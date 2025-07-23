Prominent educator and nonprofit leader joins LJMN Board of Directors

FALLS VILLAGE — Nancy Elting, who has lived with her family in Millerton since the early 70s, has joined the board of LJMN Media, the nonprofit publisher of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News.

“Nancy’s joining the Board represents our expanded commitment to the communities served by The Millerton News. We welcomeher leadership and experience to our organization,” said Board Chair Dan Dwyer.

Elting spent most of her career in education, including two decades at the Spence School in New York City as a teacher, Admissions Director, Division Head, and Interim Head of School. She currently serves on Spence’s Advisory Board. Elting was also the Interim Head of The Town Hill School in Lakeville, Connecticut, overseeing the merger with Indian Mountain School. She served as the Interim Head of The Bronx Charter School for Children and The School at Columbia University.

A champion of local volunteering, Elting spent nine years on the North E1ast Community Center Board (NECC), the last two as its Chair. Elting said, “having tiptoed into the field of journalism as advisor to The Spence School newspaper, I recognize the importance of honest reporting to our community, and hope to support the publications in any way I can.”

Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Guests of the carnival at Bunny McGuire Park had a wide variety of rides to choose from, including a classic merry-go-round.

Photo by Simon Markow

NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.

The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant in late June, the 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement by the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy protects the land surrounding the Colebrook Reservoir, the state’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.

The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.

