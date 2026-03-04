WEST CORNWALL — Erica Child Prud’homme died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 9, 2026, at home in West Cornwall, Connecticut, at 93.

Erica was born on April 27, 1932, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the eldest of three children of Charles and Fredericka Child. With her siblings Rachel and Jonathan, Erica was raised in Lumberville, a town in the creative enclave of Bucks County where she began to sketch and paint as a child.

The Child family spent summers on Mount Desert Island, Maine. Starting in 1939, they lived there in tents and hand-built a log cabin on a rugged point of land overlooking Blue Hill Bay. Her father Charlie was a painter and writer who wrote and illustrated “Roots in the Rock”, a memoir of building the cabin. Her mother, Freddy, was a founder and costume designer at the Bucks County Playhouse, and a gifted cook, gardener, and book binder.

Erica had a successful career as an artist. Whether painting a rhubarb stalk or carving faces out of wood, creating art was her passion. She was exceptionally skilled in watercolor, oils, pastels, ink, drawing, printmaking, and sculpture. “My work has always been driven by a love of the natural world, its forms, colors and light,” she said.

“The order and grace of natural forms, both living and dying, are captivating.” Much of her inspiration came from Cornwall, Maine, and travel. She studied at the Art Students League in NYC, was a member of Blue Mountain Gallery, and had many shows in both New York and Cornwall. A sample of her work can be found here: https://www.ericaprudhomme.com/cgi-local/content.cgi.

In 1954, Erica graduated from Middlebury College with a BA in American Literature. She spent a year in New Mexico working with archeologists and was inspired by the dramatic desert landscape. After this she worked as a draftsperson and secretary at an architectural firm in Philadelphia.

In May of 1958, Erica and Hector Prud’homme, a banker at Brown Brothers & Harriman, were married at the Child house in Lumberville. They honeymooned in Italy, the beginning of a lifetime of travel together. Settling on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Erica and Hector raised their children, Alex, Merida, and Olivia within a few blocks of a tight circle of friends. This group founded the West Side Montessori School, which their children attended and where Erica taught art. For the kids, it was like being raised in a small village in a big city.

Erica worked as a graphic artist at the American Museum of Natural History, where she helped create numerous exhibits – including one of her own, “Shrimps, Crabs and Lobsters.” She was the voice of the Glass Woman (a glass mannequin revealing organs and bones), illustrated invitations, and helped organize parties and auctions. Erica was a supporter and/or board member of Goddard Riverside Community Center, the Town School, and the Wooster School.

Erica and Hector loved to travel — visiting cousins in Italy, Ireland and India, touring the USSR in 1968 and China in 1980, trekking in Nepal, sightseeing in Cuba and Central America, dude ranching in Wyoming, marching for women’s rights and against wars in Washington, and sailing with friends.

In 1971, Erica and Hector bought an old farmhouse in West Cornwall, Connecticut, which they renovated over decades. Erica was an inspired cook, and she and Hector took pride in their remarkable vegetable and flower gardens. Welcoming a stream of guests, they hosted parties large and small, weddings, and legendary square dances in their barn. They were actively engaged in town affairs, put much of their property under conservation easement, and donated a sizable portion to the Cornwall Land Trust. They moved to Cornwall permanently in 2014.

Hector died in 2021. Erica is survived by her brother Jon and sister-in-law Julie Winter; her three children, six grandchildren — Rosetta, Asa, Hector, River, Jules and Didi and one great grandson, Silvester.

A private memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family invites donations in Erica’s memory to the Cornwall Public Library, the Cornwall Chronicle, and the Cornwall Conservation Trust.