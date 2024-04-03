Shut up!

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — April 1924

Miss Helen Harding has gone to New York where she has a position in a library for three months.

Lester Amos Hoysradt

SALISBURY — Lester Amos Hoysradt, 90, of Undermountain Road, died peacefully in Hospice care on March 7, 2024, in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was a lifelong resident of Salisbury.

Lester was born Oct. 1,1933, at home in Salisbury to Whilhemina (Brazee) and Clayton Hoysradt. He came into this world with very little. He was a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the school of horticulture at UCONN. A proud Raggie, lifelong gardener, tireless worker, he was the fabric of the town. There was perhaps never a kinder and more generous man. Lester helped people anyway he could, day or night, and was a 25 year Hospice volunteer. A community man, loved by many, he was considered to be the unofficial Mayor of Salisbury. In the 1960s Lester opened Roaring Oaks Florist in Sharon. He was a dog lover. His spot in the back of the church will be difficult to fill.

Joseph Angelo Rinaldi

FALLS VILLAGE — Joseph “Joe” Angelo Rinaldi, age 82, passed on to his heavenly home on March 27, 2024, at Noble Horizons Care Facility after a recent illness.

Joe was born in Waterbury, on Dec. 12, 1941, to Ida (Ferri) and Angelo Rinaldi. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1959 and then served in the Navy, on the USS Independence.

Elisabeth Ann Miller

FALLS VILLAGE — Elisabeth Ann Miller, known by many as Libby, passed peacefully at home on March 22, 2024, after a long number of illnesses.

Libby was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Hartford, and spent her early years in Simsbury.

