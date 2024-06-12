Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Larceny charge

On Monday, May 20, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Lynn Mead, 48, of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts, walked into Troop B and was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant. The warrant related to an incident in North Canaan in August, 2023. The charge is larceny in the 6th degree. Mead was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond.

Asleep behind wheel

On Monday, May 20, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Ruperto Gualan-Dota, 47, of Canaan, was northbound on Route 7 in Salisbury in a 2011 Toyota Tacoma and admitted to falling asleep. While negotiating a curve the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an embankment. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Arnold’s Garage. Gualan-Dota was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Disorderly conduct

On Wednesday, May 22, at approximately 1 p.m., Troopers responded to a Town Hill Road address in Norfolk on an active domestic report. Sam Bell, 54, of Norfolk, was charged with disorderly conduct and was released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Damage at Lindell’s

Sometime during overnight hours on Wednesday, June 5 four lighting stanchions were damaged at CA Lindell Hardware, 59 Church Street, North Canaan. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Resident Trooper Jeremy Ribadeneyra at 860-824-7313, Ext. 8.

Honda hits two guardrails

On Saturday, June 1, at approximately 4 a.m., William Perez, 33, of Torrington, was westbound on Route 44 in North Canaan when the 2015 Honda CR-V he was driving swerved off the road, striking a metal guardrail then crossed the road and struck the guardrail on the other side. The Honda was towed from the scene and Perez was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Motorcycle hits mailbox

On Saturday, June 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m. a motorcycle failed to maintain lane and struck a mailbox on Route 63 in Canaan, then evaded the scene. The operator of the black motorcycle was described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old wearing a red T-shirt. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mitchell Montano at 860 626-1820.

Backing into parked car

On Monday, June 3, at approximately 2 p.m., William Brodnitski, 82, of Norfolk, was reversing out of a driveway on Maple Avenue in Norfolk in a 2013 Mazda 3i when his vehicle struck a parked car on Maple Avenue. Brodnitski received a verbal warning for unsafe backing.

Blazer exits roadway

On Tuesday, June 4, at approximately 9 p.m., Benjamin Vianese, 23, of Cheshire, was eastbound on Route 44 in Salisbury near Twin Lakes Road in a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer when the vehicle exited the roadway in a curve. The Blazer was disabled and was towed from the scene. Vianese was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

Our Unique Habitat

Our Unique Habitat

A quarterly letter from the Salisbury Conservation Commission

Welcome to the Salisbury Conservation Commission’s quarterly missive. The SCC is a new town committee formed to advise and support, but not make policy on, the many wonderful environmental resources we have in town. It’s a win-win commission!

conservation commission corner

Judicial Restraint

Judicial Restraint

Letters to the Editor - 6-13-24

Letters to the Editor - 6-13-24

Father’s Day tribute to ‘my Papa’

In honor of Father’s Day this coming Sunday, I’d like to tell you a little about my Papa. Some of you may have noticed him around town, in his signature pink trousers and red convertible with matching hat. Others may have seen him playing cards with me at local restaurants and wearing festive hats at Christmas time. He waves and say hello to passers by and always has a smile on his face. During Covid he amused many with his funny face masks. Did you see him?

Post Mar-a-Lago, Mike Johnson seems a different person

Post Mar-a-Lago, Mike Johnson seems a different person

In early April, facing a battle over retaining his Speakership, Mike Johnson went to visit former President Trump at his Florida estate to seek his support. It would appear that Trump gave his blessing to the Speaker in return for Johnson’s more vociferous expression of unswerving loyalty to him. Johnson now seems almost like a different person.

While Speaker Johnson tended to stay in the background while getting accustomed to his new position, recently he has been asserting himself aggressively. Later in April, he came, uninvited, to Columbia University where he spoke out against student protesters and called for the National Guard to be brought in to put down the anti-semitic violence (there was none). Appearing at former President Trump’s trial in NYC with a scrum of Republican officials (all nearly identically dressed), he gave a short speech denouncing the trial and misrepresenting the facts. Then, after the verdict was announced, without any supporting evidence he called the trial “a severe miscarriage of justice” and said the Supreme Court should completely overrule the verdict. Did Johnson realize that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction in the matter even though he remarked that a couple of them were his personal friends?

