Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Driveway fender bender

On the evening of June 18, Jeffrey Livingston of New York, New York was attempting to turn into a driveway on Main Street in Salisbury when his Toyota Avalon collided with a Ford F350 driven by Connor McGuire of North Canaan. Both vehicles were still operable after the crash, though Livingston was found at fault for the accident and was issued a written warning for “failure to grant right of way at private road or driveway.”

Arrest on warrant for vehicle burglary

On June 19, Joseph Mollo, 19, of Hewlett, New York was arrested on a warrant for an incident dated Jan. 22, 2025, reported from Ashpohtag Road in Norfolk. Mollo was taken into custody and processed for first degree larceny, third degree burglary and larceny of a motor vehicle. Mollo was unable to post a $15,000 cash bond and was set to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 20.

Sneeze causes head-on collision

On the afternoon of June 2020, Shannon Hutchinson, 32, of North Canaan was traveling south on Canaan Valley Road when she collided head on with a Honda HRV driven by Chystene Curtis, 82, also of North Canaan. Curtis reported that she sneezed and closed her eyes briefly, and Hutchinson said that Curtis’ vehicle swerved into her lane. Curtis’ HRV was disabled, as was Hutchinson’s Subaru Forester, but both drivers were uninjured in the accident. Curtis was issued a citation for “failure to maintain proper lane.”

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Bach and beyond

The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) of Stockbridge will present a concert by cellist Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The mission statement of the Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) reads: “Our mission is to preserve the cultural legacy of Baroque music for current and future audiences — local, national, and international — by presenting the music of J.S. Bach, his Baroque predecessors, contemporaries, and followers performed by world-class musicians.”

Its mission will once again be fulfilled by presenting a concert featuring Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 29 Main Street, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

