from his post yet shepherding through major bills providing military aid to Israel and Ukraine, a notable accomplishment.
A mild mannered 52 year old lawyer, Johnson grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, where his father was a fireman. He graduated from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1995 and its Law School in 1999.
His record over the past four terms as a member of Congress has been consistently right of center. While nearly always voting with the majority of Republicans, he had never led a powerful committee or served in the top tier of House leadership.
However, last year, while serving on the House Armed Services Committee, he led 59 other Republicans in a vote against a 39 billion aid package for Ukraine, a move endorsed by former President Trump. In the past, Republicans have been very slow to back away from foreign commitments and this may represent a real change in GOP foreign policy.
A devout evangelical Southern Baptist, the Speaker is known for his outspoken religiosity having spent much of his time over the past two decades extolling his faith through articles and lectures. Johnson’s religious beliefs have strongly influenced his political views. A confirmed foe of abortion, he has been pushing for a total abortion ban with no permitted exceptions.
He has also spoken out sharply against homosexuality, calling it “inherently unnatural” and a “dangerous lifestyle” and linking it to bestiality, according to opinion essays and interviews. And he opposed legislation to mandate federal recognition for same-sex marriages — a bill that passed with strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.
The Speaker has an environmental record even less favorable than most of his Republican colleagues. The League of Conservation Voters, the principal environmental group monitoring voting records of members of Congress has given Johnson a lifetime rating of 2% out of a possible 100% (the average score for a Member of Congress is 52%). But the American Energy Alliance, which represents fossil fuel interests, gave him a score of 100% in 2022. Johnson called the energy components of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act “a thinly veiled attempt to implement the policies that would usher in a new socialist society in America”.
Some observers think that Johnson is competing to be selected as Trump’s running mate. John Nance Garner FDR’s vice president from 1932-40, is remembered for saying that “the vice presidency is not worth a bucket of warm spit!” Trump may lose and the Republicans may lose the House but for now as long as he remains untroubled by his own shameless obsequiousness, Johnson remains in the catbird seat, the highest ranking Republican in government.
Architect and landscape designer Mac Gordon lives in Lakeville.