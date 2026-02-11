schools

Kent after-school program reinstated for another year

Kent Park and Recreation Commission Chairman Rufus de Rham, left, and Park and Recreation Director Matt Frasher confer during the Park and Recreation Commission’s meeting Tuesday.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — The Park and Recreation Commission voted Tuesday, Feb. 3, to restore funding for staff salaries for the after-school program at Kent Center School, ensuring the after-school program will continue for another year.

The commission reinstated $9,722 in salary funding after reversing a decision made last month to eliminate the program as part of its proposed 2026–27 budget. Following nearly two hours of discussion, commissioners voted 4–2, with one abstention, to restore the funds.

The issue became a point of contention when the commission voted last month on a budget proposal that would “do away with the After-School Program,” according to the meeting minutes.

The move prompted several letters to the commission, including one signed by 34 residents, expressing deep concern.

“This announcement was made without prior communication to families who would be directly impacted by such a change,” the joint letter read. “This denies our town and families the opportunity for collaborative problem-solving about how to ensure that a stated priority of many residents—attracting and keeping families in our community—is also reflected as a financial priority of the town’s services.

“Additionally, reports that these reductions may be used to support administrative restructuring, including promotions or new positions, without clear explanation of how such changes would benefit working families, further undermines trust.”

In her own letter, resident Andrea Schoeny said, “It was shortsighted for the commission not to consider the impact” of such a move.

Parent Ginger Blake, whose son attends the program daily and who was at the meeting, said she was unaware that its closure was being considered. She was one of the 34 signers and found it disturbing that there was no response to the letter. “The lack of interest in what we want is stark,” she said.

Resident Cinda Clark, whose daughter also attends the program, said she understands it is not economically sustainable in its current form but noted that new families are expected to use it in the future. “It’s important to consider the broader public value. This is big for all of us. I consider it a program, not babysitting.”

In explaining the reasoning for the decision, Park and Recreation Director Matt Frasher provided extensive data on the history of the program. Enrollment is low, with only six families using the service.

Most of the children, an average of about five per day, are in the lower grades, with the older ones aging out to participate in other programs. He said there are also staffing shortages at times when emergency coverage is needed. The rate of $13 a day needs to be increased. A total of $25,000 is needed to run the program.

At the meeting’s outset, commission Chairman Rufus de Rham said, “We all agree the program is vital, but in other towns Park and Recreation is not always the operating force and it may not be the operating force here in the future.”

Commission member Kevin Frost said the town is subsidizing what he termed “a not insignificant loss.” He doesn’t think the Park and Recreation Commission should be the driving force and that parents should band together to seek a solution. Member Heidi Wilson said the program is just not working. “It needs to be completely reimagined. It cannot survive in its current format. We can work with other entities to come up with a solution.”

Before the commission voted to restore the funding, some members and residents questioned whether a new program model could realistically be put in place in time for the next budget cycle.

Clark said, “If you cut the budget, it seems like you don’t care. Seven months is a short time to implement a new model. If it’s not in the budget, we’re left without anything next year.”

Commission member David Schreiber argued that restoring the funds would provide needed breathing room. “Putting the money back in will buy us the time to create a subcommittee to come up with a viable solution,” he said. “If we don’t fund it, we’re putting the program to rest.”

Commission member Claire Love volunteered to head the subcommittee, which was endorsed by the commission.

Representatives from Kent Center School and the Kent Community Nursery School are expected to be asked to participate.

