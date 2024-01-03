Specialist Directory

Latest News
Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall
Jan 03, 2024
CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.
The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the storm caused “significant infrastructure damage” and will likely take months to remediate.
“[Essex Hill] Road will be closed until we fix it, and I anticipate it would be at least several months,” said Ridgway.
Ridgway noted the inconvenience to residents but made clear that all homes in the area can still be accessed by detouring on drivable roads. Discussions with contractors had already begun as of Dec. 19, and work is expected to start in early 2024.
“I caution people about going to check it out because it is an unstable area there,” said Ridgway, adding that a concrete barrier will be placed to block access to the road.
During the Dec. 19 meeting, the Board set its top 13 goals for the coming year.
1. Housing: Establish Affordable Housing Commission and have a project in place by end of term.
2. Healthcare: Sharon Hospital; Social Services; safety net, heating assistance, food pantry; Continue to attract and provide more local healthcare and wellness activities in town
3. Wastewater Project construction
4. Update Transfer Station recycling, composting and efficiency.
5. Renovation of Town Buildings (Town Hall, Cornwall Bridge Fire Department, CCS Project, Solar)
6. Cell Service
7. Plan of Conservation & Development
8. Support Volunteer Organizations in Town
9. Attract New Residents and Businesses
10. Support and Create Recreational Wellness Projects and Resources
11. Community Resiliency
12. Improve Public Transportation
13. Secure Community Center Space
Selectman Jen Markow announced winter pickleball sessions will be held at Cornwall Consolidated School throughout the winter. The sessions will begin on Jan. 4 and run on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer
I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.
This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.
1h 45m — prep: 15 min.; cook: 1 1/2 hours; yield: 2 servings
2 duck legs (frozen duck legs are available in packages of 2 at LaBonne’s and the Sharon Market)
2 baking potatoes or 1 bag of baby potatoes
Fresh thyme
Salt and pepper
Defrost the duck legs.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Brush the skin side of the duck legs with a little bit of oil to prevent sticking.
On the stove, heat an oven-proof roasting pan or cast iron frying pan and sear the duck legs skin-side down over medium heat until the skin turns golden and gives out some oil.
Turn the legs skin-side up, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook for 45 minutes before adding the potatoes. Cooking time for the potatoes will vary depending upon the size of the pieces.
If using large potatoes, cut them across into 1-inch slices, then cut each slice into four.
If using baby potatoes, cut them in half along the longest side to allow the greatest surface area to brown in the pan. Use as many as will fit in your pan in one layer.
Arrange the potato pieces cut-side down around the duck legs, then sprinkle a few sprigs of thyme over the duck and potatoes and season with more salt and pepper before putting the pan back into the oven.
Cook for a total of 1½ hours, turning the potatoes so the cut sides get browned. Toward the end, toss to coat with the duck fat. Optimal outcome is tender duck legs and crispy potatoes. If the potatoes are done before the duck, remove and set them aside to keep warm.
This recipe scales up easily. Just use a larger pan and as cook as directed.
Leftovers: If you have some meat left over, seal it and store in the freezer for up to two months for future use. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
Duck fat is delicious. Use any leftover fat to sauté snow peas, onions or anything else you would otherwise sauté in oil.
So much to choose from at Sweet William
Jan 03, 2024
Photo by Susan Hassler
I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.
Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.
Sweet William works with two local businesses based out of Lee, Massachusetts: Barrington Coffee Roasting Company, which produces expertly roasted coffee beans; and High Lawn Farm, which delivers its exceptional, creamy Jersey cow’s milk. The lactose intolerant can add oat or almond milk.
Tea drinkers can choose from a selection of loose leaf teas, hot or iced, from Rishi Teas and Harney & Sons. Popular teas include Dona chai, Masala or Tumeric Ginger.
There’s seating in the back room, in front, and outside when the weather’s warmer. With limited time, I sadly wasn’t able to linger and taste through the whole menu, which was too much for one person anyway. But Sweet William offers a wide variety of tempting baked goods that will surely keep customers coming back for more.
Everything is made in house entirely from scratch. Popular items include scones, muffins, and cornbread with apricot ginger, cranberry orange, lemon blueberry, maple pecan, blueberry, date walnut, sunrise, gluten-free banana walnut, and gluten-free lemon poppyseed (vegan) varieties.
Also on offer are plain, almond, chocolate, and ham and cheese croissants; bacon and cheese or herb and cheese biscuits; maple cream cheese, pecan, and fruit danishes; bacon and cheese or spinach and cheese frittatas; chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger molasses, peanut butter, flourless chocolate, and gluten-free almond horn cookies. Also sold are oatmeal bowls, gluten-free coffee cake, cinnamon buns, turnovers, cakes and cupcakes.
Sweet William’s selection changes seasonally with so many delicious and decadent baked goods.
Orders can be placed online or by calling with 48 hours notice. Sweet William can also be contacted for same-day or short-notice orders by calling the shop directly at 860-435-3005.
I enjoyed myself so much at Sweet William that I missed my train, which seems to be a pattern I’m developing. Energized by espresso and a scone, I was able to kill time by hiking the Sharon Land Trust trail by Indian Lake between Sharon and Millerton, which has fantastic views overlooking the bucolic countryside.
Whether you’re en route to another destination or lucky enough to live here, Litchfield County’s cozy cafes provide just the right fuel for exploring its pastoral landscapes and charming towns.
