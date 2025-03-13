miscellany
03/20/2025
Sharon Audubon Center
325 Cornwall Bridge Road (Route 4)
06069
Sharon, Conn.
United States
Sharon Audubon Center hosts Policy Potluck Event

Sharon Audubon Center hosts Policy Potluck Event

Sharon Audubon Center, located at 325 Cornwall Bridge Road (Route 4) in Sharon, Conn., will be hosting a discussion on the science behind the pesticide neonicotinoids – what they are and how they affect our pollinators, including their effect on birds on Thursday, March 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Special guests include Louise Washer, President of the Norwalk River Watershed Association and Joan Seguin of the Connecticut Coalition for Pesticide Reform. Audubon Connecticut’s Director of Policy, Robert LaFrance, will discuss the current state of legislation and action individuals can take to reduce the presence of these chemicals in our backyard and beyond.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass, although refreshments will be provided. Small bites are preferred.

For more information, contact the Audubon Center at (860) 364-0520 x115, visit www.sharon.audubon.org, or like us on Facebook.

miscellany

Latest News

Sidelines shine with reborn Mountaineer cheer team

Sidelines shine with reborn Mountaineer cheer team

The Mountaineer cheer squad amps up team spirit in front of a pink-themed student section during rivalry night against Lakeview High School on Feb. 5.

Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School basketball games this year had more spirit than in years past thanks to the return of courtside cheerleaders.

Founded by senior captain Taylor Terwilliger, the Mountaineer cheer team was reformed this winter for the first time since 2005. When asked what inspired her to bring the squad back to life, she said, “I found my voice last year.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Health center advocacy group launches legal action over ‘inadequate’ Medicaid reimbursement

Health center advocacy group launches legal action over ‘inadequate’ Medicaid reimbursement
An exam room at Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The new federally qualified health center in North Canaan has treated more than 1,000 patients since opening its doors last summer to strong demand in the Northwest Corner. However, operators of that facility, and others like it in Connecticut, said they are facing a “serious financial crisis” because Medicaid reimbursements have failed for decades to cover the actual costs of providing essential services.

In response to the longstanding problem, the not-for-profit Community Health Center Association of Connecticut has filed a Declaratory Ruling Request with the state Department of Social Services regarding that agency’s legal obligations for setting and revising Medicaid reimbursement rates for the state’s federally qualified health centers, also referred to as FQHC’s.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Employment Opportunities

Employment Opportunities

LJMN Media, publisher of The Lakeville Journal (first published in 1897) and The Millerton News (first published in 1932), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit news organization.

We seek to help readers make more informed decisions through comprehensive news coverage of communities in Northwest Connecticut and Eastern Dutchess County in New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
about us

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

North Canaan Town Hall

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — “If you’re not coming to work, why would you get paid?”

Selectman Craig Whiting asked his fellow selectmen this pointed question during a special meeting of the Board on March 12 discussing Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, who has been absent from work for more than a month. She was not present at the meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
government