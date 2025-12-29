north canaan

Year in review: Community and change in North Canaan

Bunny McGuire stands in the park that now bears her name in North Canaan.
Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The past year was marked by several significant news events.

In January, the town honored Bunny McGuire for her decades of service to the community with the renaming of a park in her honor. The field, pavilion, playground and dog park on Main Street later received new signage to designate the area Bunny McGuire Park.

In February, Town Clerk Jean Jacquier stopped reporting to work amid a legal dispute, triggering months of uncertainty at Town Hall. Her prolonged absence became the focus of multiple court cases, heightened political tensions in town, and fueled debate in the lead-up to the municipal election. Following the election, Jacquier returned to her position and served through the remainder of her duly elected term.

In April, North Canaan Elementary School marked the 35th anniversary of its Arbor Day celebration, alongside the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, with the planting of a chinkapin oak as the newest addition to the school’s arboretum.

In May, the Becton, Dickinson and Company facility in North Canaan was evacuated after a hazmat scare. An employee identified a suspicious package, which resulted in a lock down and about 300 employees entered decontamination protocol, requiring them to leave clothing behind and shower before going home. The FBI transported the package from the facility to the state laboratory in Rocky Hill and all testing for active agents came back negative.

The 4-H Club float rolls down Main Street in North Canaan en route to the Doughboy statue. RIley Klein

Memorial Day brought the community into town for a day of remembrance. The parade marched from Town Hall to the Doughboy statue, where residents gathered to pay respects to fallen members of the armed services.

Town commissions approved the construction of a new Dunkin’ location across from the Stop & Shop plaza on Main Street. The proposal calls for a roughly 2,000-square-foot rectangular building with 16 parking spaces and a drive-thru. Once the new site opens, the existing Dunkin’ inside the nearby gas station will close.

In July, Bunny McGuire Park was transformed into a carnival as community events unfolded across town, culminating in a parade and a grand fireworks display.

The 61st annual Railroad Days in North Canaan, now called Old Railroad Days, took place in August. David Carley

In August, Old Railroad Days made its debut, bringing the town’s rail heritage to life through four days of tours, exhibits and demonstrations. Throughout the celebration, Canaan Union Station pulsed with activity as residents and visitors gathered to take part.

At Geer Village, chef Gina Trivelli-Young opened Manna Catering in the café space formerly occupied by Railway Café. “A lot of my food is geared toward health, the nourishment of mind, body and soul,” said Trivelli-Young.

Geer also announced a “strategic partnership” with Integritus Healthcare, a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization and post-acute healthcare industry leader based out of Pittsfield. Integritus will become the management company for the Geer Village campus of services and Geer will remain the owner/operator of the programs and services, with Integritus Healthcare providing oversight.

New playground equipment was installed at NCES, which has been put to good use since school came back into session.

Douglas Library Director Norma DeMay announced her retirement from the role this year. “I’ve loved my job,” she said, full of praise for her staff and board members. “I love chatting with the people who come in. And you can’t beat a 9-minute commute.” DeMay was succeeded by Laura Moran.

Residents gathered at Colonial Theatre in October for the Canaan Foundation’s 25th anniversary, as well as a celebration of the town. The foundation was formed by a group of local citizens with a mission to enhance the quality of life for townspeople. This year a total of 24 grants were issued for a total of $28,500.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Pilgrim House provided nourishment and camaraderie for both guests and volunteers alike. Jeanine Coleman is a loyal server each year. “It’s my favorite time of year,” she said. “I love doing this.”

The Parade of Lights followed the weekend after Thanksgiving, which ushered in the holiday season. Cub Scouts donned their Santa Claus hats on Sunday, Dec. 7, at NCES to host a pancake breakfast with Santa.

The year was also marked by the election of a new first selectman, as challenger Jesse Bunce edged out incumbent Brian Ohler by two votes in a closely watched race.

