Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cornwall burglary arrest

On Thursday, Aug. 15 a Western District Major Crime Detective served an active arrest warrant on Anthnony Buonaiuto, 39, of Danbury, related to a Sept. 6, 2023, burglary at a Whitcomb Hill Road address in Cornwall. An investigation revealed that several antique items of value were taken from the unoccupied residence. Buonaiuto was charged with larceny first degree, and burglary third degree. Buonaiuto was released to Department of Corrections custody following his arrest. Jessica Thompson, 39, of Brookfield, also is charged with burglary third degree and larceny first degree related to the investigation.

Hits railroad crossing

On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Route 44 in North Canaan when it struck a railroad crossing arm, then evaded the scene. The truck was described as having a green cab and a gray metal trailer and was described as a JP Noonan truck. Troop B identified the owner of the vehicle as Jewett & Noonan Transportation, Inc., of Gorham, Maine. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop B at (860) 626-1820.

Loud music complaint

On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a report of loud music from a vehicle parked at St. Martin’s Church parking lot in Norfolk. William Reudgen, 73, of North Canaan, was taken into custody. Unable to post a $2,500 bond, Reudgen was transported to New Haven County Correction Center pending an appearance in Superior Court.

Stephen C. Rogers

Stephen C. Rogers

CORNWALL­ — Stephen C. Rogers (Steve), of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Thomas and Matilda (Kocsis) Rogers. He grew up in Litchfield, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He attended the University of Connecticut but gave up his education to marry his beloved wife, Janet Gardner, and raise his family. Steve and Janet settled in Washington, Connecticut and Steve began his career with Prudential, where he would work until retirement.

Colleen Harrak from the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of youngsters to Opal, a hognose snake, at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.

“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”

SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).

Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.

