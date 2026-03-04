Schools weather snow closures with safety-first approach

Winter has made its mark this year in the northeast, with local schools enduring record-long closures as crews have worked to manage cleanup efforts.

In Webutuck Central School District, six snow days have already been used this academic year, including a recent three-day stretch triggered by heavy snowfall, ice and wind. Superintendent Raymond Castellani said this season has been one of the more challenging in recent memory.

“Winter is winter in the northeast,” Castellani said. After consulting the Farmer’s Almanac and preparing for the unpredictable nature of the season in this region, he said he and his team had a feeling this winter could be “a tough one.”

While he said snowfall totals fluctuate year-to-year, the combination of heavy snow, icy conditions and unfortunate timing has made this winter particularly disruptive. Several storms hit just as buses were scheduled to be on the roads, forcing the district to err on the side of caution.

“For us, it’s about safety first,” Castellani said. “When buses are running and students are driving, that will always be my top priority.”

Early-morning decisions

Snow days are rarely simple decisions, Castellani said. In the Webutuck Central School District, the process often begins the night before a storm, followed by a 4 a.m. check-in between town and county highway departments, school transportation staff and neighboring school districts. By 4:30 or 4:45 a.m., a final decision is typically made, and a mass notification is sent via text, email, phone and social media.

Throughout his 18 years serving as a school superintendent, Castellani said he has often been asked about the hardest part of his job. Spoiler alert: snow days are among his top challenges.

“It’s one of the most difficult parts of the job,” Castellani said. In a rural district like Webutuck, road conditions can vary dramatically across the region, he said, adding to the complexity of the decision. “You’re balancing safety, missed instructional time and the impact of families who may have to miss work.”

With Webutuck’s most recent closure — three days and two hours, to be exact — elementary school parent Jennifer Tiso-Garvey said she and her family felt the pressure.

“I understand the emphasis on safety,” Tiso-Garvey said. “But it’s not just the snow days. The pressure parents felt last week is indicative of a broader issue within the United States that forces working parents to make judgment calls when it comes to expensive childcare and crucial income.”

Tiso-Garvey, who is an English teacher and registrar at The Millbrook School, said she considers herself one of the luckier parents. “I’m thankful that I have a job where my kids can be with me at work, but the burden really falls on working parents.”

Asked how he manages the criticism, Castellani said he is guided by safety. “I learned a long time ago there’s no winning — so you err on the side of safety.”

Despite criticism, Castellani credited the district’s small but dedicated maintenance team for keeping school grounds accessible.

“The staff is amazing,” he said. “They’re in on Sundays and in early mornings moving snow and ice.”

Head of Buildings and Grounds Walter Kilmer leads a team that includes Bob Eastman, Jason Watson and Jim Schmeldelini. Castellani also offered special thanks to head driver Kathy Green, who is often out on the roads before dawn to check accessibility and safety for parents and teen drivers.

“She’s my eyes and ears in the morning,” he said.

Webutuck still within “snow day budget”

At this time, he does not anticipate extending the school year into the spring break or into late June.

“We’re in good standing,” Castellani said.