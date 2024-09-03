Our Print & Digital Offerings
- The Lakeville Journal Newspaper
- The Lakeville Journal Replica Edition
- The Millerton News Newspaper
- The Millerton News Replica Edition
- News Headlines Newsletter
- Compass Arts, Entertainment & Lifestyle Newsletter
- “What To Do” Newsletter
- Tri-Corner Real Estate
- Special Sections
To Advertise in Our Print Editions, Replica Editions, & Newsletters
Please contact:
Roxanne Lee, Advertising Account Manager, roxannel@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873 x501
Mary Wilbur, Advertising Account Manager, maryw@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873 x502
Lyndee Stalter, Classified Advertising, lyndees@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873
Michelle Eisenman, Legal Notices, michellee@lakevillejournal.com
Media Kit
View Our Media Kit for ad sizes, deadlines and more.
To Subscribe to our Print Editions, Replica Editions, & Newsletters
Where to Buy Our Newspapers
The Lakeville Journal
Lakeville, CT
Patco
Interlaken Inn
On The Run
Salisbury, CT
LaBonne’s
Salisbury General Store
Canaan, CT
Walgreens
Canaan Patco
Stop & Shop
XtraMart
Lone Oak Campground
Cornwall Bridge, CT
Cornwall Market
New Hartford, CT
Stop & Save
Norfolk CT
Berkshire Country Store
Falls Village, CT
Falls Village Cafe
Falls Village Package Store
Route 7 Fuel
Kent, CT
Kent Convenience
Davis IGA
Bulls Bridge Country Store
Kent Station Pharmacy
Litchfield, CT
CVS
Goshen, CT
Village Market
Riverton, CT
General Store
Sharon, CT
XtraMart
J.P. Gifford Market
Sharon Package Store
Sharon Pharmacy
Torrington, CT
Patco
Winsted, CT
AM Citgo
Stop & Shop
Great Barrington, MA
XtraMart
Sheffield, MA
Silk’s Variety
Amenia, NY
Benzer Pharmacy
Cumberland Farms
Freshtown
Ancram/Wassaic, NY
Farmer’s Wife
Millerton, NY
CVS
Cumberland Farms
Round III
Millerton Gulf
Pine Plains, NY
Pine Plains Pharmacy
The Millerton News
Millerton, NY
Cumberland Farms
Round III
CVS
Millerton Gulf
Amenia, NY
Benzer Pharmacy
Freshtown
Cumberland Farms
Dover Plains, NY
Cumberland Farms
Renny’s Store
Carrol’s Gift Shop
CVS
Millbrook, NY
Salt Point Market
Marona’s Market
Stewart’s Shops
Pine Plains, NY
Pine Plains Pharmacy
Stewart’s Shops
Stanfordville, NY
McCarthy’s Pharmacy
Ancram/Ancramdale, NY
Farmer’s Wife
Copake, NY
Valero
Sharon, CT
Sharon Package Store
Sharon Pharmacy
XtraMart
Torrington, CT
Patco
Salisbury, CT
LaBonne’s
Kent, CT
Davis IGA
Want to Sell Our Newspapers?
From newsstands in home stores to diners to convenience stores, retailers have many reasons for selling The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News in addition to the revenue and the ease of working with our team.
Most importantly, carrying our publications says to shoppers that you’re really a part of our community, and community matters a great deal to both full-year and part-time residents of the Tri-Corner Region.
For details on selling either or both papers, please contact Sandra Lang at circulation@lakevillejournal.com
We look forward to adding your business to our retail roster.