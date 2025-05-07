Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment arrest

On May 1, police took Alec Blume, 29, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, into custody at Troop B for an active arrest warrant. Blume was processed for violating C.G.S. 53a-183, Harassment in the second degree, and was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on May 2.

Distracted driving utility pole crash

On the morning of May 2, Amy Jedlicka, 62, of New York City was driving southbound on Route 41 in Sharon near Rhynus Road. She bent down to pick something up from the floor, losing control of her BMW X3 and striking a utility pole and two bushes on a Rhynus Road property. Jedlicka was not injured in the accident, but the vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Jedlicka was issued a written warning for failure to maintain proper lane.

Arrest from warrant yields additional warrant

While on patrol on May 2, troopers identified and arrested Taylor Wilson, 35, of North Canaan on an outstanding warrant. Wilson was found at an Ashley Falls Road residence and was taken to Troop B in handcuffs. Wilson was processed for an instance involving E. Caligari and Sons in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, charged with larceny in the third degree, and forgery in the third degree. During processing, troopers were informed that Wilson had an additional active warrant for violating probation. Wilson was released on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on May 23.

Home disturbance arrest

On May 3, troopers responded to a report of a disturbance on Aetna Lane in Norfolk. After investigating, the responding troopers arrested Eugene Harding, 51, of Norfolk for disorderly conduct. Harding was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on May 5.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

