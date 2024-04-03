Latest News
Turning Back the Pages
Apr 03, 2024
100 years ago — April 1924
Miss Helen Harding has gone to New York where she has a position in a library for three months.
SALISBURY – W.W. Hortie of Winsted spent Sunday with his daughters.
TACONIC – Samuel Collins has resigned his position at J.F. Fishers and will soon move to a farm near Hudson.
Myron Holley has sold the block for many years occupied by the M.E. Miller estate to R.W. Dufour, and Mr. Dufour has sold his building at present occupied by A.E. Bauman to Harry T. Miller. The parties concerned in these deals have not yet announced their future plans.
Nearly a foot of snow arriving on April 1st proved an April fool joke to those looking for spring. Some of the farmers brought their milk to town on runners. The snow fell very rapidly, but Dan Lorigan and his men operated the state snow plow during the night and as a result the state roads were cleared and ready for use early Wednesday morning, a fact that was much appreciated by auto drivers.
TACONIC – Arthur Tomlinson has completed his new house to the second story.
Last Thursday afternoon the brakes on the Conn. Power Co. truck which was parked in front of their office loosened up and the truck backed down the hill coming to a stop after smashing in the side of a Cadillac car belonging to Leslie Dufour.
The Senior Class of the Canaan High School arrived home from Washington on Thursday. Miss Margaret Jones of this place who is attending high school in Canaan made the trip with the rest of the class, and besides enjoying the other pleasures of the trip she shook hands with President Coolidge.
On Wednesday radio fans were glad to hear that coal had dropped $1.00 per ton in price.
50 years ago — April 1974
On a dirt road between the Kent School and the Schaghticoke Indian reservation a small stone building lies in ruins. Now a pile of crumbling masonry and rotted beams on a weed-choked lot, the structure is said to have housed a mission school for local Indians. According to Schaghticoke Chief Ernie Harris of Litchfield, the Moravian missionaries who brought Christianity to the Schaghticokes used the building as a school until its abandonment in the mid-nineteenth century. Chief Harris visited the site last week with a group interested in restoring the building as a monument.
Salisbury has been experiencing difficulty obtaining the proper materials from the state for completion of the bridge reconstruction on the Salisbury- Lime Rock Road, Salisbury First Selectman Charlotte Reid said Tuesday night. A report from Town Engineer Henry Rossire detailed the problems which arose when the state official in charge of materials was ill and the town crew was given 30 special sized nuts instead of the 113 requested, 9 post bolts instead of 28, and 4 end posts instead of 9. Mr. Rossire is trying to track the matter down, but Selectman George Kiefer said the problem had required “a phenomenal amount of correspondence.”
A contract has been let to build and install replicas of the decaying railings which were removed from the tower of the Sharon Congregational Church last summer. Replacement is to be completed for the 150th anniversary of the historic brick church in May. In addition, 62 shutters are being repainted by church members to complete the new look.
Over 100 boys registered for this year’s Little League program in Canaan, according to League president Doug Humes. There will be six teams and a farm team playing in the league this summer.
The soft glow of kerosene lamps has a special intrigue for Dr. Vincent Peppe of West Main Street. Dr. Peppe started collecting the lamps this winter in an effort to conserve energy and now declares that he likes them better than candlelight for soft lighting. Dr. Peppe has a number of interesting lamps in his collection and is seeking more information on how they were used most effectively in by-gone days. He talked briefly to the Exchange Club about his lamps Tuesday evening.
The Department of Environmental Protection has finally scheduled a public hearing April 26 in Hartford on Falls Village’s bid to open the new town landfill on Route 63. The town acquired the land for $125,000 last summer, but still hasn’t been able to put it in service. Delay of formal DEP approval has been the last big stumbling block.
25 years ago — April 1999
In a unique collaboration, local artists, entertainers, illustrators, sculptors, photographers, actors and others, along with skilled craftsmen, have combined their talents to create one-of-a-kind artwork to be sold for the benefit of the Northwest Connecticut and Litchfield Hills chapters of Habitat for Humanity. The artwork will be offered for sale at a festive party and silent auction April 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. (last bid at 6:30 p.m.) at the Paris- New York- Kent Gallery at Station Square. Everyone is welcome.
For her 23 years of service to the Kent Volunteer Ambulance, Leslie Connery was recently given the Distinguished Achievement Award. Mrs. Connery, 70, was given the award at the annual awards banquet of Connecticut’s Emergency Medical Services March 20 in Cromwell.
CANAAN – Theresa Freund recalls the time she mistakenly plowed the cornfield her husband had just planted. Matthew Freund was understandably upset. But that was nearly two decades ago and they are still happily married and she has learned a lot since then. Last month, the couple traveled to Mobile, Ala., where Mrs. Freund received a national “Outstanding Young Farmer” award. She was one of 39 farmers in the country and the only one in New England to receive the award, which was sponsored on the state level by the Hartford Jaycees and the Connecticut Agricultural Information Council.
Noted Norfolk journalist Seth Moseley celebrated his 90th birthday last week with a party given by many of his friends.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Lester Amos Hoysradt
SALISBURY — Lester Amos Hoysradt, 90, of Undermountain Road, died peacefully in Hospice care on March 7, 2024, in Palm Harbor, Florida. He was a lifelong resident of Salisbury.
Lester was born Oct. 1,1933, at home in Salisbury to Whilhemina (Brazee) and Clayton Hoysradt. He came into this world with very little. He was a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the school of horticulture at UCONN. A proud Raggie, lifelong gardener, tireless worker, he was the fabric of the town. There was perhaps never a kinder and more generous man. Lester helped people anyway he could, day or night, and was a 25 year Hospice volunteer. A community man, loved by many, he was considered to be the unofficial Mayor of Salisbury. In the 1960s Lester opened Roaring Oaks Florist in Sharon. He was a dog lover. His spot in the back of the church will be difficult to fill.
Lester is survived by his sister Linda Roddy of Leesburg, Florida. He was predeceased by his brother Don “Donny” Hoysradt, and his two sisters Kay Ora “Sis” Baker and Mary Lou Orth.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Salisbury Congregational Church in Salisbury, Connecticut, with a celebration of Lester’s life to follow at the White Hart Inn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Guild, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796.
The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main St. , Sharon, has care of arrangements.
Joseph Angelo Rinaldi
FALLS VILLAGE — Joseph “Joe” Angelo Rinaldi, age 82, passed on to his heavenly home on March 27, 2024, at Noble Horizons Care Facility after a recent illness.
Joe was born in Waterbury, on Dec. 12, 1941, to Ida (Ferri) and Angelo Rinaldi. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1959 and then served in the Navy, on the USS Independence.
In 1965, Joe married the love of his life, Judith Twing, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. He was the proud father of four children and four grandchildren.
Joe spent most of his career in full-time ministry as a pastor in Vermont. He retired to Falls Village, where he enjoyed house projects and caring for his lawn.
Joe leaves behind his loving wife, Judith (Twing); daughters Jean (Craig) West, Julie (Paul) Latina, Joanna (Jeremy) Pheasant and son James (Christine) Rinaldi; brother Michael Rinaldi and sister Anna Marie Rinaldi. He leaves behind his four grandchildren: Ryanne Rinaldi, Ryder Rinaldi, Isabelle Latina, and Anthony Latina. Joe is predeceased by his father, mother, and sister-in-law, Donna Marcil.
Thank you to Dr. Jerzy Chachaj and the staff who cared so well for Joe at the VA and the wonderful staff at Noble Horizons. Dad, we hope God lets you mow the grass of the heavenly pastures! Services will be held at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 11 AM. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Elisabeth Ann Miller
FALLS VILLAGE — Elisabeth Ann Miller, known by many as Libby, passed peacefully at home on March 22, 2024, after a long number of illnesses.
Libby was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Hartford, and spent her early years in Simsbury.
She attended Simsbury schools and the University of Connecticut. Following her studies, Libby had a successful career in the insurance industry, working with a number of major insurance companies in the Hartford area as an underwriter and actuary.
Later, she joined her family’s insurance business, serving as vice president in the New Hartford, Litchfield county areas.
Moving to the Salisbury area, Libby pursued a career as an advertising representative for 12 years at the Lakeville Journal before retiring.
Her interests included cooking, crafting, antique jewelry, books, and music. She loved nature and all types of animals.
Libby is survived by her husband, Ralph Carl Miller, a brother, R. William Cosseboom of Anthem, Arizona, sister Carrie Cosseboom (Harris) of Canton, and a number of nieces and nephews and her close friends Ina Palmer of Miami, Florida and Melissa Crampton of Falls Village.
There are no services planned, however, a memorial service is planned for later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the visiting nurse and hospice of Litchfield County or a charity of your choice.
Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon has care of arrangements.
