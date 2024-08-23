art
08/27/2024
Noble Horizons
17 Cobble Road
06068
Salisbury, Conn.
United States
Therapeutic Art Program for Older Adults: Paint Café with Hannah Jung

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., there will be an event titled Therapeutic Art Program for Older Adults: Paint Café with Hannah Jung.

PAINT & BITE & SIP! Entertaining, educational and meaningful art experiences mingled with modern art history! This time: Katsushika Hokusai: “The Great Wave”.

Northwest Corner Elementary School Bus Routes

Northwest Corner Elementary School Bus Routes

Salisbury Central School

Bus 26
Inbound
7:50 a.m. — 406 Sharon Road-Route 41
7:55 a.m. — Long Pond Road & Indian Mountain Road
7:56 a.m. — 211 Indian Mountain Road
7:57 a.m. — 210 Indian Mountain Road
7:58 a.m. — 162 Indian Mountain Road
8:00 a.m. — 11 Indian Mountain Road
8:02 a.m. — 36 Belgo Road
8:03 a.m. — Reservior Road & Belgo Road
8:05 a.m. — Indian OrchaRoad Road & Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 241 Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 245 Belgo Road & 47 Stateline Road
8:10 a.m. — 440 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:10 a.m. — Meadow Lane & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Deerfield Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Dimond Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:12 a.m. — 337/339 Millerton Road-Route 44 & 15 Chatfield Drive
8:18 a.m. — Ore Hill Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:18 a.m. — 242 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 106 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 40 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — Holley Street & Millerton Road
8:21 a.m. — Porter Street & Main Street-Route 44
8:22 a.m. — Walton Street & Route 44
8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building
8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Bottle of Spring Hill cabernet franc with watercolor label art by Barcelona native Santi Moix.

Sava Marinkovic

Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.

Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.

Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Attendees mingle at the opening exhibit at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Photo by Natalia Zukerman

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, renowned for its cutting-edge environmental research, recently unveiled a new art installation, showcasing the vibrant synergy between art and science. On Friday, Aug. 16, a small group of invited guests that included patrons, donors, trustees, board members, and other friends of the institute, were led through a private tour of the exhibition by Cary Institute President Joshua Ginsberg. The exhibition features work from staff, programs run off-site through the institute, and the work of artists from the Canoo Hills Creative Arts Residency, a program that has nurtured creative expression at the intersection of art and ecological science since its inception in 2009.

The residency program has hosted 11 artists over the years, but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as the institute underwent significant renovations. The building was originally designed by Malcolm Wells, regarded as the father of modern earth-sheltered architecture. The renovations led by Bruce Becker, an expert in energy efficiency and historic restoration, incorporate principles from LEED and the Living Building Challenge, achieving Zero Carbon, Zero Energy, and Core Green standards. The building now boasts an Energy Use Intensity Rating of 61 kBtu/ft², making it 48% more energy efficient than a typical office building. In other words, the building itself is a work of art and has restored Wells’ original vision of creating a near-zero energy building. It is a perfect complement to the art it now houses.

Marc Andrew Elliott’s ‘Paddock Views’ to open at Yo Studio

Marc Andrew Elliott's photo exhibit at Yo Studio in North Canaan opens Aug. 24.

Photo by Natalia Zukerman

"Paddock Views: Lime Rock 1989-2023,” the photography of Marc Andrew Elliott, is set to open on Aug. 24 at Yo Studio in North Canaan, Conn. This exhibit, a world premiere, showcases Elliott’s unique perspective on vintage car racing at the iconic Lime Rock Park where he has spent decades capturing the spirit and essence of both the vehicles and the people who cherish them.

Marc Elliott is a seasoned photographer with a career spanning over 45 years. “Marc is very accomplished in other areas of photography, and similarly passionate and obsessive about his subjects, but we thought it would be a great idea to do a show of car photography with the track just in our back yard,” said Francois Dischinger, co-owner and founder of Yo Studio. Elliott’s photographs offer a window into the paddocks of Lime Rock, a place where history, speed, and a deep love for automotive heritage converge. From his early, more spontaneous explorations of the track to his later, more focused studies, Elliott’s images reveal the evolving nature of both the cars and the culture surrounding them.

