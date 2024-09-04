Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Misconduct with vehicle

On Monday, Aug. 26, at approximately 10 a.m., Robert Steinmetz, 20, of Canaan, turned himself into Troop B on an arrest warrant charging failure to drive in proper lane and misconduct with a motor vehicle related to an incident that occurred on July 6, 2023, in Salisbury on Route 44 east of Twin Lakes Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Steinmetz was driving a 2003 BMW X3 in rainy conditions with a wet road and the vehicle struck a wire guard rail and a utility pole, coming to rest on its side. A passenger, Jason Titunic, of Sarasota, Florida, was later pronounced dead at Sharon Hospital.

Gas station sideswipe

On Monday, Aug. 26, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Nicholas Massimilian, 37, of Washington, Connecticut, parked his 2018 Audi Rs5 at a gas pump at the Xtra Mart Shell Station in North Canaan and went inside. A 2011 GMC Yukon was parked in front and to the left of the Audi. The GMC, driven by Roger Cote, 50, of Taconic, backed up and sideswiped the Audi, which sustained minor functional damage. Cote evaded responsibility and left the scene in an unknown direction. The accident is under investigation.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.

My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.

