Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Train strikes truck in Cornwall

On the morning of March 3, a Kenworth tractor trailer belonging to Thomaston Oil and Propane Inc. was parked on Railroad Street in West Cornwall while making a propane delivery to a residence. While parked, a Housatonic Railroad Company freight train was traveling northbound on the adjacent tracks and eventually struck the truck, which was determined to be parked too close to the rails. The train was reportedly moving at about 10 miles per hour at the time of contact. There were no injuries reported in the incident and both the truck and train could be driven from the scene. The truck operator was issued a written warning for improper parking.

Vehicle rolls on Millerton Road

On the evening of March 3, Manpreet Singh Multani, 33, of Canaan was driving on Millerton Road just south of the intersection with Lovers Lane in Sharon when the car drifted onto the shoulder, struck an embankment and rolled over, coming to rest upright in the roadway after striking a utility pole. Multani denied medical attention but the vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, was towed from the scene. Multani was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Icy road spin-out

At around 9 a.m. on March 5, Tonya Roussis, 56, of East Canaan was driving south on Salmon Kill Road in Salisbury, just north of the intersection with Farnum Road. While traveling, her Volkswagen Tiguan Sport lost control on the icy roadway and slid into a tree. The vehicle was towed, but Roussis was uninjured. She was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Lakeville Main Street crash

Near midday on March 5, Sophia Yan, 31, of Kingston, New York was driving west on Route 44 near downtown Salisbury when she lost control rounding a curve, causing the Subaru Outback she drove to veer off the road and strike a utility pole. Yan was uninjured though the vehicle was disabled in the crash. She was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send to editor@lakevillejournal.com

Latest News

‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ visits Falls Village

Darcy Boynton, right, works with the cast March 7.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Falls Village Children’s Theater production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” were in full swing Saturday afternoon, March 7.

Jean Bronson and Mark Alexander were busy adjusting the costume of Roan Jack, trying to take into account the character’s need to move about and gesticulate.

Honoring a lifelong scout

Submitted

Sandy Rhoades of Falls Village will be honored for his decades in Scouting on Sunday, March 15 at the Elks Lodge in Torrington. Rhoades said on Friday, March 6 that the announcement caught him by surprise. Asked how long he’s been involved with the Scouts, he said “80-something years.”

Kratom, an herbal drug, pulled from Northwest Corner shelves after state ban

Packages of kratom that were on the shelf at Smoker’s Choice in North Canaan.

Debra A. Aleksinas
“The withdrawal can be brutal for some people.”
— Jana Wu, Mountainside Treatment Center

NORTH CANAAN — Kratom products are disappearing from smoke shop shelves across the Northwest Corner after Connecticut classified the substance as a Schedule I controlled drug, effectively banning its retail sale.

Long marketed as a legal herbal supplement and widely sold in smoke shops, convenience stores and gas stations across the region, kratom is now being removed from store shelves as retailers move to comply with the state ruling.

LHK students gain deeper understanding of Black history

LHK students gain deeper understanding of Black history

Effie and Angaza Mwando at Hunt Library Feb. 26.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Leaders of Our Culture Is Beautiful (OCIB) — Effie and Angaza Mwando and Shawn Matel — led students from the Lee H. Kellogg School on a lively tour of Black history Thursday, Feb. 26, at the David M. Hunt Library.

Effie Mwando said she and her husband Angaza started the organization, which is based in Torrington, about five years ago. Matel, meanwhile, is a long-time OCIB volunteer.

Draft town budget up 4.4% in Salisbury

Salisbury Town Hall
Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — At the Board of Selectmen’s regular meeting Monday, March 2, First Selectman Curtis Rand said the current municipal budget proposal for 2026-27 includes a spending increase of 4.4%

The selectmen and the Board of Education will present their initial budget proposals to the Board of Finance during a remote meeting on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m.

North Canaan welcomes new face at Town Hall front desk

North Canaan welcomes new face at Town Hall front desk

Jessie MacDonald Lawrence, a North Canaan native, has been appointed administrative aide in the selectmen’s office at Town Hall.

Ruth Epstein

NORTH CANAAN — It’s Jess times two at the selectmen’s office at Town Hall. Jessie MacDonald Lawrence has been named by First Selectman Jesse Bunce as the new administrative aide.

“We’re all learning together,” she said this week, as she and her assistant Teri King Aitken greeted visitors and worked through the stream of paperwork that comes with running a town office.

