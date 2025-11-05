elections

Recount required in North Canaan’s first selectman race; rest of region sees few surprises

Kent Town Hall saw a steady stream of voters on Election Day Nov. 4, 2025.

Photo by Alec Linden

Residents across the Northwest Corner cast their ballots Nov. 4, if not earlier, in the 2025 municipal election.

While most towns reported expected outcomes, the race for first selectman in North Canaan was so close that a recount will be required. Final tallies were separated by just a handful of votes, and officials said the official result will not be certified until the recount is completed. This is anticipated to be this week.

In contrast, none of the other towns in the region reported any surprises, with incumbents or heavily favored candidates maintaining their expected positions.

In Falls Village, poll workers described the turnout as "steady." Within the first few hours of Election Day, there were reportedly more voters than there were throughout the two-week early voting period.

There was some question about the new tabulators, which were distributed by the Secretary of the State ahead of the election. While it helped with alerting voters of improperly completed ballots, it was limited to reading a single type of ballot, meaning absentee ballots had to be fed through a different machine. Registrars were unsure if this would delay the tally after the polls closed.

At about 1:30 p.m. in Salisbury, there was a detour for voters heading for Town Hall from Lakeville. A tree blew over on the utility lines on Main Street (Route 44), and the road was closed between Brook Street and Salmon Kill Road. But inside Town Hall, poll workers said there had been a consistent stream of voters thus far.

In Kent, Ed Matson, a petitioning candidate for selectman, was outside Town Hall. He said he was surprised by the high turnout, especially considering his town saw more than 300 early voters.

Voters in Sharon were asked what brought them out to vote Nov. 4. Suzanne Oliver put it simply: "Participation." Another voter who identified herself as Jane said, "Everything that has a vote, you should vote for... it's the only power we have."

Results by town below. Winners are in bold.

Early voting in Connecticut began Oct. 20 and concluded Nov. 2. Election Day was Nov. 4.Photo by Riley Klein

Cornwall

First Selectman:

Gordon Ridgway (D) 402

Selectman:

Rocco Botto (D) 332

John Brown (R) 123

Town Clerk:

Kathryn Lee (D/R) 469

Town Treasurer:

Richard Bramley (D) 434

Board of Finance:

Gary Steinkohl (D) 392

Carl Hermann (R) 201

Board of Finance (2 year):

Kate Sandmeyer Ward (D) 439

Board of Finance (Alternate):

Richard Wolkowitz (D) 389

Cody Gillotti (R) 134

Board of Education:

Martha Buehl (D) 392

Anna Kallman (D) 366

Katherine Scoville (R) 200

Kathleen Bodwell (R) 134

Board of Assessment Appeals:

Richard Wolkowitz (D) 344

David Cavalier (R) 124

Planning and Zoning Commission:

Phillip West (D) 346

Stephen Saccardi (R) 313

Zoning Board of Appeals:

Lynn Scoville (R) 316

Christi Bodwell (R) 234


Falls Village voters re-elected their three selectmen to another term on the Board. Photo by Riley Klein

Falls Village (Canaan)

First Selectman:

Dave Barger (D/R) 300

Selectman:

Chris Kinsella (D) 202

Judy Jacobs (R) 112

Board of Finance:

Ginger Betti (D) 215

Andrea Downs (R) 146

Richard Berzine (D) 154

Karl Munson (R) 111

Board of Finance (2 year):

Martin Deeg (D) 210

Marisa Ohler (R) 102

Board of Finance (Alternate):

Vanessa Pereira (D) 177

Henry Todd (R) 129

Board of Finance (Alternate - 2 year vacancy):

Hazel McGuire (R) 239

Board of Education:

Adam Sher (D/R) 281

Patricia Allyn Mechare (D) 222

Scott Miller (R)

Board of Assessment Appeals:

Hazel McGuire (D/R) 297

Tami Reid (D/R) 274

Zoning Board of Appeals:

Louis Timolat (R) 232

Stephen Dean (R) 232

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):

Vance Cannon (D) 237

Lee Baldwin (R) 77

Constables:

Timothy Downs (R) 199

Thom Wilson (D) 181

Dennis Jacobs (R) 168

Donna Heinz (D) 159

Louis Timolat (R) 152

Elizabeth Pierce (D) 140

Matthew Hansen (R) 128

Regional Board of Education:

Patricia Allyn Mechare (D/R) 371


New voting tabulators were distributed to polling stations across Connecticut this year.Photo by Riley Klein

Kent

First Selectman:

Eric Epstein (D) 844

Selectman:

Lynn Mellis Worthington (D) 657

Lynn Harrington (R) 208

Edward Matson (U) 116

Town Clerk:

Darlene Brady (U) 622

Tax Collector:

Deborah Devaux (D) 843

Board of Finance:

Glenn Sanchez (D) 769

Nancy O'Dea Wyrick (R) 442

Board of Education:

Heather Brand (D) 686

Anthony DiPentima (R) 291

Board of Education (2 year):

Cinda Clark (D) 794

Board of Assessment Appeals:

Gary Ford (D) 679

David Yewer (R) 252

Planning and Zoning Commission:

Darrell Cherniske (D) 740

Karen Casey (R) 466

Donna Hayes (R) 461

Zoning Board of Appeals:

Stephen Pener (D) 722

Justin Potter (D) 707

John Johnson (D) 637

Nick Downes (R) 331

Mark Cowan (R) 221

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):

Adam Manes (D) 756

Sewer Commission:

Elissa Potts (D) 764

Catherine Mazza (D) 718

Carmel Karina O'Meara (R) 266

Cannabis Regulation:

Yes 243

No 201

Rosemary Keilty, the Republican registrar, working at the North Canaan voting site Friday, Oct. 31. Christian Murray

North Canaan

First Selectman: (Recount required)

Jesse Bunce (D) 572

Brian Ohler (R) 569 - will become Selectman

Selectman:

Melissa Pinardi (R) 559

Joe Sebben (U) 374

Town Clerk:

Krysti Segalla (R) 750

Town Treasurer:

Melanie Neely (D) 632

Emily Minacci (R) 487

Tax Collector:

Rebecca Mochak (R) 707

Board of Finance:

John Jacquier (R) 633

Emily Bottum (D) 518

Christian Allyn (U) 352

Brian Allyn (WI) 159

Board of Education:

Christopher Jacques (D) 541

Gina Terwilliger (D) 628

Amy Dodge (R) 698

Caitlin Tomko (R) 541

Amy Helminiak (D) 536

Board of Assessment Appeals:

David Jacquier (R) 754

Planning and Zoning Commission:

Cooper Brown (D) 679

Dalton Jacquier (R) 710

Walter Schneider (R) 595

Planning and Zoning Commission (Alternate):

Brian Allyn Jr. (R) 738

Tucker Whiting (R) 660

Zoning Board of Appeals:

Brian Allyn (D) 702

Matthew Freund (D) 709

Scott Zinke (R) 676

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):

Joe Cieslowski (D) 690

Regional Board of Education:

Craig Whiting (R) 765

Shall Treasurer be appointed?

Yes 355

No 743

Shall Town Clerk be appointed?

Yes 350

No 743

Shall Tax Collector be appointed?

Yes 349

No 741


Salisbury's polling station was at Town Hall. Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

Salisbury

First Selectman:

Curtis Rand (D) 1,071

Selectman:

Barrett Prinz (D) 935

Kitty Kiefer (U) 516

Don Mayland (R) 457

Board of Finance:

Emily Vail (D) 1,064

Board of Education:

Lauren Brown (D) 999

Elizabeth Dittmer (D) 979

Natalia Smirnova (WI) 36

Board of Assessment Appeals:

William Tedder (D) 962

Peter Becket (R) 244

Planning and Zoning Commission:

Cathy Shyer (D) 994

Allen Cockerline (D) 930

Danella Schiffer (D) 926

Planning and Zoning Commission (Alternate):

Beth Wells (D) 984

Jen Ventimilia (D) 925

Zoning Board of Appeals:

Roxanne Belter Lee (D) 1,020

M.E. Freeman (D) 925

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):

Cori Daggett (D) 1,001

Regional Board of Education:

Flora Lazar (D) 1,021


Voters in Sharon re-elected all three selectmen to another term on the Board.Alec Linden

Sharon

First Selectman:

Casey Flanagan (D) 647

Selectman:

Lynn Kearcher (D) 606

John Brett (U) 344

Town Clerk:

Biance DelTufo (D) 643

Town Treasurer:

Tina Pitcher (D/R) 686

Tax Collector:

Donna Christensen (D/R) 692

Board of Finance:

John Hecht (D) 593

Mary Robertson (D) 312

Board of Finance (4 year vacancy):

Mary Anne Toppan (R) 388

Board of Finance (2 year vacancy):

Michele Pastre (R) 402

Board of Education:

Terry Vance (D) 496

Pam Jarvis (D) 484

Cathy Winburn (R) 191

Chip Kruger (R) 168

Board of Education (2 year vacancy):

Peter Birnbaum (D) 612

Board of Assessment Appeals:

Debbie Hanlon (D) 628

Planning and Zoning Commission:

Stanley MacMillan Jr. (D/R) 668

Susan Lynn (D) 590

Planning and Zoning Commission (Alternate):

Andrus Nichols (D) 622

Zoning Board of Appeals:

James Wexler (D) 593

Scott Pastre (R) 296

Zoning Board of Appeals (2 year vacancy):

Theodore Coulombe (D) 613

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):

Pauline Moore (D) 620

Regional Board of Education:

Sara Cousins (D) 618


Key:

D: Democrat

R: Republican

D/R: Cross endorsed

U: Unaffiliated/Petitioning

WI: Write In

Results compiled from town halls and the Secretary of the State's website.

