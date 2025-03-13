Employment Opportunities

LJMN Media, publisher of The Lakeville Journal (first published in 1897) and The Millerton News (first published in 1932), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit news organization.

We seek to help readers make more informed decisions through comprehensive news coverage of communities in Northwest Connecticut and Eastern Dutchess County in New York.

Audience Development Editor

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News seek an Audience Development Editor to expand and engage our readership across digital platforms. In this role, you will select stories for wider distribution, craft and write engaging promotions, and leverage social media and other digital channels to help inform and educate our communities and broaden our reach.

Working closely with editorial and business teams, you will analyze audience data to refine strategy, identify and execute new growth opportunities, and continually enhance best practices for attracting and retaining readers. If you thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment and have a strong interest in connecting communities through local journalism, please email your resume and cover letter to James Clark, publisher@lakevillejournal.com.





Full-time Reporter

The Millerton News is seeking a news reporter to cover Harlem Valley towns, including Millerton/North East, Amenia, Millbrook/Washington and Pine Plains and school districts.

Are you interested in your local news scene? Here is a chance to report on community news, business news, the environment, government, police and all the issues that affect the lives of Millerton News readers.

Writing skills and basic knowledge of how New York government functions are a must.

Email Resume and Writing Samples to James Clark, publisher@lakevillejournal.com.





LJMN Media is an equal opportunity employer.