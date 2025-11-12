Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Larceny warrant served

On Nov. 3, troopers arrested Shawn Keefner, 36, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts on an arrest warrant regarding an incident that occurred in 2017 at Salisbury Bank. After being charged with fifth degree larceny and third-degree forgery, Keefner was released on a $1,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 17.

Vehicle stuck on train tracks

On the afternoon of Nov. 3, Craig Scott, 75, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts made an improper turn off Orchard Street in North Canaan onto the railroad tracks, where his Chevrolet Malibu became stuck. His vehicle was towed from the tracks, and he was issued a written warning for the incident.

Operating under the influence accident

On the evening of Nov. 5, troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Flat Rocks Road in Cornwall. The driver, Jennifer Niksa, 34, of Cornwall stated she was distracted by her phone and drove off the roadway, ending up in the ditch. After investigating, troopers charged Niksa with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to maintain lane. Niksa was uninjured in the incident but the Volvo V60 Cross Country she was driving had to be towed from the scene after sustaining disabling damage. She is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Nov. 19.

Car rolls on Warren Hill Road

At around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6, troopers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Route 45 in Cornwall resulting in a rollover. Upon arriving, troopers evaluated the driver, Kristy Weber, 29, of Amenia, New York for injuries, but she was uninjured and declined medical attention. Her vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, was towed from the scene. Weber was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Unsafe passing accident

At around noon on Nov. 7, Vanessa Wallen, 41, of Torrington was attempting to turn left into the Citgo gas station off Routes 4 and 7 near Cornwall Bridge when a vehicle behind her attempted to pass on the left, sideswiping the driver side of the Acura TI Wallen drove. The vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Brittany Galante, 27, of Torrington was found at fault for the incident and was issued a citation for unsafe passing and improper passing on left. The Subaru Forester she drove was able to be driven from the scene. Wallen was issued a misdemeanor summons for operating with a suspended license. Neither was injured in the accident.

Fence strike remains under investigation

Early in the afternoon on Nov. 7, a vehicle traveling west on Route 4 near the intersection with Cornwall Bridge Road veered off the shoulder and struck approximately 40 feet of fence at 530 Cornwall Bridge Road. There is no description of the driver or the vehicle, which is purportedly a Toyota Camry, and the case remains active. Anyone with information may contact Troop B at 860-626-1820 or Trooper Colon #1159 at jean.colon.carattini@ct.gov.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email to editor@lakevillejournal.com