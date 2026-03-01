Swift House committee learns of potential buyer at first meeting

KENT — The fate of the Swift House is once again front and center after the newly formed Swift House Investigation Committee held its first meeting Tuesday, Feb. 24 — and learned that a local attorney is interested in buying the historic property.

At the meeting’s outset, committee member Marge Smith said local attorney Anthony Palumbo has expressed interest in purchasing the building. “He loves it and said he’d be honored to buy it and maybe lease part of it back to the town. He would be OK with a conservation easement.” She said he supports several previously proposed uses, including a welcome center and exhibition space.

In response, Jason Wright, a committee member and representative of the town's Board of Finance, said he would favor “anything that keeps it off our financial statements. That sounds like a sweetheart deal that needs to be explored. An aspiration for me would be to see the house restored and be a gateway to the town.”

But committee chairman James Anderson urged caution. “I don’t think we should focus on one deal,” he said. “We have an obligation to do something with that space. We shouldn’t overrate this proposal. That’s a bad process in my mind.”

The historic building on Maple Street dates back to the mid-1700s and changed hands several times before being acquired by the town in the 1970s. Its first floor has been used over the years by civic organizations, including the Kent Historical Society and the Kent Informal Club. But with funding needed for upgrades and to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, questions have resurfaced about whether it should be retained or sold.

A Swift House Task Force was established several years ago. Members conducted a town survey and hired the firm Silver Petrocelli to draw up restoration plans, which were estimated to cost more than $2 million. The previous administration later disbanded the task force, leaving decisions about the house’s future to the current Board of Selectmen, which established the new committee.

Members are charged with providing input and assistance to the selectmen on a redesign, updated construction plans and ADA-compliant upgrades, as well as developing a secondary comprehensive plan to sell the building if the town decides to dispose of the property. The committee is authorized to represent the town but may not enter into contracts without approval. It was given a deadline of April 30 to present its findings.

The committee includes Selectman Lynn Harrington; Board of Finance representative Jason Wright; Marge Smith and Christine Adams of the Kent Historical Society; and James Anderson, William Reihl and Margie Austell. Anderson was named chairman.

Committee members also discussed possible uses, including a visitor center, meeting space for local organizations and exhibition space. Harrington said the group must identify uses the broader community supports if it expects to secure funding.

Adams, the newly appointed executive director of the historical society, said securing a conservation easement in perpetuity — and determining who would hold it — should be a top priority. She added that listing the building on the National Register of Historic Places could help attract visitors. Adams said a consultant she knows has successfully guided other organizations through the process, with fees ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.

Wright also suggested that the building’s possible connection to singer Taylor Swift could generate interest. Smith said the artist is a descendant of the brother of Jabez Swift, who built the original portion of the house. Wright said he knows members of Swift’s family and would attempt to make contact.

The committee will meet again on March 10 at 6 p.m. to discuss a potential easement, Palumbo’s interest, and any contact with the Swift family.