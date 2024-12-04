crime

Former Kent School employee to face hearing for alleged sexual misconduct

KENT — A former information technology employee at the Kent School will face arraignment at Waterbury Superior Court on Dec. 11 for felony charges relating to accessing photographs of underage students, among others, during his employment at the institution.

The suspect is Daniel Clery, 47, who was employed by the Kent School for more than 20 years before his termination last year.

A Nov. 2 report by Clara Molot in the digital newsletter Air Mail detailed the history of the case, which goes back to February 2023 when an employee of the school allegedly spotted a photo of her on the accused’s phone.

Air Mail reported nine current students, 59 recent graduates, seven employees and four former employees (all mostly female) are alleged to be victims of Clery’s, who is said to have abused the school’s software management system to upload photos from their computers. Clery is also alleged to have accessed students’ private accounts in order to obtain personal files from emails. The article in Air Mail drew these findings from a report by a private consulting firm called Vancord that was hired by Kent School to investigate the case.

The article also claimed that Clery had found a job within Yale University’s IT department shortly after leaving the Kent School.

Attempts to reach both Kent School and Yale have yet to yield a response.

Clery appeared at Waterbury Superior Court on the morning of Nov. 22, where he was represented by attorney Mark Ouellette of Middlebury. His time at the stand was brief; the case was promptly transferred to Part A court, where the most serious (greater than Class D felony) cases are handled, according to a lawyer at Field Law Office in Enfield, Connecticut. A tentative time of 10 a.m. was scheduled for the court appearance on Dec. 11.

Ouellette declined to comment on the case before the trial date.

crime

Latest News

Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Phragmites australis australis in North Canaan.

John Coston

Finally rain. For weeks, the only place there had been moisture was in the marsh and even there, areas that usually catch my boots in the mud were dry. I could not see the footprints of the bear (or is it deer?) that have been digging up and eating the underground skunk cabbage flowers. Not that I could do anything to stop it. A layer of snow that actually sticks around for a while seems like wishful thinking these days.

Masses of skunk cabbage, Symplocarpus foetidus, appeared one spring, like magic, after we hired a team to remove the barberry from about an acre of the marsh adjacent to the driveway. Of course, it had been there all along, waiting patiently underground or hiding in the barberry’s thorny shrub-cages, but we had not seen it. That was about eight years ago; after the barberry’s removal there have been successive infestations of invasives but also, as with the skunk cabbage, some welcome new sightings of native plants.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns

'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns

Roxana Robinson reads Cornwall, Nov. 30.

Natalia Zukerman

Bob Meyers, President and Publisher of the Cornwall Chronicle, kicked off the 5th annual Cornwall Reads Cornwall event at the UCC in Cornwall on Nov. 30 with a warm welcome and a gentle reminder to silence cell phones. Over the next hour, the audience was transported back in time as local writers, editors, luminaries, and students brought the Chronicle’s archives to life.

“This reading has become an annual event,” said Meyers, “as well as a welcome distraction from Thanksgiving leftovers.” He then noted that the event “was the original brainchild of Roxana Robinson.” Meyers added, “She also arranged to have this take place on the day of her birth,” at which point the audience wished the celebrated local author a happy birthday.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

Virag Mate-Kovacs at One Cream Studio in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman

Located in the warm and welcoming multi-use building at 1 John Street in Millerton, One Cream Studio offers a personalized approach to skincare and self-care, led by Virag Mate-Kovacs, a highly skilled aesthetician with years of international experience.

Mate-Kovacs began her career in Budapest after graduating from a prestigious beauty academy in 2006. After years of honing her craft, she moved to Manhattan in 2010 to expand her skills and experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle