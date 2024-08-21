Police Blotter: Troop B

Latest News
Bus routes are subject to change. Check www.region1schools.org for updates.
Cornwall
Bus 4
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:16 a.m. — Bald Mountain Road & Warren Hill Road-Route 45
6:26 a.m. — Bell Road Ext. & Popple Swamp Road
6:28 a.m. — 31 Popple Swamp Road
6:30 a.m — Pierce Lane & Furnace Brook Road-Route 4
6:31 a.m.— 9 Jewell Street
6:32 a.m. — 33 Jewell Street
6:36 a.m. — Town Street South & Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
6:38 a.m. — Baldwin Road & Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4
6:40 a.m. — 8 Bunker Hill Road-Route 4
6:45 a.m. — Hall Road & Route 128 (Meet Bus 13 to transfer students)
Bus 13
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:29 a.m. — 17/19 Hollenbeck Road-Route 63
6:30 a.m. — 75 Hautboy Hill Road
6:38 a.m. — 163 Cornwall Hollow Road-Route 43
6:45 a.m. — Hall Road & Route 128 (Meet Bus 4 to get students)
6:56 a.m. — 197 Town Street
7:00 a.m. — Yelping Hill Road & Town Street
7:07 a.m. — 66 Cogswell Raod
7:09 a.m. — 92 Cream Hill Road
7:12 a.m. — Depart Cornwall Consolidated School
7:15 a.m. — Lower River Road & Route 128
7:20 a.m. — 34 Swaller Hill Road
7:30 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 3
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:08 a.m. — Todd Hill Road & Baldwin Road
6:18 a.m. — 35 College Street
6:28 a.m. — Town Street South and Route 4
6:30 a.m. — Cornwall Library (Meet Bus 4 to transfer students)
Bus 3
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:39 p.m. — 34 Swaller Hill Road
2:43 p.m. — Sharon Goshen Turnpike & Railroad Station
2:48 p.m. — Cornwall Consolidated School (Students either transfer to Bus 4 or stay on Bus 3 to go home with elementary students)
Falls Village
Bus 14
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:40 a.m. — 40 Undermountain Road
6:50 a.m. — Canaan Mountain Road & Chattleton Road
6:56 a.m. — Cobble Road & Undermountain Road
7:02 a.m. — 20 Route 63
7:10 a.m. — 162/163 Music Mountain Road
7:16 a.m. — 20 River Road
7:18 a.m. — 259 Route 7
7:20 a.m. — 64 Johnson Road
7:23 a.m. — 217 Beebe Hill Road
7:28 a.m. — Amy Road & Route 126
7:31 a.m. — 38 Main Street-Route 126
7:32 a.m. — 56 Beebe Hill Road
7:33 a.m. — 19 Prospect Street
7:34 a.m. — 104 Main Street-Route 126
7:40 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 14
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:34 p.m. — 104 Main Street-Route 126
2:34 p.m.— Prospect Street & Main Street-Route 126
2:34 p.m. — 38 Main Street-Route 126
2:35 p.m. — Beebe Hill Road & Route 7 South
2:40 p.m. — 64 Johnson Road
2:43 p.m. — Beebe Hill Road & Johnson Road
2:43 p.m. — Amy Road & Route 126
2:52 p.m. — Route 63 & Barnes Road
3:02 p.m. — Canaan Mountain Road & Chattleton Road
3:15 p.m. — Lee H. Kellogg School
Kent
Bus 12
Inbound to KCS, Transfer to Bus 17 (a.m.)
6:38 a.m. — 52 Fuller Mountain Road
6:40 a.m. — 73 Macedonia Brook Road
6:43 a.m. — 172 Macedonia Road
6:43 a.m. — 204 Macedonia Road
6:49 a.m. — Kent School Hockey Rink
6:49 a.m. — Macedonia Road-Route 341
6:49 a.m. — Kent School-main entrance
6:53 a.m. — KCS
Bus 11
Inbound to KCS, Transfer to Bus 17 (a.m.)
6:25 a.m. — Tamshell Dr & Camps Road
6:27 a.m. — 373 Kent Hollow Road
6:27 a.m. — 369 Kent Hollow Road
6:29 a.m. — Kent Hollow Road & Upper Kent Hollow Road
6:29 a.m. — 21 Upper Kent Hollow Road
6:44 a.m. — 274 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
6:43 a.m. — Iron Mountain Road & South Road
6:50 a.m. — Cobble Road & Segar Mountain Road-Route 341
6:53 a.m. — KCS
Bus 10
Inbound to KCS, Transfer to Bus 17 (a.m.)
6:27 a.m. — Brown Road & Jennings Road
6:28 a.m. — 27 Jennings Road
6:37 a.m. — Eber Road & South Kent Road
6:40 a.m. — 126 Spooner Hill Road
6:43 a.m. — 247 Bulls Bridge Road
6:45 a.m. — 227 Kent Road-Route 7
6:47 a.m. — Birch Hill Lane & Kent Road-Route 7
6:53 a.m. — KCS
Bus 17
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:55 a.m. — Depart KCS
6:55 a.m. — 53 N Main Street & Route 7
6:59 a.m. — Chase Hill Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
6:59 a.m. — 262 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
6:59 a.m. — Carter Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
6:59 a.m. — 433 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
7:07 a.m. — 360 Kent Road-Route 7
7:07 a.m. — 355 Kent Road-Route 7
7:09 a.m. — 256 Kent Road-Route 7
7:09 a.m. —257 Kent Road-Route 7
7:09 a.m. — 235 Kent Road-Route 7
7:09 a.m. — 234 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:10 a.m. — 159 Kent Road-Route 7
7:10 a.m. — 122 Kent Road-Route 7
7:10 a.m. — 104 Kent Road S-Route 7
7:10 a.m. — Burlwood Ln & Kent Road S-Route 7
7:30 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 9
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:41 p.m. — Burlwood Ln & Kent Road S-Route 7
2:41 p.m. — 104 Kent Road S-Route 7
2:41 p.m. — 122 Kent Road-Route 7
2:43 p.m. — 159 Kent Road-Route 7
2:43 p.m. — 234 Kent Road S-Route 7
2:43 p.m. — 235 Kent Road-Route 7
2:46 p.m. — 257 Kent Road-Route 7
2:46 p.m. — 256 Kent Road-Route 7
2:46 p.m. — 355 Kent Road-Route 7
2:49 p.m. — 360 Kent Road-Route 7
2:49 p.m. — 433 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
2:49 p.m. — Carter Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
2:49 p.m. — 262 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
2:49 p.m. — Chase Hill Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7
2:49 p.m. — 53 N Main Street (Fife n Drum) & Route 7
3:05 p.m. — Elizabeth Street & Bridge Street-Route 341
3:06 p.m. — KCS (Transfer to other buses to get home with elementary students)
North Canaan
Bus 22
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
7:13 a.m. — Granite Ave & Main Street-Route 44
7:15 a.m. — Salisbury Bank & Main Street-Route 44
7:16 a.m. — Devine Ave & Church Street-Route 44
7:17am — 70 Church Street-Route 44-Apartements
7:17 a.m. — Honey Hill Road & Church Street-Route 44
7:20 a.m. — New High Street & Salisbury Road-Route 44
7:21 a.m. — 349 Salisbury Road-Route 44
7:21 a.m. — Cedar Lane & Salisbury Road-Route 44
7:21 a.m. — 350 Salisbury Road-Route 44
7:21 a.m. — 74 Belden Street-Route 126
7:25 a.m. — Dublin Road & Point Of Rocks Road-Route 126
7:30 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 22
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:35 p.m. — Dublin Road & Point Of Rocks Road-Route 126
2:35 p.m. — 74 Belden Street-Route 126
2:35 p.m. — 350 Salisbury Road-Route 44
2:35 p.m. — Cedar Ln & Salisbury Road-Route 44
2:35 p.m. — 349 Salisbury Road-Route 44
2:42 p.m. — New High Street & Salisbury Road-Route 44
2:42 p.m. — Honey Hill Road & Church Street-Route 44
2:44 p.m. — 70 Church Street-Route 44
2:44 p.m. — Devine Ave & Church Street-Route 44
2:48 p.m. — Salisbury Bank & Main Street-Route 44
2:48 p.m. — Granite Ave & Main Street-Route 44
3:05 p.m. — NCES
Bus 23
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:45 a.m. — Ashley Falls Road-Route 7 & Barracks Road
6:51 a.m. — 535 West Main Street
6:51 a.m. — 520 West Main Street
6:53 a.m. — 287 West Main Street
6:53 a.m. — 276 West Main Street
6:54 a.m. — 259 West Main Street
6:54 a.m. — Bragg Street (Town Hall Parking Lot)
6:55 a.m. — Prospect Street & Bragg Street
6:56 a.m. — Bragg Street & Railroad Street
6:58 a.m. — Ashley Falls Road-Route 7 & Killawee Street
7:02 a.m. — 68 Clayton Road
7:05 a.m. — 66 Allyndale Road
7:06 a.m. — Trescott Hill Road & Allyndale Road
7:07 a.m. — 109 Trescott Hill Road
7:07 a.m. — Trescott Hill Road & Margaret Ln
7:09 a.m. — 60 Trescott Hill Road
7:09 a.m. — 47 Trescott Hill Road
7:09 a.m. — 33 Trescott Hill Road
7:13 a.m. — 178 Lower Road
7:15 a.m. — 125 Lower Road
7:19 a.m. — 37 Lower Road
7:19 a.m. — 33 Lower Road
7:23 a.m. — 88 Sand Road
7:23 a.m. — 138 Sand Road
7:23 a.m. — 130 Sand Road (Falls Village)
7:23 a.m. — 86 Sand Road (Falls Village)
7:35 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 23
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:35 p.m. — 86 Sand Rd (FV)
2:35 p.m. — 130 Sand Road (FV)
2:35 p.m. — 138 Sand Road
2:38 p.m. — 88 Sand Road
2:38 p.m. — 33 Lower Road
2:40 p.m. — 37 Lower Road
2:42 p.m. — 125 Lower Road
2:42 p.m. — 178 Lower Road
2:42 p.m. — 33 Trescott Hill Road
2:42 p.m. — 47 Trescott Hill Road
2:47 p.m. — 60 Trescott Hill Road
2:48 p.m. — Trescott Hill Road & Margaret Lane
2:48 p.m. — 109 Trescott Hill Road
2:48 p.m. — Trescott Hill Road & Allyndale Road
2:49 p.m. — 66 Allyndale Road 2:52 p.m. — 68 Clayton Road
2:56 p.m. — Ashley Falls Road-Route 7 & Barracks Road
2:58 p.m. — Ashley Falls Road-Route 7 & Killawee Street
3:00 p.m. — 147 Pease Street
3:02 p.m. — NCES
Bus 24
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:52 a.m. — 49 Sodom Road
6:52 a.m. — 32 Sodom Road
6:52 a.m. — 71 Old Turnpike Road N
6:56 a.m. — Moses Mead & Carlson Road
6:57 a.m. — 12 Carlson Road
6:57 a.m. — 1 Carlson Road
6:57 a.m. — Tobey Hill Road & Canaan Valley Road
7:05 a.m. — 347 Norfolk Road-Route 44
7:05 a.m. — 360/357 Norfolk Road (Lone Oak)
7:06 a.m. — 365 Norfolk Road-Route 44
7:06 a.m. — Locust Hill Road & Route 44
7:12 a.m. — 31 Old Turnpike Road South
7:13 a.m. — 50 Old Turnpike Road South
7:13 a.m. — Old Turnpike Road South & College Hill Road
7:15 a.m. — 337 Norfolk Road-Route 44
7:16 a.m. — 313 Norfolk Road-Route 44
7:16 a.m. — 291 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:16 a.m. — 201 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:16 a.m. — 189/186 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:18 a.m. — 179 East Canaan Road-Route 44
7:20 a.m. — 46 East Main Street-Route 44
7:20 a.m. — 20 East Main Street-Route 44
7:21 a.m. — 11 Elm Street-Route 7
7:21 a.m. — Church Terrace & High Street-Route 7 South
7:21 a.m. — 75 High Street-Route 7
7:21 a.m. — Stein Ln & Route 7
7:21 a.m. — 309 Route 7 (Falls Village)
7:21 a.m. — 16 Route 7(Falls Village)
7:21 a.m. — Facchin Street & Route 7(Falls Village)
7:35 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 24
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:32 p.m. — 259 Route 7 South (FV)
2:33 p.m. — Facchin Street & Route 7(FV)
2:33 p.m. — 16 Route 7 (FV)
2:35 p.m. — South Canaan Road-Route 7 & Undermountain Road (FV)
2:35 p.m. — 309 Route 7 (FV)
2:36 p.m. — Stein Lane & Route 7 (FV)
2:37 p.m. — 75 High Street-Route 7
2:38 p.m. — Church Terrace & High Street-Route 7 South
2:38 p.m. —11 Elm Street-Route 7
2:39 p.m. — 20 East Main Street-Route 44
2:40 p.m. — 46 East Main Street-Route 44
2:40 p.m. — 179 East Canaan Road-Route 44
2:40 p.m. — 186/189 East Canaan Road-Route 44
2:40 p.m. — 201 East Canaan Road-Route 44
2:45 p.m. — 291 East Canaan Road-Route 44
2:48 p.m. — 313 Norfolk Road-Route 44
2:48 p.m. — 360 Norfolk Road (Lone Oak)
2:48 p.m. — Locust Hill Road & Route 44
2:48 p.m. — 391 East Canaan Road-Route 44 (Jim’s Tackle)
2:51 p.m. — Old Turnpike Rd South & Norfolk Road-Route 44
2:51 p.m. — 365 Norfolk Road-Route 44
2:51 p.m. — 357 Norfolk Road-Route 44
2:51 p.m. — 347 Norfolk Road-Route 44
2:51 p.m. — 337 Norfolk Road-Route 44
2:59 p.m. — Tobey Hill Road & Canaan Valley Road
2:59 p.m. — 1 Carlson Road
2:59 p.m. — 12 Carlson Road
2:59 p.m. — Moses Mead & Carlson Road
2:59 p.m. — 71 Old Turnpike Road North
2:59 p.m. — Sodom Road & Clayton Road
3:15 p.m. — NCES
Salisbury
Bus 27
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:53 a.m. — 159 Indian Mountain Road
6:56 a.m. — Indian Mountain Road & Interlaken Road-Route 112
6:57 a.m. — Chatfield Drive & Interlaken Road-Route 112
7:00 a.m. — Centruy Blvd & Rudd Pond Road
7:02 a.m. —160 Rudd Pond Road
7:07 a.m. — 47 Stateline Road
7:10 a.m. —Meadow Road & Millertn Road-Route 44
7:11 a.m. — 414 Millerton Road-Route 44
7:12 a.m. — 339 Millerton Road-Route 44
7:14 a.m. — 250 Millerton Road-Route 44
7:14 a.m. — Apple Way & Millerton Road-Route 44
7:15 a.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44
7:15 a.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44
7:16 a.m. — 20 Farnum Road
7:16 a.m. — Perry Street & Farnum Road
7:17 a.m. — Cleaveland Street & Farnum Road
7:17 a.m. — Briscoe Road & Farnum Road
7:18 a.m. — 135 Farnum Road
7:18 a.m. — 21 Horseshoe Lane
7:24 a.m. — Wells Hill Road & Sharon Road-Route 41
7:26 a.m. — Hotchkiss-crosswalk
7:27 a.m. —55 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:29 a.m. — Red Mountain Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:29 a.m. — 419 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:32 a.m. — 444 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:32 a.m. — 464 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:33 a.m. — 511 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
7:35 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 27
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:32 p.m. — 511 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
2:33 p.m. — 464 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
2:33 p.m. — 444 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
2:34 p.m. — 419 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
2:34 p.m. — 408 Lime Rock Road-Route 112 (Time Out Foundation)
2:36 p.m. — Red Mountain Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112
2:38 p.m. — 55 Lime Rock Road-Route 112
2:38 p.m. — Hotchkiss-crosswalk
2:40 p.m. — 56 Sharon Road-Route 41
2:40 p.m. — Farnum Road & Sharon Road-Route 41 (Gas station)
2:42 p.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44
2:42 p.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44
2:43 p.m. — Apple Way & Millerton Road-Route 44
2:44 p.m. — 250 Millerton Road-Route 44
2:46 p.m. — 339 Millerton Road-Route 44
2:46 p.m. — 414 Millerton Road-Route 44
2:47 p.m. — Meadow Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
2:48 p.m. — Centruy Blvd & Rudd Pond Road
2:50 p.m. — 160 Rudd Pond Road
2:54 p.m. —47 Stateline Road
2:58 p.m. — Chatfield Drive & Interlaken Road-Route 112
2:59 p.m. — Indian Mountain Road & Interlaken Road-Route 112
3:03 p.m. — 159 Indian Mountain Road
3:10 p.m. —Main Street-Route 44 & Lincoln City Road
3:10 p.m. —Salisbury Central School-lower building (Students stay on to go home with elementary students)
Bus 28
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
7:02 a.m. — Porter Street & Main Street-Route 44
7:04 a.m. — Main Street-Route 44 & Lincoln City Road
7:10 a.m. — 36 Taconic Road
7:11 a.m. — Bloomers Ln & Taconi Road
7:13 a.m. — 87 Beaver Dam Road
7:15 a.m. — Westmount Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
7:16 a.m. — 197 Undermountain Road-Route 41
7:16 a.m. — 178 Undermountain Road-Route 41
7:17 a.m. — Cobble Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
7:18 a.m. — 72 Undermountain Road-Route 41
7:18 a.m. — Undermountain Road-Route 41 & Echo Street
7:19 a.m. — Main Street-Route 44 & Crosswalk in Salisbury(Pharmacy)
7:20 a.m. — Factory-Washinee Road & Route 44
7:25 a.m. — 202 Salmon Kill Road
7:30 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 28
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:35 p.m. — 202 Salmon Kill Road
2:40 p.m. — Factory-Washinee Road & Route 44
2:40 p.m. — Main Street-Route 44 & Crosswalk
2:42 p.m. — 60 East Main Street-Route 44
2:42 p.m. — 70 East Main Street-Route 44
2:46 p.m. — 36 Taconic Road
2:50 p.m. — Bloomers Lane & Taconi Road
2:52 p.m. —87 Beaver Dam Road
2:52 p.m. — Westmount Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
2:52 p.m. — 197 Undermountain Road-Route 41
2:52 p.m. — 178 Undermountain Road-Route 41
2:58 p.m. — Cobble Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41
2:59 p.m. — 72 Undermountain Road-Route 41
3:00 p.m. — Undermountain Road-Route 41 & Echo Street
3:05 p.m. — Salisbury Central School-lower building
Bus 29
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
7:08 a.m. — 60 East Main Street-Route 44
7:09 a.m. — 70 East Main Street-Route 44
7:14 a.m. — 251 Canaan Road-Salisbury School (main entrance)
7:24 a.m. — Sugar Hill Road & Housatonic River Road
7:25 a.m. — Falls Mountain Road & Housatonic River Road
7:30 a.m. — Seneca Lane & Dugway Road
7:35 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 29
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:35 p.m. — Seneca Lane & Dugway Road
2:40 p.m. — Falls Mountain Road & Housatonic River Road
2:41 p.m. — Sugar Hill Road & Housatonic River Road
2:51 p.m. — 251 Canaan Road-Salisbury School (main entrance)
2:59 p.m. — Salisbury Central School (upper building)
Sharon
Bus 6
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:25 a.m. — Modley Road & S. Ellsworth Road 6:35 a.m. — 270 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
6:45 a.m. — 99 Sharon Mountain Road
6:50 a.m. — Deer Run Upper & Sharon Mountain Road
6:58 a.m. — 43 Jackson Road
7:00 a.m. — 85 Jackson Road
7:06 a.m. — 32 White Hollow Road
7:12 a.m. — 21 West Cornwall Road
7:35 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 6
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:37 p.m. — 353 Sharon Road-Route 41
2:40 p.m. —271 Gay Street-Route 41
2:42 p.m. — Rhynus Road & Gay Street-Route 41
2:42 p.m. —104 Gay Street-Route 41
2:42 p.m. —62 Gay Street-Route 41
2:43 p.m. — 43 Gay Street-Route 41
2:47 p.m. — Mitchelltown Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
2:48 p.m. — 270 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4
2:52 p.m. — 99 Sharon Mountain Road
2:55 p.m. — 43 Jackson Road
2:56 p.m. —85 Jackson Road
3:05 p.m. — Sharon Center School (Park last in line. Home or stay on bus with elementary students)
Bus 8
Inbound to HVRHS (a.m.)
6:27 a.m. — Pinch of Rocks Road & Mitchelltown Road
6:30 a.m. — 25 Mitchelltown Road
6:35 a.m. — W. Meadow Road & Hoopersfield Road
6:40 a.m. — Herrick Road & Amenia Union
6:50 a.m. — 221 Low Road
7:00 a.m. — Roberts Road & Silverlake Shore Road
7:03 a.m. — 46 King Hill Road
7:04 a.m. — Sharon Valley Road/King Hill Road & Sharon Station Road
7:05 a.m. — 124 Sharon Valley Road
7:10 a.m. — 83 Amenia Road-Route 343
7:12 a.m. — Upper Main Street & N Main Street-Route 41
7:15 a.m. — Hilltop Road & North Main Street-Route 41
7:15 a.m. — 43 Gay Street-Route 41
7:15 a.m. — 62 Gay Street-Route 41
7:15 a.m. — 104 Gay Street-Route 41
7:17 a.m. — Rhynus Road & Gay Street-Route 41
7:17 a.m. — 271 Gay Street-Route 41
7:17 a.m. — 353 Sharon Road-Route 41
7:30 a.m. — HVRHS
Bus 8
Outbound from HVRHS (p.m.)
2:47 p.m. — 221 Low Road
2:50 p.m. — Hilltop Road & North Main Street-Route 41
2:51 p.m. —Upper Main Street & North Main Street-Route 41
2:51 p.m. — Roberts Road & Silverlake Shore Road
2:51 p.m. — 46 King Hill Road
2:51 p.m. — Sharon Valley Road/King Hill Road & Sharon Station Road
2:57 p.m. — 124 Sharon Valley Road
3:02 p.m. — 83 Amenia Road-Route 343
Stephen C. Rogers
CORNWALL — Stephen C. Rogers (Steve), of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, after a prolonged illness.
Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Thomas and Matilda (Kocsis) Rogers. He grew up in Litchfield, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He attended the University of Connecticut but gave up his education to marry his beloved wife, Janet Gardner, and raise his family. Steve and Janet settled in Washington, Connecticut and Steve began his career with Prudential, where he would work until retirement.
Steve was happiest when cheering on any of his seven grandchildren, all of whom will miss him greatly. Steve was known to be an excellent cook and avid UConn fan (especially women’s basketball). He loved music, always enjoyed a party, and relished a lively debate. He was especially proud of his Irish heritage and loved to tell his life’s stories to anyone who would listen. We will miss his sense of humor and his one-pound chocolate chip cookies (among many other things).
Steve is survived by his wife, Janet, his son, Michael Rogers, his daughter, Shannon (Ed) Schopp, his seven grandchildren, Kathleen (Rogers) Whalen (Chris), Hilary Rogers, Haley Schopp, Henry Schopp, Lillian Schopp, Jackson Schopp, and Harrison Schopp, his sister, Mary (Ron) Musco, and his sister-in-law, Grayce Rogers.
Steve was predeceased by his daughter, Marnie, both his parents, his brother, Tom, and his sister, Jessie.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Steve, please send it to Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance, which assisted him many times during his illness.
At Steve’s request, there will be no formal services.
SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.
“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”
Asked how it can be determined that Tippy is female, Harrak said a female toad has a cream-colored belly, and a male toad has a tan belly.
Toads live about two years in the wild, Harrak continued. But they can live up to 36 years in captivity.
Next up were three pieces of scat in a small jar.
The children were asked to guess what produced them.
Deer? No.
Bear? “Nope,” said Harrak. “Think bigger.”
“Moose!” cried a triumphant girl.
Harrak confirmed it, and provided moose facts.
Moose moved into Northwest Connecticut in 2012, and while they are rarely seen, the state Department of Energy and Environmental protection estimates there are perhaps 200 of the animals in the state, mostly in the northwestern region.
Moose prefer areas where there has been a snowpack the previous year. And if you find a moose antler in the woods, you are welcome to keep it, as the moose doesn’t need it anymore and will grow a new set in the spring.
The discussion wound on, covering beavers, flying squirrels, fishers (“not a cat” said Harrak), porcupines and snapping turtles.
The children peppered Harrak with questions throughout.
Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.
SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).
Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.
Mike was married in Aug., 1957, to Elinor Meyer until her death in 2002. Mike leaves behind two sons, William and Richard from his longtime marriage of 44 years to Elinor who he met at grade school in Summit, New Jersey. His family grew when his sons married Alicia and Jodie and Mike held a special place in his heart for all his grandchildren; Brittany, Connor, Sonya and Parker.
Mike first worked at Thomas and Betts Co. for ten years before starting his next job where he became VP of Sales for Benfield Electric Supply. During his time at Benfield Electric, Mike made lifelong friends who would call and visit him right up until he passed. Mike was an instrument rated private pilot who flew often with Jack Benfield enjoying many business adventures. Mike used his pilot skills to support business sales growth and searching out new business ventures including starting several new Benfield Electric divisions: Power & Industrial Division and Technical Products Division. Mike was a forward thinker who knocked down barriers, developed advanced strategies for implementation with investments to stay ahead of the competition. He always said he was mentally thinking 24 hrs./day on how to improve business. Mike valued his employees and made sure performance was rewarded accordingly, knowing a business needs all levels to be successful. He believed in working hard and playing hard!
Mike was involved within his communities (Somers, N.Y., Salisbury, Conn., Casey Key Nokomis, Florida) where he put down roots early in his career. Mike loved his summer retreat at Twin Lakes in Salisbury, where he used his leadership skills to grow and protect the lake community and surrounding watershed. Mike was instrumental in the starting (early years) of the Twin Lakes Beach Club, served as President of the Twin Lakes Beach Club (2 years) while also living on the property with his first wife, Ellie. Mike was an early advocate for Twin Lakes watershed protection and maintaining a high-quality recreational use of the Twin Lakes area while serving as President of the Twin Lakes Association and being an active board member for over 40 years.
In his retirement, you might have caught a glimpse of Mike driving the big green weed harvester in the late 1980’s and later traveling up the lake shoreline for a sunset cocktail cruise in his white quiet boat (a launch called the Ripple). Mike‘s passions included: Gardening (asparagus), Chris Craft Wooden Boats, offshore sailing, and athletics: baseball pitcher – Summit High (1 no hitter), snow skiing at Mad River Glen and golfing. In Florida Mike enjoyed offshore fishing and contributed tirelessly to the Casey Key Association along with the growth of the Casey Key Public Library. After Ellie passed Mike remarried Barbara Deighton in Florida until her passing.
We will miss “Uncle Mike” greatly and we believe he has impacted us all in so many ways.
We thank Kerri Orce and his other caregivers for the loving care and support they gave to Mike and his family during his prolonged illness. A graveside memorial will be held at the Salisbury cemetery on Sept. 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mike Haupt’s name to the Twin Lakes Association, PO Box 99 Salisbury, CT 06068: twinlakesorg.org/