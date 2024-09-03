Our Print & Digital Offerings


To Advertise in Our Print Editions, Replica Editions, & Newsletters

Please contact:

Roxanne Lee, Advertising Account Manager, roxannel@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873 x501

Mary Wilbur, Advertising Account Manager, maryw@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873 x502

Lyndee Stalter, Classified Advertising, lyndees@lakevillejournal.com; 860-435-9873

Michelle Eisenman, Legal Notices, michellee@lakevillejournal.com


Media Kit

View Our Media Kit for ad sizes, deadlines and more.


To Subscribe to our Print Editions, Replica Editions, & Newsletters

The Lakeville Journal

The Millerton News

Newsletters


Where to Buy Our Newspapers

The Lakeville Journal

Lakeville, CT
Patco
Interlaken Inn
On The Run

Salisbury, CT
LaBonne’s
Salisbury General Store

Canaan, CT
Walgreens
Canaan Patco
Stop & Shop
XtraMart
Lone Oak Campground

Cornwall Bridge, CT
Cornwall Market

New Hartford, CT
Stop & Save

Norfolk CT
Berkshire Country Store

Falls Village, CT
Falls Village Cafe
Falls Village Package Store
Route 7 Fuel

Kent, CT
Kent Convenience
Davis IGA
Bulls Bridge Country Store
Kent Station Pharmacy

Litchfield, CT
CVS

Goshen, CT
Village Market

Riverton, CT
General Store

Sharon, CT
XtraMart
J.P. Gifford Market
Sharon Package Store
Sharon Pharmacy

Torrington, CT
Patco

Winsted, CT
AM Citgo
Stop & Shop

Great Barrington, MA
XtraMart

Sheffield, MA
Silk’s Variety

Amenia, NY
Benzer Pharmacy
Cumberland Farms
Freshtown

Ancram/Wassaic, NY
Farmer’s Wife

Millerton, NY
CVS
Cumberland Farms
Round III
Millerton Gulf

Pine Plains, NY
Pine Plains Pharmacy

The Millerton News

Millerton, NY
Cumberland Farms
Round III
CVS
Millerton Gulf

Amenia, NY
Benzer Pharmacy
Freshtown
Cumberland Farms

Dover Plains, NY
Cumberland Farms
Renny’s Store
Carrol’s Gift Shop
CVS

Millbrook, NY
Salt Point Market
Marona’s Market
Stewart’s Shops

Pine Plains, NY
Pine Plains Pharmacy
Stewart’s Shops

Stanfordville, NY
McCarthy’s Pharmacy

Ancram/Ancramdale, NY
Farmer’s Wife

Copake, NY
Valero

Sharon, CT
Sharon Package Store
Sharon Pharmacy
XtraMart

Torrington, CT
Patco

Salisbury, CT
LaBonne’s

Kent, CT
Davis IGA

Want to Sell Our Newspapers?

From newsstands in home stores to diners to convenience stores, retailers have many reasons for selling The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News in addition to the revenue and the ease of working with our team.

Most importantly, carrying our publications says to shoppers that you’re really a part of our community, and community matters a great deal to both full-year and part-time residents of the Tri-Corner Region.

For details on selling either or both papers, please contact Sandra Lang at circulation@lakevillejournal.com

We look forward to adding your business to our retail roster.