Specialist Directory

Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall

CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

