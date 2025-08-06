elections

Political parties nominate candidates for 2025

In July, Republican and Democrat town committees in Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon endorsed candidates to run in the 2025 election.

Each party’s nominees are listed below by town and by office. Democrat candidates are indicated with the letter D. Republican candidates are indicated with the letter R. Candidates that received cross endorsement are indicated with the letters R/D.

Nominees for partial terms are noted with the number of years remaining for the vacant seat.

Unaffiliated candidates may also run for office. The last day to submit nominating petitions was Aug. 6, which was after deadline for this issue of The Lakeville Journal. Candidates that filed ahead of deadline are indicated with the letter U.

Cornwall

First Selectman

D: Gordon Ridgway

Selectmen

R: John Brown

D: Rocco Botto

Town Clerk

R/D: Kathryn Lee

Town Treasurer

D: Richard Bramley

Board of Finance

R: Carl Zejke Hermann (full-term)

D: Gary Steinkohl

D: Kate Sandmeyer Ward

Board of Finance

(Alternate)

R: Cody Giolotti

D: Richard Wolkowitz

Board of Education

R: Katherine Scoville

R: Kathleen Bodwell

D: Anna Kallman

D: Martha Bruehl

Board of Assessment Appeals

R: David Cavalier

D: Richard Wolkowitz

Planning and Zoning

R: Steve Saccardi

D: Phillip West

Zoning Board of Appeals

R: Christi Bodwell

R: Lynn Scoville


Falls Village

First Selectman

R/D: Dave Barger

Selectmen

D: Christopher Kinsella

R: Judy Jacobs

Board of Finance

D: Ginger Betti

D: Richard Berzine

D: Martin Deeg (Two year vacancy)

R: Karl Munson

R: Andrea Downs

R: Missy Ohler (Two year vacancy)

Board of Finance

(Alternate)

D: Vanessa Pereira

R: Henry Todd, Hazel McGuire (Two year vacancy)

Board of Education

D: Pat Mechare

R: Scott Miller

R/D: Adam Sher

Board of Assessment Appeals

R/D: Tami Reid

R/D: Hazel McGuire

Zoning Board of Appeals

R: Lou Timolat

R: Steve Dean

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate)

D: Vance Cannon

R: Lee Baldwin

Constables

D: Thomas Wilson

D: Donna Heinz

D: Liz Pierce

R: Lou Timolat

R: Tim Downs

R: Matt Hansen

R: Denny Jacobs

Region One Board of Education

R/D: Pat Mechare


Kent

First Selectman

D: Eric Epstein

Selectmen

D: Lynn Worthington

R: Lynn Harrington

Town Tax Collector

D: Deborah Devaux

Board of Finance

D: Glenn Sanchez

R: Nancy O’Dea-Wyrick

Board of Education

D: Heather Brand

D: Cinda Clark

R: Tony DiPentima

Board of Assessment Appeals

D: Gary Ford

R: David Yewer

Planning and Zoning

D: Darrell Cherniske

R: Karen Casey

R: Donna Hayes

Zoning Board of Appeals

D: Steve Pener

D: John Johnson

D: Justin Potter

R: Mark Cowan

R: Nick Downes

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate)

D: Justin Potter

D: Adam Manes

Sewer Commission

D: Elissa Potts

D: Catherine Mazza

R: Carmel O’Meara


North Canaan

First Selectman

D: Jesse Bunce

R: Brian Ohler

Selectmen

R: Melissa Pinardi Brown

Town Clerk

D: Jean A. Jacquier

R: Krystian Segalla

Town Treasurer

D: Melanie Neely

R: Emily Minacci

Town Tax Collector

R: Becky Mochack

Board of Finance

D: Emily Bottum

D: Carol Overby

R: John Jacquier

Board of Education

D: Amy Helminiak

D: Gina Terwilliger

D: Chris Jacques

R: Amy Menin Dodge

R: Caitlin Deloy Tomko

Board of Assessment Appeals

R: David Jacquier

Planning and Zoning

D: Cooper Brown

R: Dalton Jacquier

R: Walt Scneider

Planning and Zoning (Alternate)

R: Tucker Whiting

Zoning Board of Appeals

D: Brian Allyn

D: Matt Freund

R: Scott Zinke

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate)

D: Joe Cieslowski

R: Brian Allyn Jr.

Region One Board of Education

R: Craig Whiting

Registrar of Voters

R: Rosemary Keilty


Salisbury

First Selectman

D: Curtis Rand

Selectmen

D: Barrett Prinz

R: Don Mayland

U: Katherine Kiefer

Board of Finance

D: Emily Vail

Board of Education

D: Elizabeth Dittmer

D: Lauren Brown

Board of Assessment Appeals

D: William Tedder

R: Peter Becket

Planning and Zoning

D: Allen Cockerline

D: Cathy Shyer

D: Danella Schiffer

Planning and Zoning (Alternate)

D: Beth Wells

D: Jennifer Ventimilia

Zoning Board of Appeals

D: M.E. Freeman

D: Roxanne Belter

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate)

D: Cori Daggett

Region One Board of Education

D: Flora Lazar

R: Marie Barnum


Sharon

First Selectman

D: Casey Flanagan

Selectmen

D: Lynn Kearcher

Town Clerk

D: Bianca Deltufo

Town Treasurer

R/D: Tiana Pitcher

Town Tax Collector

D: Donna Christiensen

Board of Finance

D: John Hecht

R: Mary Robertson

R: Michelle Pastre (Two year vacancy)

R: Mary Ann Toppan (Four year vacancy)

Board of Education

D: Terry Vance

D: Pamela Jarvis

D: Peter Birnbaum (Two year vacancy)

R: Cathy Winburn

R: Chip Kruger

Board of Assessment Appeals

D: Debbie Hanlon

Planning and Zoning

D: Susan Lynn

R/D: Stanley MacMillan Jr.

Planning and Zoning

(Alternate)

D: Andrus Nichols

Zoning Board of Appeals

D: Jim Wexler

D: Theo Coloumbe (Two year vacancy)

R: Scott Pastre

Zoning Board of Appeals

(Alternate)

D: Pauline Moore

Region One Board of Education

D: Susan Cousins

