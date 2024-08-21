Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cornwall burglary arrest

On Thursday, Aug. 15 a Western District Major Crime Detective served an active arrest warrant on Anthnony Buonaiuto, 39, of Danbury, related to a Sept. 6, 2023, burglary at a Whitcomb Hill Road address in Cornwall. An investigation revealed that several antique items of value were taken from the unoccupied residence. Buonaiuto was charged with larceny first degree, and burglary third degree. Buonaiuto was released to Department of Corrections custody following his arrest. Jessica Thompson, 39, of Brookfield, also is charged with burglary third degree and larceny first degree related to the investigation.

Hits railroad crossing

On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Route 44 in North Canaan when it struck a railroad crossing arm, then evaded the scene. The truck was described as having a green cab and a gray metal trailer and was described as a JP Noonan truck. Troop B identified the owner of the vehicle as Jewett & Noonan Transportation, Inc., of Gorham, Maine. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop B at (860) 626-1820.

Loud music complaint

On Friday, Aug. 16, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a report of loud music from a vehicle parked at St. Martin’s Church parking lot in Norfolk. William Reudgen, 73, of North Canaan, was taken into custody. Unable to post a $2,500 bond, Reudgen was transported to New Haven County Correction Center pending an appearance in Superior Court.

