Kent commission tackles Lane Street zoning snag

Lane Street warehouse conversion raises zoning concerns in Kent
By Alec Linden

KENT — The Planning and Zoning Commission is working to untangle a long-standing zoning complication affecting John and Diane Degnan’s Lane Street property as the couple seeks approval to convert an old warehouse into a residence and establish a four-unit rental building at the front of the site.

During the commission’s Feb. 12 meeting, Planning and Zoning attorney Michael Ziska described the situation as a “quagmire,” tracing the issue to a variance granted by the Zoning Board of Appeals roughly 45 years ago that has complicated the property’s use ever since.

The Degnans’ attorney, Jay Klein, initially appeared before the commission late last year with a proposal to amend the zoning regulations to accommodate the project. Commissioners and Ziska, however, expressed reservations about rewriting the regulations for a single property.

In the months that followed, Ziska and Klein worked together to identify an alternative path forward. They ultimately found one in Regulation 9320.4 of the town’s zoning code, which permits a nonconforming use to be changed to another nonconforming use, provided the new use is no more detrimental to the neighborhood’s character.

Under the revised proposal, the warehouse would be converted into a residence, and the four-unit building at the front of the property would be approved for residential rental use. Commissioners responded favorably to the approach, as did several neighbors who spoke in support. Residents noted that the plan would permanently eliminate the possibility of the warehouse returning to industrial or commercial use.

Over the years, the building has housed an auto body shop, an aquarium store, a sign production facility and other commercial operations.

The commission voted to keep the public hearing open until its March meeting to allow for additional discussion.

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

history

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

'A beautiful soul': Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

