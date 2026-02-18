Kent Republicans host candidates for governor

KENT — Ben Proto, chairman of the state Republican Party, urged members to unite in order to secure victory in November.

Proto delivered his remarks Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Kent Republican Town Committee at the Bulls Bridge Inn. The dining room was filled with loyal party members — some traveling long distances — to hear candidates seeking offices ranging from governor to Congress.

“The most important thing we need to do is to be unified,” Proto said. He pointed to what he described as Connecticut residents struggling with high energy costs, rising insurance premiums and escalating housing prices, and praised those seeking spots on the Republican ticket.

“I’d take any of the three [gubernatorial] candidates over Lamont and any of the three [congressional] over Hayes,” he said, drawing loud applause.

Among the three Republicans running for governor is Erin Stewart, former mayor of New Britain. Repeating the phrase “It’s time for something different” throughout her speech, Stewart argued that one-party Democratic control has led to what she described as the highest cost of living in the nation, soaring electric bills, young families leaving the state and seniors being taxed out of their homes.

She rejected the notion that Gov. Ned Lamont is unbeatable, pointing to polling data and highlighting her record as mayor, including balancing budgets, cutting taxes and standing up to special interests.

Stewart said she would lower income taxes, reduce taxes on businesses and eliminate the car tax.

Raising her voice for emphasis, she added that parents should have the final say in health care decisions for their children, including vaccines; that biological males should not be in female locker rooms; that parents deserve school choice; that late-term and partial-birth abortions are morally wrong and should be illegal; and that she supports lawful gun owners and would oppose further restrictions on Second Amendment rights.

Also seeking the Republican nomination for governor is Betsy McCaughey, a Connecticut native and former lieutenant governor of New York under George Pataki. McCaughey, who hosts Newsmax’s “Wake Up America Weekend” and writes a column for the New York Post, said her primary goal is to “eliminate the state income tax and bring prosperity back to my childhood home.”

Betsy McCaughey is running for governor. Ruth Epstein

Referring to the governor as “Lefty Lamont,” McCaughey pledged to block implementation of his housing law. She also vowed to freeze home reassessments on her first day in office and push for bipartisan legislation to cap annual property tax increases at 2%. She criticized Lamont for having “his head in the sand” on key issues.

The third Republican in the race is Ryan Fazio, a state senator representing the 36th District, which includes Greenwich, Stamford and New Canaan.

“This is my home state, and I see people being hurt because we have the third-highest tax rate and third-highest electric rates in the country.” He cited his legislative record as evidence that he can deliver change.

Ryan Fazio, standing, speaks with constituents in Kent. He is running for governor. Ruth Epstein

“My top priority is to eliminate the electric benefits charge, which could result in cutting electric rates by 20%,” he said, noting he helped secure greater transparency by requiring the charge to be itemized on utility bills. “I also propose to deliver a large income tax cut, resulting in a savings of $1,500 for an average family.”

Fazio said he would seek to reduce health care costs by increasing competition, slow the growth of state spending and reduce reliance on debt financing.

All three gubernatorial candidates voiced support for President Donald Trump. McCaughey served on his 2016 transition team, and Fazio said he admires and respects Trump’s public service.

Other candidates in attendance included Michele Botelho, Chris Shea and Jonathan De Barros, who are seeking the 5th Congressional District seat currently held by Jahana Hayes; Fred Wilms, a candidate for state treasurer; and Matt Corey, who is running for lieutenant governor.