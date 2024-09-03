“Why Am I Being Asked to Donate to a News Organization?”

It’s a really good question and we’re asked it all the time.

Maybe you already give to your volunteer EMS, your church, or the local theater, and it seems perfectly natural when they ask for donations.

But your local newspapers? What’s that about?

Well, it’s about how tough the news business has become since the Internet “arrived.”

Newspapers have shuttered throughout the country, as most of the ads that kept newspapers going have moved online, and many younger folks never developed the habit of reading a newspaper, in print or online.

What’s kept The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News going are the many loyal readers and advertisers who value both publications as the most reliable sources of news and information in the Tri-Corner Region. But revenue from subscribers and advertisers alone is not sufficient to produce quality local news.

So in 2021 we became a non-profit which publishes the newspapers, the websites, and the newsletters. As a non-profit, we accept tax-deductible donations. And that new revenue stream is critical to our continued expansion of coverage of both the issues our communities face and the entertainment and recreational opportunities that make this area such a great place to live.

If you’re able to donate, THANK YOU! You’ll be joining hundreds of your friends and neighbors who are investing in the future of the only locally owned news organization in the Tri-Corner Region. (You can see a list of donors in our Annual Reports.)