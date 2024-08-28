Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Breach of peace charge

On Friday, Aug. 23, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the area of Miner Street in Canaan on a report of a woman walking around with knives, threatening to hurt herself. Following an investigation, Samantha Whaples, 20, was arrested and charged with breach of peace, 2nd degree, and disorderly conduct. Whaples posted a $2,500 non-surety bond and was released and scheduled for an appearance in court.

Hits hanging wires

On Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m., James Jacquier, 51, of East Canaan, was traveling north on Route 126 in Canaan when the trailer portion of the vehicle struck a low hanging utility wire, causing damage to the front portion of the trailer. The collision was determined to be no fault of the vehicle an no enforcement action was taken.

