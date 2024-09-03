Our Education & Internship Programs

We are especially grateful for the support of the William and Mary Greve Foundation, Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 21st Century Fund, and other generous donors who make these programs possible.

— James H. Clark, Publisher & CEO

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News have been cultivating aspiring young journalists for decades. Most recently, we turned formerly unpaid internships into a more robust paid program, focused on both high school and college students. The program has two prongs: A summer internship, with interns working directly with newsroom staff from the Lakeville and Millerton offices, and an academic year internship, operated in conjunction with local high schools as part of their extracurricular course offerings.

The summer interns spend approximately six weeks over the course of the summer working directly with editors and reporters to gain real-world experience in journalism and to develop writing, editing, and news reporting skills. Through their work, they have an opportunity to meet community leaders, and to understand what it means to provide essential community news coverage.

Photographer and former editor Anne Day shared her insight and expertise with The Lakeville Journal’s summer paid interns during a photography class on Friday, July 26. Above, the group reviews photos taken on mobile devices. Riley Klein

The high school initiative is in coordination with schools in our news coverage areas, including Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) in Falls Village, CT, Webutuck High School in Amenia, NY, Millbrook High School in Millbrook, NY and Stissing Mountain High School in Pine Plains, NY. Our reporters will work with students on journalistic basics such as generating article ideas, pitching ideas to editors, research, interviewing, fact-checking, writing and editing and – ultimately – publishing a story in The Lakeville Journal or The Millerton News.