Railroad Days changes course, keeps spirit on same track

NORTH CANAAN — The 61st annual Railroad Days in North Canaan, now called Old Railroad Days, has undergone some changes this year. It will be divided into two events: Canaan Summer Nights Carnival in July and Old Railroad Days in August.

Jenn Crane, chair of the North Canaan Events Committee, stated, “The Committee decided to separate out the events, so every month there would be something going on.” She added, “We are hoping to continue to build on different events, but keep them spread out, as not only does it give more opportunities for the community to participate in, it also separates out the need for how often we ask for volunteers.”

The Canaan Summer Nights Carnival begins Wednesday, July 16, and runs to Saturday, July 19. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night there will be carnival rides, games, sweets, food trucks, and live music on the Lawrence Field. Ticket booths will be open 30 minutes before the rides open. The festivities on Saturday begin at 3 p.m. and conclude with a bang: a fireworks show, the Firemen’s parade and the church barbeque chicken dinner.

The Old Railroad Days will now be taking place from Aug. 8 to 10 at Canaan Union Station with a new format that is “much shorter with more of a focus on trains, community and town history,” Crane explained. The official program in August is still being planned and finalized.

Many events, inspired by programs and articles from some of the first ever Railroad Days in the 1960s, will be coming back, such as walking history tours, the community picnic, Model A car displays, a free movie, bed racing, a pancake breakfast, the Night Market, live music and plenty of train-related activities.

Crane noted, “Railroad Days started as a way to celebrate community and visit the past. Over the years it changed a lot along with who ran/hosted it.” This marks her second year as chair of the NCEC with a goal of expanding events in North Canaan across the calendar. In doing so, it gives more opportunities to bring the town and visitors together.

Crane explained the Old Railroad Days’ separation from the carnival, the shorter timeframe and the re-emphasis on the railroad gives the town history its very own spotlight. “The Housatonic Railroad plays a large part reaching out to different trains, museums, and affiliates to all gather together at Canaan Union Station,” she added.

For updates and more information visit NorthCanaanEventsCommittee.org.