Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Collison near Stop & Shop

On Monday, July 1, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse was eastbound on Route 44 in North Canaan and had stopped to make a turn into the Stop & Shop. A 2012 Kia Forte also was eastbound on Route 44 and came to a stop behind the Chevrolet. A third vehicle, a 2008 Hyundai Sante Fe driven by Bethany Cornet, 21, of Danbury, approached eastbound and struck the Kia in the rear, which then struck the Chevrolet. There were no reported injuries and all vehicles were towed from the scene. Cornet was issued an fraction for following too close resulting in a collision and operating without a license.

Both claim green light

On Tuesday, July 2, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Archie Wildman, 58, of Canaan, was southbound at the intersection of Route 44 and Elm Street in North Canaan in a 2016 Jeep Wrangler as Flores Cristian Gomez, 41, of Canaan, was eastbound through the intersection in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. Both operators said they had green light signal. The Jeep struck the driver’s side rear of the Jetta. Gomez and a passenger were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Without witness testimony the accident was considered no fault. Gomez was issued an infraction for operating in violation of a limited license.

Truck hits utility pole

On Wednesday, July 3, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to Gavel Cabin Road in Sharon for the report of a one-vehicle accident. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Dylan Hickey, 33, of Salisbury, on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. The 2019 Ford F250 ran off the road and collided with a utility pole. The truck sustained disabling damage.

Sexual assault arrest

On Thursday, July 4, Troopers served an arrest warrant to Mason Lynehan, 24, of North Canaan, following an investigation of an incident alleged to have occurred in June 2022 that was reported by two females in October 2022. The warrant charges sale of liquor to a minor, risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault, 2nd degree. Lynehan was released on a $25,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Cool coffee granitas

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

