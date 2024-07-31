Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to obey Stop sign

On Monday, July 22, at approximately 10 a.m. Robert Marks, 54, of Sharon was was eastbound on Route 44 in North Canaan in a 1999 Volkswagen Passat. Patrice Onaitis, 72, of Canton was eastbound on West Main Street approaching a Stop sign in a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe and failed to stop. The Hyundai struck the Volkswagen. Both vehicles received damage but were driven from the scene. Onaitis was issued a written warning for failure to obey a Stop sign.

Failure to appear cases

On Tuesday, July 23, three individuals were in custody for failure to appear in court, 2nd degree.

Rebecca Ackerman, 30, of North Adams, Massachusetts, was taken into custody on Daisy Hill Road in North Canaan without incident.

Angelisa Deberry, 28, of Winsted, was taken into custody without incident, also on Daisy Hill Road in North Canaan.

Ryan Dimalanta, 34, of North Canaan, turned himself in at approximately 10:15 a.m. at Troop B headquarters.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

