Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Avoiding a deer

On Thursday, Aug. 1, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Gabriela Amaya, 24, of Torrington, was traveling south on Point of Rocks Road in Canaan in a 2012 Nissan VRS and was unable to maintain her lane after a deer entered the roadway. She struck a utility pole and was transported to Sharon Hospital for minor injuries. She was issued an infraction for operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle, illegal use of a registration, failure to maintain lane and insufficient insurance.

Collision near Stop & Shop

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Gary Daddario, 62, of Colebrook, was eastbound on Route 44 in North Canaan in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and slowed to turn into the Stop & Shop parking lot. Jimenez Hernandez, 50, of Canaan, was following in a 1999 Mitsubishi Fuso and could not brake in time to avoid colliding with the Silverado. Hernandez was issued a written warning for following too close resulting in a collision.

Processed at Troop B

On Thursday, Aug. 6, at approximately 8 p.m. Lauren Lyga, 34, of Colebrook, was arrived at Troop B to speak with troopers about an incident under investigation and was taken into custody under an active warrant and charged with disorderly conduct, harassment second degree and assault third degree. She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond with a court appearance set.

Strikes Cornwall bridge

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, at approximately 10 a.m., Ann Kilroy, 59, of Rocky Hill, entered the covered bridge in Cornwall driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with a camper and hit the roof of the bridge. CT DOT inspected the bridge and determined the bridge yielded minimal damage and was safe for operation. Kilroy was issued a written warning for failure to obey height requirements.

Jeep lands in ditch

On Friday, Aug. 9, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Linda Palmer, 62, of Sharon was eastbound on Route 128 in Cornwall in a 2014 Jeep Compass and ran off the roadway, sideswiping a utility pole, hitting a wire rope guard rail and coming to rest in a water filled ditch. Palmer was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane and traveling too fast for conditions.

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Above, Cornwall Park and Recreation volunteers serve locally sourced meals at Taste of Cornwall.

Sava Marinkovic

From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”

The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Maurice Samuels speaks at Congregation Beth David, July 30.

Gregg Osofsky

On the evening of July 30, Congregation Beth David in Amenia became the epicenter of a deep dive into one of history’s most profound and politically charged scandals. Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and the director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism, captivated a full house with his insights on the Dreyfus Affair, drawn from his latest book, “Alfred Dreyfus: The Man at the Center of the Affair.” The event, skillfully moderated by culture writer Laura van Straaten, opened a deep and complicated discussion into how historical events like the Dreyfus Affair continue to offer valuable lessons, illuminating the challenges and stakes of our own times.

After a brief welcome by Rabbi Jon Haddon, spiritual director of Congregation Beth David, the event opened with an introduction by Ilene Smith, editorial director of the Jewish Lives biography series and a member of the congregation. Smith described the series of biographies, for which Samuels was commissioned, as a “remarkable opportunity to curate deep and interesting biographies about influential figures with a real legacy.” There are now 70 books in the collection all of which “ask the question: What does it mean to be Jewish?” Smith explained.

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Enough theory, time to get wet. Anglers took a shot at smallmouth bass in the Housatonic River during a Trout Unlimited event Saturday, Aug. 3

Patrick L. Sullivan

We are in unequivocal bass mode at the moment, although the recent tarantula rain has brought up the flow of the little blue lines to the extent it might be worth a go.

What is tarantula rain, you ask?

