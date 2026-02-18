schools

Board of Ed eyes 6% cost hike for coming school year

Board of Ed eyes 6% cost hike for coming school year

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

Peter Austin

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One Board of Education is reviewing early 2026-27 budget numbers that indicate a 6% increase, or about $1.1 million, over the current fiscal year.

At the board’s regular meeting Monday, Feb. 2, Region One business manager Sam Herrick reported that the initial stages of crafting the new budget are underway.

Herrick said he and the board’s budget committee started at a 9% increase. At the Feb. 2 meeting the figure was 7.07%, and Herrick said Tuesday, Feb. 17 that the number was down to 6%.

The current budget is $18,485,210.

On Feb. 2, Herrick explained that Region One has contractual obligations — including salaries and benefits — that are up between 4% and 4.5%, and a health insurance increase of 13.5%. Together those two categories account for 53% of the increase.

Pupil Services, which includes special education, accounts for another 37% of the increase, mostly for outplacements and transportation.

“That gets you to 90%” of the increase, Herrick said, adding that supplies and equipment accounts for another 5%.

The budget committee and administrators are continuing to search for potential savings. Herrick said two retirements in the special education department could provide an opportunity to leave one position unfilled.

“There are a lot of things in play,” he said. “The goal is to reduce the budget and avoid impacting student learning.”

Herrick said the budget committee will present the budget proposal to the board in early April.

The public hearing will be held a couple of weeks after that, and the districtwide referendum will be on Tuesday, May 5.

schools

Latest News

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Keep ReadingShow less

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Keep ReadingShow less

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.