schools

NCES releases honor roll

North Canaan Elementary School

File photo

NORTH CANAAN — Principal Beth Johnson released the honor roll for North Canaan Elementary School’s first trimester.

Grade 5

Highest Honors

Rebecca Morey

Salome Perez Rangel

Sienna Visconti

High Honors

Maria Erreyes Espinoza

Mackenzie Foley

Wren Helminiak

Valerie Hinman

Bako Holder

Berkley Karcheski

Reagan Marchi

Kodiak Trotta

Honors

Everett Hamilton

Carlos Hernandez Perez


Grade 6

High Honors

Kane Ackerman

Charlene Crane

Ella Joseph

Kylie Kayser

Bailey King

Elijah McClelland

Jackson Odell

Myles Shippa

Honors

Chase Andrews

Bowen Wilson

Leia Wohlfert


Grade 7

Highest Honors

Grady Morey

Rylan Soule

High Honors

Toni Bascetta

Milo Ellison

Zander Gwinn

Ronin Hinman

Finley Lemon

Stella Richard

Honors

Jasey Cooper

Anthony LaFreniere

Harper Lemon

Colin Sherwood

Levi Simmons


Grade 8

Highest Honors

Marrisa Christiansen

Taylen Leonard

Henry Perotti

Eden Rost

High Honors

Sergio Cruz Rodriguez

Marius Flunory

Ayden Gow

Paige Holst-Grubbe

Honors

Greyson Brooks

Sarah Devino

Jheric Espinoza Romero

Taylor Gulotta

Hayden Larsen

Brayden Meach

Paityn Silvernail

