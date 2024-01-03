Specialist Directory

1h 45m — prep: 15 min.; cook: 1 1/2 hours; yield: 2 servings

2 duck legs (frozen duck legs are available in packages of 2 at LaBonne’s and the Sharon Market)

2 baking potatoes or 1 bag of baby potatoes

Fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

Defrost the duck legs.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Brush the skin side of the duck legs with a little bit of oil to prevent sticking.

On the stove, heat an oven-proof roasting pan or cast iron frying pan and sear the duck legs skin-side down over medium heat until the skin turns golden and gives out some oil.

Turn the legs skin-side up, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook for 45 minutes before adding the potatoes. Cooking time for the potatoes will vary depending upon the size of the pieces.

If using large potatoes, cut them across into 1-inch slices, then cut each slice into four.

If using baby potatoes, cut them in half along the longest side to allow the greatest surface area to brown in the pan. Use as many as will fit in your pan in one layer.

Arrange the potato pieces cut-side down around the duck legs, then sprinkle a few sprigs of thyme over the duck and potatoes and season with more salt and pepper before putting the pan back into the oven.

Cook for a total of 1½ hours, turning the potatoes so the cut sides get browned. Toward the end, toss to coat with the duck fat. Optimal outcome is tender duck legs and crispy potatoes. If the potatoes are done before the duck, remove and set them aside to keep warm.

This recipe scales up easily. Just use a larger pan and as cook as directed.

Leftovers: If you have some meat left over, seal it and store in the freezer for up to two months for future use. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Duck fat is delicious. Use any leftover fat to sauté snow peas, onions or anything else you would otherwise sauté in oil.