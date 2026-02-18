schools

Salisbury Central School releases honor roll

Salisbury Central School releases honor roll

Salisbury Central School

File photo

SALISBURY — Below is the honor roll for Salisbury Central School’s first trimester of the 2025-26 academic year.

8th Grade

Highest Honors

Evelyn Adkins

Aria Belter

Ella Emberlin

Theodore Kneeland

Jillian Murphy

Allegra Najdek

Ethan Nellson

Owen Sayler

High Honors

Victoria Bellanca

Madeleine Carr

Mia Dunlavey

Hanna Eisermann

Evelyn Hall

Shane Higgins

Elizabeth Johnson

Brooke Kain

Rozelynd LaChance

Sarina Lemmy

William Nichols

Eden Ohmen

Miguel Santiago-Leyva

Brennan Sisk

Eliza Tarsia

Kaelyn Tompkins

Augustus Tripler

Honors

Leah Wilcox


7th Grade

Highest Honors

Annabelle Bunce

Timothy Cunningham

Jackson Farr

Luna Forero

Maris Jenter

Kellan Lockton

Natalie Merwin

Leah Simboli

High Honors

Sofia Casadei

Zeira Collins

Samuel Hahn

Sam Hamlin

John Hensley

Cole Lidstone

Jackson Magyar

Max Namer

Guinevere Robinson

August Schaufelberger

Norman Schmidt

Lucas Wang

Graeme Warder

Emilie Webster

Olive Webster

Honors

Jaycob Sherwood


6th Grade

Highest Honors

Camille Adams

Leif Brann

Marshall Cheney

Dylan Goodwin

Avina Jack

Nicole Lucas

Juniper Terni

High Honors

Blair Barbato

Isabella Bellanca

Emmett Charles

Faye Emberlin

Assane Fall

Westyn Golden

Samuel Goshen

Henry Kneeland

Max Lang

Maximilian Lins

Ava Lounsbury

Oliver Maier

Quinn McNiff

Thomas Nichols

Rowan O’Reilly

Willow Ohmen

Kevin Santiago-Leyva

Lewis Sayler

Colin Warder

schools

Latest News

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Keep ReadingShow less

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Keep ReadingShow less

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.