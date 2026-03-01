history

Swift House committee learns of potential buyer at first meeting

Swift House committee learns of potential buyer at first meeting

Swift House in Kent.

By Ruth Epstein

KENT — The fate of the Swift House is once again front and center after the newly formed Swift House Investigation Committee held its first meeting Tuesday, Feb. 24 — and learned that a local attorney is interested in buying the historic property.

At the meeting’s outset, committee member Marge Smith said local attorney Anthony Palumbo has expressed interest in purchasing the building. “He loves it and said he’d be honored to buy it and maybe lease part of it back to the town. He would be OK with a conservation easement.” She said he supports several previously proposed uses, including a welcome center and exhibition space.

In response, Jason Wright, a committee member and representative of the town's Board of Finance, said he would favor “anything that keeps it off our financial statements. That sounds like a sweetheart deal that needs to be explored. An aspiration for me would be to see the house restored and be a gateway to the town.”

But committee chairman James Anderson urged caution. “I don’t think we should focus on one deal,” he said. “We have an obligation to do something with that space. We shouldn’t overrate this proposal. That’s a bad process in my mind.”

The historic building on Maple Street dates back to the mid-1700s and changed hands several times before being acquired by the town in the 1970s. Its first floor has been used over the years by civic organizations, including the Kent Historical Society and the Kent Informal Club. But with funding needed for upgrades and to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, questions have resurfaced about whether it should be retained or sold.

A Swift House Task Force was established several years ago. Members conducted a town survey and hired the firm Silver Petrocelli to draw up restoration plans, which were estimated to cost more than $2 million. The previous administration later disbanded the task force, leaving decisions about the house’s future to the current Board of Selectmen, which established the new committee.

Members are charged with providing input and assistance to the selectmen on a redesign, updated construction plans and ADA-compliant upgrades, as well as developing a secondary comprehensive plan to sell the building if the town decides to dispose of the property. The committee is authorized to represent the town but may not enter into contracts without approval. It was given a deadline of April 30 to present its findings.

The committee includes Selectman Lynn Harrington; Board of Finance representative Jason Wright; Marge Smith and Christine Adams of the Kent Historical Society; and James Anderson, William Reihl and Margie Austell. Anderson was named chairman.

Committee members also discussed possible uses, including a visitor center, meeting space for local organizations and exhibition space. Harrington said the group must identify uses the broader community supports if it expects to secure funding.

Adams, the newly appointed executive director of the historical society, said securing a conservation easement in perpetuity — and determining who would hold it — should be a top priority. She added that listing the building on the National Register of Historic Places could help attract visitors. Adams said a consultant she knows has successfully guided other organizations through the process, with fees ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.

Wright also suggested that the building’s possible connection to singer Taylor Swift could generate interest. Smith said the artist is a descendant of the brother of Jabez Swift, who built the original portion of the house. Wright said he knows members of Swift’s family and would attempt to make contact.

The committee will meet again on March 10 at 6 p.m. to discuss a potential easement, Palumbo’s interest, and any contact with the Swift family.

history

Latest News

Sharon median home price rises to $710,000 as inventory tightens

Sharon median home price rises to $710,000 as inventory tightens

119 Amenia Union Road — A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home built in 1872 on 4.42 acres recently sold for $522,500.

Photo by Christine Bates

SHARON — The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Sharon increased to $710,000 for the period ending Jan. 31, 2026 — its highest point since September 2024 as home values across much of Connecticut continued to edge higher.

The figure marks an increase from the $560,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending Jan. 31, 2025, and from $645,000 for the comparable period ending Jan. 31, 2024. While January and February are typically slow months, the 12-month rolling figure reflects a broader reset.

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate

Kent's towering snowman honors Robbie Kennedy

Kent's towering snowman honors Robbie Kennedy

Jeff Kennedy visits the 20-foot-high snowman located in the Golden Falcon lot in Kent that was created in honor of his late brother Robbie Kennedy.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT – Snowman Robbie stands prominently in the center of town, just as its namesake — longtime Kent resident Robbie Kennedy — did for so many years.

The 20-foot-high frozen sculpture pays tribute to Kennedy, who died Feb. 9, at the age of 71. A beloved member of the community, he was a familiar sight riding his bicycle along town roads waving to all he passed. Many people knew him from his days working at Davis IGA, the local supermarket. He was embraced by the Kent Fire Department, where he was named an active emergency member and whose members chipped in to buy him a new bike, and by the Kent School football team where coach Ben Martin made him his assistant. At Templeton Farms senior apartments, he was the helpful tenant, always eager to assist his neighbors.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Classifieds - February 26, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Salisbury Association’s Land Trust seeks part-time Land Steward: Responsibilities include monitoring easements and preserves, filing monitoring reports, documenting and reporting violations or encroachments, and recruiting and supervising volunteer monitors. The Steward will also execute preserve and trail stewardship according to Management Plans and manage contractor activity. Up to 10 hours per week, compensation commensurate with experience. Further details and requirements are available on request. To apply: Send cover letter, resume, and references to info@salisburyassociation.org. The Salisbury Association is an equal opportunity employer.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

To save birds, plant for caterpillars

Fireweed attracts the fabulous hummingbird sphinx moth.

Photo provided by Wild Seed Project

You must figure that, as rough as the cold weather has been for us, it’s worse for wildlife. Here, by the banks of the Housatonic, flocks of dark-eyed juncos, song sparrows, tufted titmice and black-capped chickadees have taken up residence in the boxwood — presumably because of its proximity to the breakfast bar. I no longer have a bird feeder after bears destroyed two versions and simply throw chili-flavored birdseed onto the snow twice a day. The tiny creatures from the boxwood are joined by blue jays, cardinals and a solitary flicker.

These birds will soon enough be nesting, and their babies will require a nonstop diet of caterpillars. This source of soft-bodied protein makes up more than 90 percent of native bird chicks’ diets, with each clutch consuming between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars before they fledge. That means we need a lot of caterpillars if we want our bird population to survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett and the home for American illustration

Stephanie Haboush Plunkett

L. Tomaino
"The field of illustration is very close to my heart"
— Stephanie Plunkett

For more than three decades, Stephanie Haboush Plunkett has worked to elevate illustration as a serious art form. As chief curator and Rockwell Center director at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, she has helped bring national and international attention to an art form long dismissed as merely commercial.

Her commitment to illustration is deeply personal. Plunkett grew up watching her father, Joseph Haboush, an illustrator and graphic designer, work late into the night in his home studio creating art and hand-lettered logos for package designs, toys and licensed-character products for the Walt Disney Co. and other clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care

Free film screening and talk on end-of-life care
‘Come See Me in the Good Light’ is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards.
Provided

Craig Davis, co-founder and board chair of East Mountain House, an end-of-life care facility in Lakeville, will sponsor a March 5 screening of the documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light” at The Moviehouse in Millerton, followed by a discussion with attendees.

The film, which is nominated for best documentary at this year’s Academy Awards, follows the poet Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley as they are suddenly and unimaginably forced to navigate a terminal illness. The free screening invites audiences to gather not just for a film but for reflection on mortality, healing, connection and the ways communities support one another through difficult life transitions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.