Our Staff
Management
James H. Clark, Publisher & CEO, jamesc@lakevillejournal.com
John Coston, Editor-in-Chief, johnc@lakevillejournal.com
Thomas Carley, Chief Operating Officer, tomc@lakevillejournal.com
Sandra Lang, Controller, accounting@lakevillejournal.com
In Appreciation….
William E. Little, Jr. Chairman Emeritus
Janet Manko, Publisher Emeritus
A. Whitney Ellsworth, Managing Partner, 1936-2011
Robert H. Estabrook, Editor & Publisher Emeritus, 1918-2011
The Lakeville Journal & The Millerton News Staff
Riley Klein, Managing Editor, The Lakeville Journal, rileyk@lakevillejournal.com
Patrick L. Sullivan, Senior Reporter, patricks@lakevillejournal.com
Natalia Zukerman, Engagement Editor, nataliaz@lakevillejournal.com
Nathan Miller, Editorial and Digital Content Coordinator, nathanm@lakevillejournal.com
Colleen Flynn, Reporter, colleenf@millertonnews.com
Correspondents: Debra Aleksinas, Christine Bates, Lans Christensen, Leila Hawken, and Matthew Kreta
Finance & Administration
Sandra L. Lang, Circulation Manager, circulation@lakevillejournal.com
Cornelia Haymann Snyder, Financial Assistant
Sally André, Development Associate, sallya@lakevillejournal.com
Adam Williams, Special Projects Coordinator
Advertising Sales
Roxanne Lee, Advertising Account Manager, roxannel@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873 x501
Mary Wilbur, Advertising Account Manager, maryw@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873 x502
Lyndee Stalter, Classified Line Advertising, lyndees@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873
Michelle Eisenman, Legal Notices, legals@lakevillejournal.com
Composing Department
Caitlin Hanlon, Production Manager, caitlinh@lakevillejournal.com
Olivia Montoya, Graphic Designer
Drivers
Geoffrey Olans
Adam Williams
Brian Murphy