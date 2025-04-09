Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Hydroplane onto railroad

Early in the morning on March 29, Keith Harris, 28, of East Hartford was traveling south on Route 7 in North Canaan on wet roads. Harris, who was driving a Chevrolet Sonic, hydroplaned and skidded onto railroad tracks. The vehicle was disabled but Harris was uninjured in the accident, and there was no apparent damage to the railroad beams after an initial inspection. Harris was issued an infraction for Traveling Too Fast for Conditions and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Disorderly conduct arrest

On the evening of March 30, troopers responded to a report of a civil dispute on Gay Street in Sharon. Upon investigation, Marynely Molina, 35, of Hudson, New York, was arrested on the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Assault in the 3rd Degree. There was a 16 year-old minor involved in the incident who was uninjured. Molina was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on March 31.

Multiple charges after disturbance

At around 11 p.m. on April 1, troopers were dispatched to Deely Road in North Canaan to investigate a disturbance. Arriving at the scene, troopers arrested Zachary Love, 30, on three charges: Use of Drug Paraphernalia; Interfering with Officer/Resisting; and Disorderly Conduct. Love was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on April 2.

Tired driving accident

Elizabeth Thew, 60, of Norfolk was driving towards Norfolk on Route 272 when she swerved off the road, apparently due to fatigue. Her Honda HR-V struck a utility pole and a road sign near the intersection with Westside Road. Thew was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by Norfolk Ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries. She was issued a written warning for Failure to Maintain Lane.

Covered bridge accident

Javier Quinones, 20, of Waterbury was driving a company Ford F70 Super Duty on the morning of April 3 when he approached the West Cornwall covered bridge. Believing his vehicle was under clearance height, he proceeded across the bridge, ultimately striking the cross-beam supports in the middle. Quinones was found at fault for the strike, and was issued an infraction forFailure to Obey Height Restriction of a Bridge Overhang.

Protective order violation

On the afternoon of April 5, troopers responded to a report of a male party violating a protective order on Greene Avenue in North Canaan. Roan Fredriksson, 19, of North Canaan was ultimately arrested and transported to Troop B for processing. Fredriksson was charged with Violation of Protective Order, and was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Supreme Court on April 7.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

