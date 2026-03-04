schools

Schools weather snow closures with safety-first approach

Schools weather snow closures with safety-first approach

Schools had three consecutive snow days last week.

Aly Morrissey

Winter has made its mark this year in the northeast, with local schools enduring record-long closures as crews have worked to manage cleanup efforts.

In Webutuck Central School District, six snow days have already been used this academic year, including a recent three-day stretch triggered by heavy snowfall, ice and wind. Superintendent Raymond Castellani said this season has been one of the more challenging in recent memory.

“Winter is winter in the northeast,” Castellani said. After consulting the Farmer’s Almanac and preparing for the unpredictable nature of the season in this region, he said he and his team had a feeling this winter could be “a tough one.”

While he said snowfall totals fluctuate year-to-year, the combination of heavy snow, icy conditions and unfortunate timing has made this winter particularly disruptive. Several storms hit just as buses were scheduled to be on the roads, forcing the district to err on the side of caution.

“For us, it’s about safety first,” Castellani said. “When buses are running and students are driving, that will always be my top priority.”

Early-morning decisions

Snow days are rarely simple decisions, Castellani said. In the Webutuck Central School District, the process often begins the night before a storm, followed by a 4 a.m. check-in between town and county highway departments, school transportation staff and neighboring school districts. By 4:30 or 4:45 a.m., a final decision is typically made, and a mass notification is sent via text, email, phone and social media.

Throughout his 18 years serving as a school superintendent, Castellani said he has often been asked about the hardest part of his job. Spoiler alert: snow days are among his top challenges.

“It’s one of the most difficult parts of the job,” Castellani said. In a rural district like Webutuck, road conditions can vary dramatically across the region, he said, adding to the complexity of the decision. “You’re balancing safety, missed instructional time and the impact of families who may have to miss work.”

With Webutuck’s most recent closure — three days and two hours, to be exact — elementary school parent Jennifer Tiso-Garvey said she and her family felt the pressure.

“I understand the emphasis on safety,” Tiso-Garvey said. “But it’s not just the snow days. The pressure parents felt last week is indicative of a broader issue within the United States that forces working parents to make judgment calls when it comes to expensive childcare and crucial income.”

Tiso-Garvey, who is an English teacher and registrar at The Millbrook School, said she considers herself one of the luckier parents. “I’m thankful that I have a job where my kids can be with me at work, but the burden really falls on working parents.”

Asked how he manages the criticism, Castellani said he is guided by safety. “I learned a long time ago there’s no winning — so you err on the side of safety.”

Despite criticism, Castellani credited the district’s small but dedicated maintenance team for keeping school grounds accessible.

“The staff is amazing,” he said. “They’re in on Sundays and in early mornings moving snow and ice.”

Head of Buildings and Grounds Walter Kilmer leads a team that includes Bob Eastman, Jason Watson and Jim Schmeldelini. Castellani also offered special thanks to head driver Kathy Green, who is often out on the roads before dawn to check accessibility and safety for parents and teen drivers.

“She’s my eyes and ears in the morning,” he said.

Webutuck still within “snow day budget”

At this time, he does not anticipate extending the school year into the spring break or into late June.

“We’re in good standing,” Castellani said.

schools

Latest News

Living art takes center stage in the Berkshires

Living art takes center stage in the Berkshires

Contemporary chamber musicians, HUB, performing at The Clark.

D.H. Callahan

Northwestern Massachusetts may sometimes feel remote, but last weekend it felt like the center of the contemporary art world.

Within 15 miles of each other, MASS MoCA in North Adams and the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown showcased not only their renowned historic collections, but an impressive range of living artists pushing boundaries in technology, identity and sound.

Keep ReadingShow less
writer's notebook

Persistently amplifying women’s voices

Persistently amplifying women’s voices

Francesca Donner, founder and editor of The Persistent. Subscribe at thepersistent.com.

Aly Morrissey

Francesca Donner pours a cup of tea in the cozy library of Troutbeck’s Manor House in Amenia, likely a habit she picked up during her formative years in the United Kingdom. Flanked by old books and a roaring fire, Donner feels at home in the quiet room, where she spends much of her time working as founder, editor and CEO of The Persistent, a journalism platform created to amplify women’s voices.

Although her parents are American and she spent her earliest years in New York City and Litchfield County — even attending Washington Montessori School as a preschooler — Donner moved to England at around five years old and completed most of her education there. Her accent still bears the imprint of what she describes as a traditional English schooling.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Jarrett Porter on the enduring power of Schubert’s ‘Winterreise’

Jarrett Porter on the enduring power of Schubert’s ‘Winterreise’
Baritone Jarrett Porter to perform Schubert’s “Winterreise”
Tim Gersten

On March 7, Berkshire Opera Festival will bring “Winterreise” to Studio E at Tanglewood’s Linde Center for Music and Learning, with baritone Jarrett Porter and BOF Artistic Director and pianist Brian Garman performing Franz Schubert’s haunting 24-song setting of poems by Wilhelm Müller.

A rejected lover. A frozen landscape. A mind unraveling in real time. Nearly 200 years after its premiere, “Winterreise” remains unnervingly current in its psychological portrait of isolation, heartbreak and existential drift.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

A grand finale for Crescendo’s 22nd season

A grand finale for Crescendo’s 22nd season

Christine Gevert, artistic director, brings together international and local musicians for a season of rare works.

Stephen Potter

Crescendo, the Lakeville-based nonprofit specializing in early and rarely performed classical music, will close its 22nd season with a slate of spring concerts featuring international performers, local musicians and works by pioneering composers from the Baroque era to the 20th century.

Christine Gevert, the organization’s artistic director, has gathered international vocal and instrumental talent, blending it with local voices to provide Berkshire audiences with rare musical treats.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Leopold Week honors land and legacy

Leopold Week honors land and legacy

Aldo Leopold in 1942, seated at his desk examining a gray partridge specimen.

Robert C. Oetking

In his 1949 seminal work, “A Sand County Almanac,” Aldo Leopold, regarded by many conservationists as the father of wildlife ecology and modern conservation, wrote, “There are some who can live without wild things and some who cannot.” Leopold was a forester, philosopher, conservationist, educator, writer and outdoor enthusiast.

Originally published by Oxford University Press, “A Sand County Almanac” has sold 2 million copies and been translated into 15 languages. On Sunday, March 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Norfolk Library, the public is invited to a community reading of selections from the book followed by a moderated discussion with Steve Dunsky, director of “Green Fire,” an Emmy Award-winning documentary film exploring the origins of Leopold’s “land ethic.” Similar reading events take place each year across the country during “Leopold Week” in early March. Planning for this Litchfield County reading began when the Norfolk Library received a grant from the Aldo Leopold Foundation, which provided copies of “A Sand County Almanac” to distribute during the event.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk

Millbrook dance party draws nearly 80 to Village Hall

Millbrook dance party draws nearly 80 to Village Hall

Impressive dance moves were displayed by Village Trustee Shannon Mawson who added a visual flair of fabric in motion at Club Friendly, a community dance at Village Hall on Friday, Feb. 27.

Leila Hawken

Nearly 80 residents filled Village Hall on Friday, Feb. 27, for a two-hour community dance party organizers hope will become a recurring event.

The gathering, dubbed “Club Friendly,” transformed Village Hall into a lively dance space with colorful décor, upbeat lighting and a steady mix of tracks spun by local DJ Christopher James. Serving as emcee, James kept the energy high and encouraged dancers of all ages to take to the floor.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.