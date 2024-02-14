salisbury p&z

Undermountain housing plan adheres to POCD

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) determined that a proposal for affordable housing on Undermountain Road is in agreement with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The commission met online Monday, Feb. 5.

Last month the Board of Selectmen referred a proposal from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) to build two affordable housing homes on a town-owned parcel on Undermountain Road to the PZC for an “8-24 review.”

This refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which requires that selling or leasing town-owned property be referred to the PZC to determine whether the proposed use is consistent with the town’s POCD.

PZC Chair Michael Klemens said he took a suggested motion from the SHT and “tinkered with it.”

Commissioner Allen Cockerline said the motion should mention the 2012 POCD, as the updated POCD is still in the works.

That change was made.

Klemens noted that the PZC action “is not an approval in any way, shape or form.”

The actual site plan, when it is created and submitted in an application, will be subject to the special permit process, which includes a public hearing.

salisbury p&z

Latest News

FFA takes ag-education into the 21st century

FFA takes ag-education into the 21st century

From left, Chris Crane, Sydney Crouch, Hannah Johnson, Hayden Bachman, Lauren Sorrell and Sasha McCue represented Housatonic Valley FFA with a floral demonstration booth at the Eastern States Exposition last year. FFA chapters across the country will celebrate National FFA Week from Feb. 17 to 24. This annual event is a time to highlight the impact of the program on its members.

Submitted

FALLS VILLAGE — The National FFA Organization is developing the next generation of leaders.

Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.

Keep ReadingShow less
ffa

Rising in the East: a closer look at geopolitical shifts

Rising in the East: a closer look at geopolitical shifts

SALISBURY — The most recent installment of the Salisbury Forum featured an informative discussion of U.S.-China relations led by Bonnie Glaser.

The Forum was held online Thursday, Feb. 8.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury forum

Norfolk marks midwinter with Imbolc

Norfolk marks midwinter with Imbolc
Eileen Fitzgibbons shared her knowledge of Imbolc on Feb. 1.
Mike Cobb

NORFOLK — On Thursday, Feb. 1 a small group gathered in the Great Hall of The Norfolk Library to attend a workshop led by Eileen Fitzgibbons and Bina Thomson.

The group gathered in a semi-circle in front of a cozy fire, the hearth bearing the library’s Latin motto “Inter Folia-Fructus” which translates to “fruit amongst the leaves” referring to the pleasure from knowledge that can be found in books. Topping the mantle, the owl of wisdom looked down upon the group.

Keep ReadingShow less
norfolk library

Millennials rethink parenthood amidst climate crisis

Millennials rethink parenthood amidst climate crisis
Millennials rethink parenthood amidst climate crisis
Rowman and Littlefield Publishers

CORNWALL ­­— Should potential parents fear the future? Yes and no.

A new book released this February from Rowman and Littlefield Publishers, “The Conceivable Future: Planning Families and Taking Action in the Age of Climate Change,” tackles reproductive planning from the point of view of millennial couples — ages 28 to 43 — contemplating bringing new life into an environmentally uncertain world. Written by Meghan Elizabeth Kallman, a member of the Rhode Island Senate from the 15th district, and Josephine Ferorelli, a writer and climate activist, the two met ten years ago at a concert. There they bonded over their views on how inequality, heat, fossil fuel pollution and other eco-concerns intersect with reproduction.

Keep ReadingShow less
books