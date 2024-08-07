Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Collision at intersection

On Tuesday, Sept. 23 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Theodore Fredenburg, 27, of Canaan was southbound in a 2016 Chevy Silverado on Route 7 at the intersection of Route 126. Jeffrey Cole, 49, was stopped at a Stop sign in a 2021 Cadillac attempting to cross Route 7 and failed to grant right of way to the Silverado. Cole was issued an infraction for failure to grant right of way at an intersection. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Asleep at the wheel

On Friday, July 26, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Grayson Anderson, 17, of Lakeside, was northbound on East Cornwall Road in Cornwall in a 2017 Toyota Sienna when he fell asleep at the wheel, resulting in a collision with a utility pole. Anderson was issued written warning for violating restricted turns. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Car in a cornfield

On Wednesday, July 31 at approximtely 11:45 a.m. Troop B was alerted to a vehicle that was off the road in a cornfield near Browns Lane in North Canaan. An investigation led to the arrest of Randall Marshall, 32, of Torrington, who was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Hits pole on Route 44

On Monday, July 29, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Suzanne Riva, 65, was westbound on Route 44 in North Canaan in a 2014 Lincoln that exited the road, striking a telephone pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Riva was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Tesla hits parked Tesla

On Friday, Aug. 2, at approximately 11 a.m., John Barber, 87, of Sharon, was eastbound on Route 112 in Salisbury in a 2023 Tesla Model 3, when an unknown object fell into his eye that caused him to veer off the roadway, crashing into another 2023 Tesla parked on the right shoulder. The driver in the parked car was Jonathan Koshar, 39, of Pittsfield. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Sharon Hospital. The Teslas were towed from the scene and Barber was issued a written violation for failure to maintain lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

