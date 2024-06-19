Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Transfer station larceny

On Friday, June 14, at approximately 5 p.m., Troop B received a call from the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station about an active larceny. An investigation led to the arrest of Patrick Brennan, 39, of Sharon of charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance and larceny, 6th degree. Brennan was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond.

Driver flees crash site

On Friday, June 14, at approximately 1 p.m., Robert Winters, 76, of Lakeville, was eastbound on Route 44 in Salisbury in a 2020 Toyota Tacoma and came to a stop due to eastbound traffic making a left turn at Twin Lakes Road. The Tacoma was struck by an eastbound 2016 Jeep Patriot owned by Tracy Lynn Nolan of Millerton. The unknown driver of the Jeep left the scene on foot. Winters sustained minor injuries and the Jeep was towed from the scene. The crash is an ongoing investigation at Troop B barracks.

Rear-ended on Route 7

On Saturday, June 15, at approximately 1 p.m. Donna Prindle-speed, 73, of Canaan, was southbound on Route 7 in North Canaan in a 2012 Volvo S80 and slowed to make a turn into an apartment complex. Dana Tompkins, 28, of Sharon, also southbound in a 2022 Jeep Compass, struck the rear of the Volvo. Both individuals sustained minor injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene by Arnold’s Garage. Tompkins was issued a written warning for failure to drive at a reasonable distance resulting in an accident.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

