elections

Northwest Corner political parties schedule caucus dates

Republican and Democrat nominees for the upcoming 2025 election will be decided at town committee caucuses in July.

In addition to candidates for the Board of Selectmen, nominees will be put forth for expiring terms on town boards including the Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals. For towns that elect such positions, candidates for town clerk, tax collector and treasurer will be nominated.

Below is the schedule of caucus dates for each party in each town.

Cornwall 

Republican caucus: July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library (30 Pine St.)

Democratic caucus: July 20 at 4 p.m. at the Cornwall Library (30 Pine St.)

Falls Village 

Republican caucus: July 21 at 6 p.m. at Falls Village Town Hall (108 Main St.)

Democratic caucus: July 21 at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center (107 Main St.)

Kent 

Republican caucus: July 17 at 7 p.m. at Kent Community House (93 N. Main St.)

Democratic caucus: July 17 at 7 p.m. at Kent Town Hall (41 Kent Green Blvd.)

North Canaan 

Republican caucus: July 22 at 7:30 p.m. at North Canaan Town Hall (100 Pease St.)

Democratic caucus: July 22 at 6:30 p.m. at State Line Pizza (340 N. Elm St.)

Salisbury 

Republican meeting July 22 at 5 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall (27 Main St.)

(Note: This a Salisbury Republican Town Committee meeting, not a traditional caucus, as SRTC bylaws do not require one; instead, candidates will be endorsed at this meeting)

Democratic caucus: July 15 at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall (27 Main St.)

Sharon 

Republican caucus: July 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hayes Room at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon (110 Upper Main St.)

Democratic caucus: July 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Taghhannuck Grange (7 Dunbar Road)

elections

Latest News

Join us for

Join us for


 

  

Keep ReadingShow less

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

Keep ReadingShow less
community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit