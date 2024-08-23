The Voice of Art'sFine Art Festivalon the Sharon Green

Bus 26

Outbound

3:17 p.m. — Walton Street & Route 44

3:18 p.m. — Porter Street & Route 44

3:19 p.m. — Holley Street & Millerton Road

3:19 p.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:20 p.m. — 40 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:20 p.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:20 p.m. — 106 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:21 p.m. — 36 Belgo Road

3:22 p.m. — Reservior Road & Belgo Road

3:25 p.m. — Indian Orchard Road & Belgo Road

3:26 p.m. — 241 Belgo Road

3:26 p.m. — 245 Belgo Road

3:30 p.m. — 47 Stateline Road

3:34 p.m. — 440 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:35 p.m. — Millerton Road-Route 44 & Meadow Lane

3:35 p.m. — Deerfield Road & Millerton Road-Route 44

3:36 p.m. — Di a.m. ond Road & Millerton Road-Route 44

3:36 p.m. — 337/339 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:39 p.m. — 15 Chatfield Drive

3:42 p.m. — 320 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:42 p.m.— 242 Millerton Road-Route 44

3:45 p.m. — 11 Indian Mountain Road

3:48 p.m. — 162 Indian Mountain Road

3:50 p.m. — 210 Indian Mountain Road

3:50 p.m. — 211 Indian Mountain Road

3:58 p.m. — 406 Sharon Road-Route 41

Bus 27

Inbound

7:45 a.m. — 531 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:45 a.m. — 511 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:46 a.m. — 464 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:46 a.m. — 444 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:46 a.m. — 423 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:46 a.m. — 369 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:40 a.m. — 152 White Hollow Road

7:40 a.m. — 138 White Hollow Road

7:51 a.m. — Salmon Kill Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:52 a.m. — Red Mountain Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:52 a.m. — Townhill Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:52 a.m. — 55 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:52 a.m. — 29 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

7:55 a.m. — Lake Road & Interlaken Road-Route 112

7:56 a.m. — Hotchkiss School-Route 41 side

7:58 a.m. — 228 Sharon Road-Route 41

7:58 a.m. — 90 Sharon Road-Route 41

8:00 a.m. — 57 Sharon Road-Route 41

8:03 a.m. — 20 Farnum Road

8:03 a.m. — 46 Farnum Road

8:04 a.m. — Farnum Road & Perry Street

8:04 a.m. — Farnum Road & Cleveland Street

8:04 a.m. — 120 Farnum Road

8:04 a.m. — Farnum Road & Briscoe Road

8:05 a.m. — 135 Farnum Road

8:05 a.m. — 164 Farnum Road

8:05 a.m. — South Pasture Road & Wells Hill Road

8:14 a.m. — 41 Horseshoe Lane

8:14 a.m. — Horseshoe Lane & Racetrack Road

8:18 a.m. — 10 Ledgewood Road

8:18 a.m. — 74 Woodland Drive

8:22 a.m. — 25B Wells Hill Road

8:23 a.m. — 12 Wells Hill Road

8:23 a.m. — 24 Sharon Road-Route 41

8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building

8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building

Bus 27

Outbound

3:17 p.m. — 24 Sharon Road-Route 41

3:18 p.m. — 57 Sharon Road-Route 41

3:18 p.m. — 12 Wells Hill Road

3:19 p.m. — 25B Wells Hill Road

3:20 p.m. — 10 Ledgewood Road

3:21 p.m. — 74 Woodland Drive

3:21 p.m. — South Pasture Road & Wells Hill Road

3:25 p.m. — 41 Horseshoe Lane

3:26 p.m. — Horseshoe Lane & Racetrack Road

3:33 p.m. — 164 Farnum Road

3:34 p.m. — 135 Farnum Road

3:35 p.m. — Farnum Road & Briscoe Road

3:35 p.m. — 120 Farnum Road

3:36 p.m. — Farnum Road & Cleveland Street

3:36 p.m. — Farnum Road & Perry Street

3:37 p.m. — 46 Farnum Road

3:37 p.m. — 20 Farnum Road

3:37 p.m. — 90 Sharon Road-Route 41

3:39 p.m. — 228 Sharon Road-Route 41

3:40 p.m. — Hotchkiss School-Route 41 side

3:43 p.m. — Lake Road & Interlaken Road-Route 112

3:45 p.m. — 29 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

3:46 p.m. — 55 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

3:46 p.m. — Townhill Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112

3:48 p.m. — Red Mountain Road & Lime Rock Road-Route 112

3:56 p.m. — 152 White Hollow Road

3:56 p.m. — 138 White Hollow Road

3:58 p.m. — 369 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

4:00 p.m. — 423 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

4:01 p.m. — 444 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

4:01 p.m. — 464 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

4:01 p.m. — 511 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

4:02 p.m. — 531 Lime Rock Road-Route 112

4:08 p.m. — 451 Salmon Kill Road

4:09 p.m. — 432 Salmon Kill Road

4:10 p.m. — 396 Salmon Kill Road

4:15 p.m. — 226 Salmon Kill Road

Bus 28

Inbound

7:35 a.m. — 396 Salmon Kill Road

7:36 a.m. — 226 Salmon Kill Road

7:38 a.m. — 202 Salmon Kill Road

7:47 a.m. — 45 East Main Street-Route 44

7:48 a.m. — 60 East Main Street-Route 44

7:48 a.m. 70 East Main Street-Route 44

7:48 a.m. — Cobble Road & East Main Street-Route 44

7:48 a.m. — 87 Canaan Road-Route 44

7:49 a.m. — Prospect Mountain Road & Canaan Road-Route 44

7:49 a.m. — 171 Canaan Road-Route 44

7:50 a.m. — 175 Canaan Road-Route 44

7:58 a.m. — 285 Taconic Road

8:00 a.m. — Rocky Lane & Twin Lakes Road

8:00 a.m. 99 Beaver Dam Road

8:00 a.m. 87 Beaver Dam Road

8:00 a.m. Hammertown Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:09 a.m. — Westmont Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:09 a.m. — 337 Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:10 a.m. — Scoville Ore Mine Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:10 a.m. — 262 Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:13 a.m. — Sarum Village & Cobble Road

8:15 a.m. — 72 Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:15 a.m. — 56 Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:16 a.m. — Echo Street & Undermountain Road-Route 41

8:17 a.m. — 20 Undrmountain Road-Route 41

8:17 a.m. — Salisbury General Store(crosswalk)

8:17 a.m. — Factory Street & Main Street-Route 44

8:19 a.m. — 30/33 Fowler Street

8:19 a.m. — 41 Fowler Street

8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building

8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building

Bus 28

Outbound

3:16 p.m. — 81 Lincoln City Road

3:16 p.m. — 89A Lincoln City Road

3:16 p.m. — Upland Meadow Drive & Lincoln City Road

3:18 p.m. — 26 Burton Road

3:25 p.m. — HCCC

3:30 p.m. — Factory Street & Main Street-Route 44

3:32 p.m. — 30/33 Fowler Street

3:32 p.m. — 41 Fowler Street

3:32 p.m. — Salisbury General Store(crosswalk)

3:34 p.m. — 45 East Main Street-Route 44

3:35 p.m. — 60 East Main Street-Route 44

3:35 p.m. — 5 Cobble Road

3:36 p.m. — Sarum Village & Cobble Road

3:37 p.m. — 72 Undermountain Road-Route 41

3:37 p.m. — 56 Undermountain Road-Route 41

3:38 p.m. — Echo Street & Undermountain Road-Route 41

3:38 p.m. — 20 Undermountain Road-Route 41

3:40 p.m. — 87 Canaan Road-Route 44

3:42 p.m. — Prospect Mountain Road & Canaan Road-Route 44

3:43 p.m. — 171 Canaan Road-Route 44

3:43 p.m. — 175 Canaan Road-Route 44

3:49 p.m. — 285 Taconic Road

3:51 p.m. — Rocky Lane & Twin Lakes Road

3:53 p.m. — 99 Beaver Dam Road

3:53 p.m. — 87 Beaver Dam Road

3:58 p.m. — Hammertown Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41

4:02 p.m. — Westmont Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41

4:04 p.m. — 337 Undermountain Road-Route 41

4:05 p.m. — Scoville Ore Mine Road & Undermountain Road-Route 41

4:06 p.m. — 262 Undermountain Road-Route 41

4:15 p.m. — 202 Salmon Kill Road

Bus 29

Inbound

7:40 a.m. — 47 Dugway Road

7:45 a.m. — Brinton Hill Road & Dugway Road

7:48 a.m. — Falls Mtn Road & Housatonic River Road

7:50 a.m. — Sugar Hill Road & Puddler’s Lane

7:53 a.m. — 260 Housatonic River Road

7:56 a.m. — 115 Housatonic River Road

8:00 a.m. — 3 Housatonic River Road

8:04 a.m. — Weatogue Road & Cardinal Lane

8:08 a.m. — Sunrise Ridge & Canaan Road-Route 44

8:08 a.m. — 370 Canaan Road-Route 44

8:11 a.m. — 251 Canaan Road-Salisbury Boys School

8:20 a.m. — 81 Lincoln City Road

8:21 a.m. — 89A Lincoln City Road

8:21 a.m. — Upland Meadow Drive & Lincoln City Road

8:23 a.m. — 26 Burton Road

8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower building

8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building

Bus 29

Outbound

3:22 p.m. — 251 Canaan Road-Salisbury Boys School

3:30 p.m. — Weatogue Road & Cardinal Lane

3:34 p.m. — Sunrise Ridge & Canaan Road-Route 44

3:35 p.m. — 370 Canaan Road-Route 44

3:40 p.m. — 3 Housatonic River Road

3:44 p.m. — 115 Housatonic River Road

3:48 p.m. — 260 Housatonic River Road

3:50 p.m. — Sugar Hill Road & Puddler’s Lane

3:53 p.m. — Falls Mountain Road & Housatonic River Road

3:56 p.m. — Brinton Hill Road & Dugway Road

4:00 p.m. — 47 Dugway Road



Sharon Center School

Bus 6

Inbound

7:45 a.m. — 38 Swaller Hill Road

7:46 a.m. — Birch Lane & Swaller Hill Road

7:55 a.m. — 13 Route 7

7:56 a.m. — St. Bridget’s Church & River Road

7:56 a.m. — Guinea Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

8:04 a.m. — Tichnor Road & East Street

8:12 a.m. — Deer Run Road & Sharon Mountain Road

8:15 a.m. — Fairchild Road & Jackson Road

8:16 a.m. — 41 Jackson Road

8:16 a.m. — 85 Jackson Road

8:20 a.m. — 32/40 White Hollow Road

8:27 a.m. — 68 Calkinstown Road

8:27 a.m. — Still Meadow Road & Calkinstown Road

8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT SHARON CENTER

Bus 6

Outbound

3:16 p.m. — Still Meadow Road & Calkinstown Road

3:16 p.m. — 68 Calkinstown Raod

3:21 p.m. — 32/40 White Hollow Road

3:27 p.m. — 85 Jackson Road

3:29 p.m. — 41 Jackson Road

3:33 p.m. — 146 Fairchild Road

3:33 p.m. — Deer Run & Sharon Mountain Road

3:45 p.m. — Tichnor Road & East Street

3:45 p.m. — Guinea Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

3:55 p.m. — 26 Dawn Hill Road

4:00 p.m. — 13 Route 7

4:07 p.m. — 38 Swaller Hill Road

4:08 p.m. — Birch Lane & Swaller Hill Road

4:13 p.m. — 286 West Cornwall Road

Bus 7

Inbound

7:35 a.m. — 497 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

7:35 a.m. — Northrup Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

7:40 a.m. — Loper Road & Kings Hill Road

7:45 a.m. — Red Horse Hill & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

7:52 a.m. — 100 Mitchelltown Road

8:02 a.m. — Westwoods Road # 1 & Keeler Road

8:04 a.m. — Lambert & Keeler Road

8:12 a.m. — West Meadow Road & Hoopersfield Drive

8:12 a.m. — 30 Hoopersfield Drive

8:15 a.m. — Herrick Road & Amenia Union Road-Route 41

8:18 a.m. — 104 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

8:19 a.m. — 41 Main Street-Route 41

8:22 a.m. — 130 King Hill Road

8:22 a.m. — 124 Sharon Valley Road

8:23 a.m. — 77 Sharon Valley Road

8:24 a.m. — 35 Sharon Valley Road

8:24 a.m. — 33 Sharon Valley Road

8:28 a.m. — 97 Amenia Road-Route 343

8:28 a.m. — 91 Amenia Road-Route 343

8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT SHARON CENTER



Bus 7

Outbound

3:20 p.m. — 130 King Hill Road

3:20 p.m. — 124 Sharon Valley Road

3:24 p.m. — 77 Sharon Valley Road

3:25 p.m. — 35 Sharon Valley Road

3:26 p.m. — 33 Sharon Valley Road

3:28 p.m. — 97 Amenia Road-Route 343

3:29 p.m. — 91 Amenia Road-Route 343

3:32 p.m. — 104 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

3:32 p.m. — Red Horse Hill & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

3:32 p.m. — 497 Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

3:32 p.m. — Northrup Road & Cornwall Bridge Road-Route 4

3:36 p.m. — Loper Road & Kings Hill Road

3:40 p.m. — 100 Mitchelltown Road

3:40 p.m. — 25 Mitchelltown Road

3:46 p.m. — 30 Hoopersfield Drive

3:47 p.m. — West Meadow Road & Hoopersfield Drive

3:57 p.m. — Westwoods Road #1 & Keeler Road

4:00 p.m. — Lambert Road & Keeler Road

Bus 8

Inbound

7:53 a.m. — Lovers Lane & Low Road

7:57 a.m. — 221 Low Road

7:58 a.m. — 273 Low Road

7:58 a.m. — 288 Low Road

8:00 a.m. — 367 Gay Street-Route 41

8:03 a.m. — Rolling Hills Road & Gay Street-Route 41

8:04 a.m. — 258 Gay Street-Route 41

8:05 a.m. — 158 Gay Street-Route 41

8:05 a.m. — Rhynus Road & Gay Street-Route 41

8:06 a.m. — 104 Gay Street-Route 41

8:06 a.m. — 70 Gay Street-Route 41

8:11 a.m. — Robert Street & Silver Lake Shores Road

8:11 a.m. — Mudge Pond Road & Millerton Road-Route 361

8:19 a.m. — 158 Sharon Valley Road

8:20 a.m. — 38 Sharon Station Road

8:22 a.m. — Sharon Ridge Road & Sharon Station Road

8:22 a.m. — 11 Sharon Station Road

8:24 a.m. — 86 Upper Main Street

8:25 a.m. — 39 North Main Street-Route 41

8:26 a.m. — DROP OFF AT SHARON CENTER

Bus 8

Outbound

3:16 p.m. — 41 Main Street-Route 41

3:16 p.m. — 86 Upper Main Street

3:17 a.m. — 39 North Main Street-Route 41

3:17 p.m. — Lovers Lane & Low Road

3:20 p.m. — 221 Low Road

3:21 p.m. — 273 Low Road

3:22 p.m. — 288 Low Road

3:26 p.m. — 367 Gay Street-Route 41

3:28 p.m. — Rolling Hills Road & Gay Street-Route 41

3:28 p.m. — 258 Gay Street-Route 41

3:30 p.m. — 158 Gay Street-Route 41

3:30 p.m. — Rhynus Road & Gay Street-Route 41

3:31 p.m. — 104 Gay Street-Route 4

3:32 p.m. — 70 Gay Street-Route 41

3:36 p.m. — Robert Street & Silver Lake Shores Road

3:38 p.m. — Mudge Pond Road & Millerton Road-Route 361

3:42 p.m. — 158 Sharon Valley Road

3:44 p.m. — 38 Sharon Station Road

3:45 p.m. — Sharon Ridge Road & Sharon Station Road

3:46 p.m. — 11 Sharon Station Road





Kent Center School

Bus 9

Inbound

7:45 a.m. — 111 Skiff Mountain Road

7:51 a.m. — 402D Skiff Mountain Road

7:53 a.m. — 476 Skiff Mountain Road-Marvelwood School

7:59 a.m. — 233 Fuller Mountain Road

8:03 a.m. — 120 Fuller Mountain Road

8:07 a.m. — 73 Macedonia Brook Road

8:08 a.m. — 162A Macedonia Road-Route 341

8:10 a.m. — 206 Macedonia Road-Route 341

8:10 a.m. — 256 Macedonia Road-Route 341

8:12 a.m. — 253 Macedonia Road-Route 341

8:12 a.m. — 243B Macedonia Road-Route 341

8:12 a.m. — 80 Macedonia Road-Route 341(KELC)

8:18 a.m. — Chapel Road(RINK) & Macedonia Road-Route 341

8:20 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS

Bus 9

Outbound

3:13 p.m. — Skiff Mountain Road(KENT SCHOOL GYM)

3:14 p.m. — Skiff Mountain Road & Faculty Road

3:20 p.m. — 402D Skiff Mountain Road

3:22 p.m. — 476 Skiff Mountain Road-Marvelwood School

3:30 p.m. — 233 Fuller Mountain Road

3:35 p.m. — 120 Fuller Mountain Road

3:37 p.m. — 52 Fuller Mountain Road

3:38 p.m. — 73 Macedonia Brook Road

3:40 p.m. — 162A Macedonia Road-Route 341

3:42 p.m. — 204 Macedonia Road-Route 341

3:42 p.m. — 206 Macedonia Road-Route 341

3:43 p.m. — 256 Macedonia Road-Route 341

3:44 p.m. — 253 Macedonia Road-Route 341

3:45 p.m. — 243B Macedonia Road-Route 341

Bus 10

Inbound

7:30 a.m. — 23/24 S. Main Street-Route 7

7:31 a.m. — South Commons-Apt Complex & Kent Road-Route 7

7:32 a.m. — 73 South Main Street-Route 7

7:33 a.m. — Saddle Ridge Farm Road & Kent Road-Route 7

7:34 a.m. — Birch Hill Court & Kent Road-Route 7

7:35 a.m. — 136 Kent Road-Route 7

7:35 a.m. — Birch Hill Lane & Kent Road-Route 7

7:36 a.m. — 227A Kent Road-Route 7

7:37 a.m. — 243 Kent Road-Route 7

7:38 a.m. — Valley View Road & Kent Road-Route 7

7:40 a.m. — 255 Kent Road-Route 7

7:43 a.m. — 196A Bulls Bridge Road

7:45 a.m. — 135 Spooner Hill Road

7:50 a.m. — 50 Highland Road

7:56 a.m. — 160 Bulls Bridge Road

7:57 a.m. — 94 Bulls Bridge Road

7:58 a.m. — 40 Bulls Bridge Road(South Kent School)

8:00 a.m. — South Kent Post Office

8:06 a.m. — 104 Geer Mountain Road

8:08 a.m. — Brown Road & Jennings Road

8:11 a.m. — Peet Hill Road & Ore Hill Road

8:18 a.m. — 290 South Kent Road

8:20 a.m. — 76 South Kent Road

8:20 a.m. — 74 South Kent Road

8:22 a.m. — KECNS-St. Andrew’s Church

8:23 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS

Bus 10

Outbound

3:17 p.m. — KCNS-St. Andrew’s Church

3:18 p.m. — 23/24 S. Main Street-Route 7

3:20 p.m. — South Commons-Apt Complex & Kent Road-Route 7

3:21 p.m. — 73 South Main Street-Route 7

3:23 p.m. — Saddle Ridge Farm Road & Kent Road-Route 7

3:24 p.m. — Birch Hill Court(1st road) & Kent Road-Route 7

3:26 p.m. — 136 Kent Road-Route 7

3:27 p.m. — Birch Hill Lane & Kent Road-Route 7

3:28 p.m. — 227A Kent Road-Route 7

3:29 p.m. — 243 Kent Road-Route 7

3:30 p.m. — Valley View Road & Kent Road-Route 7

3:31 p.m. — 255 Kent Road-Route 7

3:32 p.m. — 247/248 Bulls Bridge Road

3:34 p.m. — 196A Bulls Bridge Road

3:35 p.m. — 135 Spooner Hill Road

3:35 p.m. — 126 Spooner Hill Road

3:39 p.m. — 50 Highland Road

3:42 p.m. — 160 Bulls Bridge Road

3:44 p.m. — 94 Bulls Bridge Road

3:45 p.m. — 40 Bulls Bridge Road(South Kent School)

3:47 p.m. — South Kent Post Office

3:50 p.m. — 10 Camps Flat Road

3:50 p.m. — 104 Geer Mountain Road

3:57 p.m. — Brown Road & Jennings Road

3:58 p.m. — 27 Jennings Road

4:06 p.m. — Peet Hill Road & Ore Hill Road

4:16 p.m. — 290 South Kent Road

4:16 p.m. — Eber Road & South Kent Road

4:16 p.m. — 82 South Kent Road

4:16 p.m. — 76 South Kent Road

4:17 p.m. — 74 South Kent Road

Bus 11

Inbound

8:07 a.m. 433 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:09 a.m. — Carter Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:09 a.m. — 395 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:12 a.m. — 208 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:13 a.m. — Botsford Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:14 a.m. — Halls Lane & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:14 a.m. — Muller Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:14 a.m. — 121 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:17 a.m. — 44 Studio Hill Circle

8:17 a.m. — 42B Studio Hill Road

8:18 a.m. — Pheasant Run & Studio Hill Road

8:20 a.m. — 69 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:20 a.m. — Chase Hill Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:20 a.m. — 49 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

8:20 a.m. — 81 North Main Street-Route 7

8:22 a.m. — 80 North Main Street-Route 7

8:23 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS

Bus 11

Outbound

3:19 p.m. — 80 Noth Main Street-Route 7

3:20 p.m. — 81 North Main Street-Route 7

3:20 p.m. — 49 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:21 p.m. — Chase Hill Road & Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:21 p.m. — 69 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:21 p.m. — 44 Studio Hill Circle

3:21 p.m. — 42B Studio Hill Road

3:25 p.m. — Pheasant Run & Studio Hill Road

3:25 p.m. — 121 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:25 p.m. — Muller Road & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:25 p.m. — Halls Lane & Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:29 p.m. — Botsford Road & Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:29 p.m. — 208 Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:29 p.m. — 395 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:32 p.m. — Carter Road & Kent-Cornwall Road-Route 7

3:32 p.m. — 433 Kent Cornwall Road-Route 7

Bus 12

Inbound

7:18 a.m. — 152 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

7:22 a.m. — 16 South Road

7:23 a.m. — 42 South Road

7:24 a.m. — South Road & Flat Rock Road

7:26 a.m. — Treasure Hill Road & Richards Road

7:30 a.m. — 9 South Road

7:40 a.m. — 21 Upper Kent Hollow Road

7:52 a.m. — Camps Road & Tamshell Dr

7:54 a.m. — 373 Kent Hollow Road

7:54 a.m. — 369 Kent Hollow Road

7:59 a.m. — 211 Kent Hollow Road

8:02 a.m. — 115/119 Kent Hollow Road

8:03 a.m. — 107 Kent Hollow Road

8:03 a.m. — Segar Mtn Road-Route 341 & Kent Hollow Road

8:03 a.m. — 5 Kenico Road

8:15 a.m. — Bald Hill Road & Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

8:17 a.m. — 255 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

8:19 a.m. — Maple Street Ext & Maple Street-Route 341

8:19 a.m. — 25 Maple Street

8:22 a.m. — DROP OFF AT KCS

Bus 12

Outbound

3:13 p.m. — 25 Maple Street

3:14 p.m. — Maple Street Ext & Maple Street-Route 341

3:18 p.m. — Cobble Road & Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

3:20 p.m. — 152 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

3:20 p.m. — 255 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

3:22 p.m. — 16 South Road

3:23 p.m. — Iron Mountain Road & South Road

3:24 p.m. — 42 South Road

3:25 p.m. — Flat Rock Road & South Road

3:27 p.m. — Treasure Hill Road & Richards Road

3:30 p.m. — 9 South Road

3:30 p.m. — 274 Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

3:32 p.m. — Richards Road & Segar Mountain Road-Route 341

3:35 p.m. — Top of Kent Hollow Road @PULL OFF

3:38 p.m. — 107 Kent Hollow Road

3:38 p.m. — 115/119 Kent Hollow Road

3:40 p.m. ­— 211 Kent Hollow Road

3:43 p.m. — 296 Kent Hollow Road

3:48 p.m. — Camps Road & Tamshell Dr

3:50 p.m. — 373 Kent Hollow Road

3:51 p.m. — 369 Kent Hollow Road

3:56 p.m. — 21 Upper Kent Hollow Road

4:01 p.m. — Gorham Road & Kenico Road

4:02 p.m. — 43 Kenico Road

4:04 p.m. — 5 Kenico Road



North Canaan Elementary School

Bus 22

Inbound

7:32 a.m. — 211 Route 7

7:46 a.m. — 57 High Street-Route 7

7:46 a.m. — 44 High Street-Route 7

7:46 a.m. — 37/38 High Street-Route 7

7:46 a.m. — 33 High Street-Route 7

7:49 a.m. — 16 East Main Street-Route 44

7:50 a.m. — 46 East Main Street-Route 44

7:50 a.m. — Deely Road & East Canaan Road-Route 44

7:50 a.m. — 189 East Canaan Road-Route 44

7:52 a.m. — 226 East Canaan Road-Route 44

7:54 a.m. — 260 East Canaan Road-Route 44

7:54 a.m. — 294 East Canaan Road-Route 44

7:55 a.m. — 324 Norfolk Road-Route 44

7:59 a.m. — 391 Norfolk Road-Route 44

7:59 a.m. — 357 Norfolk Road-Route 44

8:03 a.m. — 333 Norfolk Road-Route 44

8:04 a.m. — 267 East Canaan Road-Route 44

8:04 a.m. — 243 East Canaan Road-Route 44

8:05 a.m. — 45 Allyndale Road

8:07 a.m. — 63 Allyndale Road

8:09 a.m. — 17 Margaret Lane

8:09 a.m. — 22 Margaret Lane

8:09 a.m. — 3 Margaret Lane

8:09 a.m. — 60 Trescott Hill Road

8:10 a.m. — 56 Trescott Hill Road

8:10 a.m. — 47 Trescott Hill Road

8:11 a.m. — 33 Trescott Hill Road

8:11 a.m. — 32 Trescott Hill Road

8:14 a.m. — 42 East Main Street-Route 44

8:14 a.m. — Lime Kiln Road & East Main Street-Route 44

8:14 a.m. — 26 North Elm Street

8:16 a.m. — Patty Lane & Daisy Hill Road

8:18 a.m. — 103 Daisy Hill Road

8:19 a.m. — 115 Daisy Hill Road

8:23 a.m. — 81 Orchard Street

8:23 a.m. — 144 Granite Avenue Ext

8:24 a.m. — Granite Avenue Ext & Granite Avenue No 2 Ext

8:25 a.m. — 24 Killawee Street

8:27 a.m. — 200 North Elm Street

8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT NORTH CANAAN ELEMENTARY

Bus 22

Outbound

3:20 p.m. — 200 North Elm Street

3:21 p.m. — 81 Orchard Street

3:21 p.m. — 144 Granite Avenue Ext

3:22 p.m. — Granite Avenue Ext & Granite Avenue NO 2 EXT

3:22 p.m. — Killawee Street & Granit Avenue Ext

3:23 p.m. — 24 Killawee Street

3:24 p.m. — Patty Lane & Daisy Hill Road

3:25 p.m. — 103 Daisy Hill Road

3:25 p.m. — 115 Daisy Hill Road

3:26 p.m. — 136 Daisy Hill Road

3:26 p.m. — 26 North Elm Street

3:30 p.m. — 38 High Street-Route 7

3:30 p.m. — 44 High Street-Route 7

3:30 p.m. — 57 High Street-Route 7

3:30 p.m. — 37 High Street-Route 7

3:30 p.m. — 33 High Street-Route 7

3:33 p.m. — 16/20 East Main Street-Route 44

3:34 p.m. — Lime Kiln Road & East Main Street-Route 44

3:35 p.m. — 46 East Main Street-Route 44

3:35 p.m. — Deely Road & East Canaan Road-Route 44

3:35 p.m. — 189 East Canaan Road-Route 44

3:38 p.m. — 226 East Canaan Road-Route 44

3:39 p.m. — 260 East Canaan Road-Route 44

3:39 p.m. — 294 East Canaan Road-Route 44

3:39 p.m. — 324 Norfolk Road-Route 44(Fruend’s Farm)

3:41 p.m. — 391 Norfolk Road-Route 44

3:41 p.m. — 357 Norfolk Road-Route 44

3:41 p.m. — 337 Norfolk Road-Route 44

3:45 p.m. — 333 Norfolk Road-Route 44

3:47 p.m. — 267 East Canaan Road-Route 44

3:47 p.m. — 243 East Canaan Road-Route 44

3:49 p.m. — 45 Allyndale Road

3:51 p.m. — 63 Allyndale Road

3:52 p.m. — 17 Margaret Lane

3:53 p.m. — 22 Margaret Lane

3:53 p.m. — 3 Margaret Lane

3:54 p.m. — 60 Trescott Hill Road

3:45 p.m. — 56 Trescott Hill Road

3:45 p.m. — 47 Trescott Hill Road

3:55 p.m. — 33 Trescott Hill Road

3:55 p.m. — 32 Trescott Hill Road

Bus 23

Inbound

7:52 a.m. — 15 Lower Road

7:53 a.m. — 33 Lower Road

7:54 a.m. — 37 Lower Road

7:56 a.m. — 109 Lower Road

7:56 a.m. — 125 Lower Road

7:57 a.m. — 158 Lower Road

7:57 a.m. — 166 Lower Road

8:01 a.m. — 15 Old Turnpike Road S

8:01 a.m. — 20 Old Turnpike Road S

8:02 a.m. — 24 Old Turnpike Road S

8:02 a.m. — 45 Old Turnpike Road S

8:03 a.m. — 22 Brown’s Lane

8:04 a.m. — 6 Brown’s Lane

8:08 a.m. — Old Turnpike Road North & Canaan Valley Road

8:08 a.m. — 40 College Hill Road

8:08 a.m. — 43 College Hill Road

8:16 a.m. — 62 New Street

8:17 a.m. — 70/71 Old Turnpike Road N

8:19 a.m. — 172 Clayton Road

8:19 a.m. — 154 Clayton Road

8:20 a.m. — 132 Clayton Road

8:22 a.m. — 75 Clayton Road

8:23 a.m. — 59 Clayton Road

8:23 a.m. — 19 Clayton Road

8:24 a.m. — 14 Clayton Road

8:26 a.m. — Barracks Road & Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

8:26 a.m. — 395 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

8:28 a.m. — 253 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

8:29 a.m. — 218 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

8:29 a.m. — 147 Railroad Street-Corner house on Pease Street

8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT NORTH CANAAN ELEMENTARY

Bus 23

Outbound

3:17 p.m. — 218 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

3:18 p.m. — 253 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

3:18 p.m. — 395 Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

3:19 p.m. — Barracks Road & Ashley Falls Road-Route 7

3:25 p.m. — 535 West Main Street

3:26 p.m. — 520 West Main Street

3:27 p.m. — 340 West Main Street

3:27 p.m. — 259 West Main Street

3:28 p.m. — 254 West Main Street

3:28 p.m. — 223/228 West Main Street

3:29 p.m. — West Main Street & Prospect Street

3:29 p.m. — West Main Street & Foote Avenue

3:33 p.m. — 14 Clayton Road

3:34 p.m. — 19 Clayton Road

3:35 p.m. — 59 Clayton Road

3:35 p.m. — 75 Clayton Road

3:36 p.m. — 132 Clayton Road

3:37 p.m. — 154 Clayton Road

3:38 p.m. — 172 Clayton Road

3:39 p.m. — 70/71 Old Turnpike Road N

3:40 p.m. — 62 New Street

3:42 p.m. — Carlson Road & Canaan Valley Road

3:45 p.m. — 40 College Hill Road

3:46 p.m. — 43 College Hill Road

3:50 p.m. — Old Turnpike Road North & Canaan Valley Road

3:55 p.m. — 15 Old Turnpike Road S

3:56 p.m. — 20 Old Turnpike Road S

3:56 p.m. ­— 24 Old Turnpike Road S

3:57 p.m. — 45 Old Turnpike Road S

3:58 p.m. — 22 Brown’s Lane

3:58 p.m. — 6 Brown’s Lane

4:03 p.m. — 166 Lower Road

4:03 p.m. — 158 Lower Road

4:05 p.m. — 125 Lower Road

4:05 p.m. — 109 Lower Road

4:06 p.m. — 93 Lower Road

4:07 p.m. — 37 Lower Road

4:07 p.m. — 33 Lower Road

4:08 p.m. — ­15 Lower Road

Bus 24

Inbound

7:54 a.m. — 122 Sand Road

7:55 a.m. — 101-9 Sand Road

7:55 a.m. — 101-5 Sand Road

7:55 a.m. — 88 Sand Road

8:00 a.m. — Devine Avenue & Church Street-Route 44

8:00 a.m. — Reed Street & Church Street-Route 44

8:01 a.m. ­— Barlow Street & Church Street-Route 44

8:01 a.m. — 124/126 Church Street-Route 44

8:02 a.m. —Grove Street & Church Street-Route 44

8:02 a.m. — 178 Church Street-Route 44

8:03 a.m. — Honey Hill Road & Highland Lane

8:05 a.m. — 320 Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:05 a.m. — 328 Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:06 a.m. — 334 Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:07 a.m. — Raymond Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:09 a.m. — 369 Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:10 a.m. — 357 Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:10 a.m. — 347 Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:13 a.m. — Greene Avenue & New High Street

8:14 a.m. — 15/16 Greene Avenue

8:15 a.m. — Lawrence Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:16 a.m. — 241 Salisbury Road-Route 44

8:17 a.m. — 29 Church Street-Route 44

8:18 a.m. — Main Street-Route 44 & Station Place Apartments

8:19 a.m. — 27 Railroad Street-Route 7(Colonial Theatre)

8:20 a.m. — 47 Railroad Street-Route 7

8:21 a.m. — 74 Bragg Street

8:22 a.m. — 340 West Main Street

8:22 a.m. — 287 West Main Street

8:24 a.m. — 259 West Main Street

8:25 a.m. — 254 West Main Street

8:25 a.m. — 223/228 West Main Street

8:26 a.m. — Reed Street/Quin Street & West Main Street

8:26 a.m. — West Main Street & Prospect Street

8:27 a.m. — West Main Street & Foote Avenue

8:30 a.m. — DROP OFF AT NORTH CANAAN ELEMENTARY



Bus 24

Outbound

3:16 p.m. — 74 Bragg Street

3:17 p.m. — 47 Railroad Street-Route 7

3:17 p.m. — 31 Railroad Street-Route 7

3:19 p.m. — Devine Avenue & Church Street-Route 44

3:19 p.m. — Reed Street & Church Street-Route 44

3:20 p.m. — Barlow Street & Church Street-Route 44

3:20 p.m. — 124/126 Church Street-Route 44

3:21 p.m. — Grove Street & Church Street-Route 44

3:21 p.m. — 178 Church Street-Route 44

3:22 p.m. — Honey Hill Road & Highland Lane

3:23 p.m. — 328 Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:24 p.m. — 334 Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:24 p.m. — Raymond Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:24 p.m. — 369 Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:24 p.m. — 357 Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:26 p.m. — 347 Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:27 p.m. — Greene Avenue & New High Street

3:29 p.m. — 15/16 Greene Avenue

3:30 p.m. — Lawrence Avenue & Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:31 p.m. — 241 Salisbury Road-Route 44

3:32 p.m. — 29 Church Street-Route 44

3:32 p.m. — Main Street-Route 44 & Station Place Apts

3:38 p.m. — 88 Sand Road

3:39 p.m. — 101-5 Sand Road

3:39 p.m. — 101-9 Sand Road

3:40 p.m. — 122 Sand Road



Lee H. Kellogg School

Bus 13

Inbound

7:45 a.m. — 22 Stein Lane

7:45 a.m. — 28 Stein Lane

7:46 a.m. — 39 Stein Lane

7:48 a.m. — 17 Stein Lane

7:50 a.m. — 309 Route 7 North

7:53 a.m. — 40 Under Mountain Road

7:55 a.m. — 137 Under Mountain Road

7:56 a.m. — 191 Under Mountain Road

8:02 a.m. — 124 Canaan Mountain Road

8:06 a.m. — Under Mountain Road & Cobble Road

8:18 a.m. — 55 Music Mountain Road

8:20 a.m. — 163 Music Mountain Road

8:20 a.m. — 230 Music Mountain Road

8:24 a.m. — 312 Music Mountain Road

8:28 a.m. — 40 River Road

8:28 a.m. — 20 River Road

8:28 a.m. — 10 River Road

8:32 a.m. — 211 Lime Rock Road-Route 7 S

8:33 a.m. — Lime Rock Road-Route 7 & Facchin Street

Bus 13

Outbound

3:23 p.m. — HVRHS-front of the school

3:26 p.m. — 211 Lime Rock Road-Route 7 S

3:28 p.m. — Lime Rock Road-Route 7 & Facchin Street

3:33 p.m. — 22 Stein Lane

3:34 p.m. — 28 Stein Lane

3:34 p.m. — 39 Stein Lane

3:35 p.m. — 17 Stein Lane

3:35 p.m. — 309 Route 7N

3:40 p.m. — 40 Under Mountain Road

3:42 p.m. — 137 Under Mountain Road

3:43 p.m. — 191 Under Mountain Road

3:52 p.m. — 124 Canaan Mountain Road

4:00 p.m. — Under Mountain Road & Cobble Road

4:00 p.m. 55 Music Mountain Road

4:00 p.m. — 162/163 Music Mountain Road

4:18 p.m. — 230 Music Mountain Road

4:19 p.m. — 312 Music Mountain Road

4:25 p.m. — 40 River Road

4:25 p.m. — 20 River Road

4:25 p.m. — 10 River Road

Bus 14

Inbound

7:52 a.m. — 84 Sand Road

7:54 a.m. — 130 Sand Road

7:58 a.m. — 185 Belden Street-Route 126

8:06 a.m. — Dublin Road & Point of Rocks Road-Route 126

8:10 a.m. — Amy Road(2ND Road) & Route 126

8:13 a.m. — 20 Route 63

8:13 a.m. — 32 Route 63

8:15 a.m. — 27 Route 63

8:17 a.m. — Falls Village Daycare

8:19 a.m. — 16 Johnson Road

8:20 a.m. — 64 Johnson Road

8:22 a.m. — 217 Beebe Hill Road

8:28 a.m. — 35 Beebe Hill Road

8:30 a.m. — 19/21 Prospect Street

8:30 a.m. — 26 Prospect Street

8:31 a.m. — 49 Prospect Street

8:31 a.m. — 55 Prospect Street

8:32 a.m. — 57 Railroad Street

8:32 a.m. — 92 Railroad Street

Bus 14

Outbound

3:22 p.m. — 57 Railroad Street

3:22 p.m. — 92 Railroad Street

3:23 p.m. — 55 Prospect Street

3:23 p.m. — 49 Prospect Street

3:24 p.m. — 26 Prospect Street

3:25 p.m. — 19/21 Prospect Street

3:26 p.m. — 35 Beebe Hill Road

3:26 p.m. — 16 Johnson Road

3:32 p.m. — 64 Johnson Road

3:35 p.m. — 217 Beebe Hill Road

3:37 p.m. — Amy Road & Route 126

3:40 p.m. — 20 Route 63

3:40 p.m. — 32 Route 63

3:42 p.m. — 27 Route 63

3:45 p.m. — Falls Village Daycare

3:50 p.m. — 84 Sand Road

3:50 p.m. — 130 Sand Road

3:56 p.m. — 185 Belden Street-Route 126

4:01 p.m. — Dublin Road & Point of Rocks Road-Route 126



Cornwall Consolidated School

Bus 3

Inbound

7:09 a.m. — 62 Furnace Brook Road-Route 4

7:11 a.m. — 21 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4

7:11 a.m. — 39 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4

7:13 a.m. — 39 Great Hollow Road

7:14 a.m. — Mohawk Ski Area-end of driveway

7:15 a.m. — 38 Great Hollow Road

7:15 a.m. — 22 Great Hollow Road

7:18 a.m. — 82 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4

7:18 a.m. — 94 Cemetery Hill Road

7:28 a.m. — 87 Mohawk Mountain Road

7:34 a.m. — 28 Bunker Hill Road-Route 4

7:43 a.m. — 163 Cornwall Hollow Road

7:47 a.m. — 42 Hautboy Hill Road

7:57 a.m. — 39 Hall Road

7:57 a.m. — 32 Hall Road

8:00 a.m. — 8 Town St

8:04 a.m. — 197 Town St

8:07 a.m. — 256 Town St

8:09 a.m. — Town Street& Yelping Hill Road

8:15 a.m. — Rexford Road & Cream Hill Road

8:17 a.m. — 92 Cream Hill Road

Bus 3

Outbound

3:10 p.m. — 92 Cream Hill Road

3:11 p.m. — Rexford Road & Cream Hill Road

3:15 p.m. — 256 Town St

3:17 p.m. — Town Street& Yelping Hill Road

3:21 p.m. — 197 Town St

3:24 p.m. — 66 Cogswell Road

3:26 p.m. — Wright Hill Road & Cogswell Road

3:31 p.m. — 8 Town St

3:33 p.m. — 32 Hall Road

3:34 p.m. — 39 Hall Road

3:36 p.m. — 163 Cornwall Hollow Road-Route 43

3:42 p.m. — 42 Hautboy Hill Road

3:43 p.m. — 75 Hautboy Hill Road

3:44 p.m. — 17 Hollenbeck Road-Route 63

3:45 p.m. — 19 Hollenbeck Road-Route 63

3:55 p.m. — 8 Bunker Hill Road-Route 4

4:05 p.m. — 87 Mohawk Mountain Road

4:11 p.m. — 28 Bunker Hill Road-Route 4

4:13 p.m. — 94 Cemetery Hill Road

4:15 p.m. — 22 Great Hollow Road

4:16 p.m. — 39 Great Hollow Road

4:16 p.m. — 38 Great Hollow Road

4:26 p.m. — 129 College St

4:36 p.m. — 82 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4

4:38 p.m. — Baldwin Road & Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4

4:39 p.m. — Town Street South & Route 4

4:41 p.m. — 39 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4

4:42 p.m. — 21 Cemetery Hill Road-Route 4

4:45 p.m. — 62 Furnace Brook Road-Route 4

Bus 4

Inbound

7:14 a.m. — 104 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:15 a.m. — 122 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:15 a.m. — 128 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:16 a.m. — Soltis Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7

7:17 a.m. — 234 Kent Road-Route 7

7:18 a.m. — 256 Kent Road(Kugeman Village)

7:20 a.m. — 332 Kent Road-Route 7

7:21 a.m. — Parking lot-second part

7:22 a.m. — 355 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:24 a.m. — Mansonville Road & Kent Road S-Route 7

7:25 a.m. — 247 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:26 a.m. — 235 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:28 a.m. — 32 Warren Hill Road-Route 45

7:30 a.m. — 85 Warren Hill Road-Route 45

7:30 a.m. — 98 Warren Hill Road-Route 45

7:35 a.m. — Flat Rocks Road & Warren Hill Road-Route 45

7:40 a.m. — 182 Whitcomb Hill Road

7:46 a.m. — 159 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:47 a.m. — 141 Kent Road S-Route 7

7:49 a.m. — Burlwood Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7

7:50 a.m. — 41 Kent Road-Route 7

7:55 a.m. — 76 Popple Swamp Road

7:58 a.m. — 9 Jewell St

8:01 a.m. — 46 Valley Road

8:05 a.m. — 14 Bolton St

8:10 a.m. — 69 Pierce Lane

8:12 a.m. — 179 Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128

8:13 a.m. — Wright Hill Road & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128

8:15 a.m. — Lower River Road & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128

Bus 4

Outbound

3:07 p.m. — Lower River Road & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128

3:10 p.m. — 179 Sharon Goshen Turnpike-Route 128

3:13 p.m. — Dibble Hill Road & Pierce Lane

3:17 p.m. — 74 Pierce Lane

3:17 p.m. — 69 Pierce Lane

3:18 p.m. — 19 Peirce Lane

3:21 p.m. — 9 Jewell St

3:21 p.m. — 33 Jewell St

3:25 p.m. — 46 Valley Road

3:30 p.m. — 14 Bolton St

3:33 p.m. — Bell Road & Popple Swamp Road

3:35 p.m. — 76 Popple Swamp Road

3:40 p.m. — 41 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:41 p.m. — Burlwood Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7

3:41 p.m. — 104 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:42 p.m. — 122 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:42 p.m. — 128 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:43 p.m. — 141 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:43 p.m. — 159 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:44 p.m. — Soltis Lane & Kent Road S-Route 7

3:45 p.m. — 234 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:46 p.m. — 235 Kent Road S-Route

3:47 p.m. — 256 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:48 p.m. — 332 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:49 p.m. — Parking lot-second part

3:50 p.m. — 355 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:52 p.m. — Mansonville Road & Kent Road S-Route 7

3:53 p.m. — 247 Kent Road S-Route 7

3:58 p.m. — 32 Warren Hill Road-Route 45

4:00 p.m. — 85 Warren Hill Road-Route 45

4:00 p.m. — 98 Warren Hill Road-Route 45

4:05 p.m. — Flat Rocks Road & Warren Hill Road-Route 45

4:15 p.m. — 182 Whitcomb Hill Road