'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage
Aly Morrissey
What if the dog onstage was played by a person? That’s the delightful twist in A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening at the Sharon Playhouse on Aug. 29. In this clever and heartfelt comedy, the title character — a stray pup who disrupts the lives of a married couple — is portrayed not in costume but by an actor who brings insight, charm, and chaos to the role.
Stepping into Sylvia’s paws is Jen Cody, who is returning to the Sharon Playhouse in a starring role for her third year in a row, ready to bring this spirited dog to life. She’s joined by Jonathan Walker as Greg, the middle-aged man smitten with his new four-legged friend, and Jennifer Van Dyck as Kate, his wife, whose patience and identity are tested by Sylvia’s sudden presence in their home.
Directed by Colin Hanlon, this production balances elements of comedy and emotional depth. Gurney’s script may be filled with laughs but at its core, “Sylvia” explores loyalty, companionship, and how love sometimes arrives in unexpected forms. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 1995 and has since become an audience favorite for its wit, warmth, and originality.
Rounding out the cast is Sienna Brann, taking on a trio of roles that highlight the play’s comic versatility. The design team includes Christopher and Justin Swader (scenic), Kathleen DeAngelis (costumes), Bobbie Zlotnik (wigs), Wheeler Moon (lighting), and Graham Stone (sound), ensuring the story is grounded in a fully realized world, albeit one occasionally seen from a dog’s point of view.
Performances run through Sept. 7 at the Sharon Playhouse. For tickets and more information, visit sharonplayhouse.org.
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while some of us may mourn the shortening days and cooler nights, the culturally-inclined denizens of the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires and Taconics have plenty to look forward to.
During Labor Day weekend, visit one of the offerings below, and maybe even take home a watercolor, rug, or locally-crafted wooden bowl to ready your home for the indoor season ahead.
Kick off the weekend with libations and bites from legendary New York City importer Rosenthal Wine Merchant at Mad Rose Gallery (5916 North Elm Ave., Millerton). The evening will mark the end of Paul Chaleff’s ceramics exhibition, which closes at the end of the weekend. Ashley Gilbertson and Franco Pagetti’s photography exhibition “Fragments in Time,” which has been extended through Sept. 21, will also be on display.RSVP by emailing info@madrosegallery.com.
Head to the Cornwall Library (30 Pine St., Cornwall) for its seventh annual weekend-long Art Sale, and peruse an endless supply of prints, posters, watercolors, photos, paintings and more, with price tags ranging from a very reasonable $20 to much greater sums.
The Library has announced that this year’s selection will “run the gamut from the antique to the contemporary, from the jazzy and colorful to the classic black and white, from realistic to abstract.” Thanks to generous donors, the sale will feature works from notable artists such as Amedeo Modigliani, Enrique Chagoya, Marc Simont, Leonard Baskin, Ruth Gannett, Robert Andrew Parker, Nicole Eisenman, R. H. Quaytman, and others, as well as a special exhibition of vintage photos, paintings and posters from late artist Duncan Hannah.
For more information and hours, visit cornwalllibrary.org/labor-day-art-sale/.
Visit the Barn at the Pine Plains location of beloved antiques and décor purveyor Hammertown (3201 NY-199, Pine Plains) and find the coffee table of your vintage dreams this weekend. Up to 75% off home goods and furniture of all kinds will be available.
This year’s iteration of the biannual tent sale features a “Makers Market” with local artisans, craftspeople and food vendors.
Visit https://shop.hammertown.com/blogs/journal/hammertown-labor-day-tent-sale for additional details and hours.
The Berkshire Woodworkers Guild, a coalition of local woodworkers that supports the local industry and its craftspeople, is hosting its 25th Fine Woodwork Show at the Berkshire Botanical Garden (5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge) this weekend. Attendees will have the chance to watch 32 masters from around the Tri-Corner region demonstrate their trades, from woodturning and Chinese joinery to boat building and French polishing.
The event will also announce the allocation of $32,000 from its scholarship fund to support 9 aspiring woodworkers, and host a silent auction of guild member-crafted pieces to support next year’s fund. Works from the artisans will also be available for viewing and sale.
Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Hot Plate Brewing will provide frothy, local ales for swilling, while SoCo Creamery of Great Barrington will be pedaling its handcrafted ice cream for sweeter options for the whole family. Great Cape Baking Co., from Dover Plains will offer a full breakfast and lunch menu, including donuts, while Pleasant & Main from Housatonic will be providing the caffeine and crepes.Further details can be found at berkshirewoodworkers.org.
Artists across Cornwall will fling open their studio and gallery doors to welcome Labor Day culture ramblers on Saturday afternoon. An eclectic lineup of ten participating artists will show their work, ranging from pottery to sculpture paths, allowing participants a chance to enjoy the fresh late-summer weather as they meander through Cornwall’s green valleys from studio to studio.For a list of the artists, a map, and directions to each studio, visit ornwallct.org/event/cornwall-open-studio-2025/.
On Saturday, Aug. 16, we were excited to see the debut of new Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor Anna Handler, and the return of violinist Augustin Hadelich. Another warm evening in Lenox with humidity near 100 percent, couldn’t stop a massive crowd from gathering.
Handler strode onto the Shed stage with purpose, greeted the evening’s concertmaster, Alexander Velinzon, and took the podium for Brahms’ “Tragic Overture.”Right away, her crisp, powerful conducting style — clearly reminiscent of Andris Nelsons’ — was effective at bringing Brahms to life. She urged forth the strings, waved in the brass and percussion with verve, and caressed her winds in an emotional way.
Velinzon and the strings were superb — a powerfully played Brahms. Handler made her mark. She bowed modestly, placing hand to heart, and pointed to credit various sections and individuals. She strode off stage with pace and quickly returned for Schumann’s “Symphony No. 4.”
No. 4 begins with somber tones and develops into something else: Ziernlich langsam (Rather slow) to Lebhaft (lively) to Romanze: Ziernlich langsam, to Scherzo: Lebhaft — Trio, then Langsam — Lebhaft — Schneller — Presto (slow — lively — faster — very fast.)
It was exquisitely performed with Handler bringing both artistry and quality. It flowed like a river — meandering, then surging with power, until it exploded into a torrent. The build up was sharp; the conclusion loud, and vibrant.
Handler turned to the audience, now a broad smile. She shook Velinzon’s hand. Her deeper bows greeted a standing ovation — a glimpse into a bright future.
Anna Handler at Tanglewood.Hilary Scott
After intermission, it was up to Hadelich to follow a great orchestral performance.
A large man with larger hair, he dwarfed Handler as he waited onstage to begin his part in the famous Tchaikovsky “Violin Concerto.” Velinzon and the orchestra led the soft opening bars. Hadelich lifted the 1744 “Leduc / Szeryng” Guarneri (lent to him through the Tarisio Trust), and began. Sweet tones emerged.
He had previously played the 1723 “ex-Kiesewetter” Stradivari but switched recently after hearing the mellow, more human-like voice he was in search of — and found — in the Guarneri. What followed was smooth, soft, gentle brilliance.
Allegro moderato – Moderato assai served as a warm-up. Then came Canzonetta: Andante —and things really got going. The Finale: Allegro vivacissiomo, Hadelich flew up and down the neck of the Guarneri with such speed and precision that, through binoculars, I caught Velinzon chuckle and shake his head in disbelief from the best seat in the house.
A virtuoso performance.The crowd roared.
An encore followed: Forrester (arr. Hadelich) “Wild Fiddler’s Rag” — fun and flirtatious.
Will there be other evenings as bright as this? Likely, but few and far between.
Will Velinzon and the orchestra continue to create rare conditions where these thermonuclear pyrotechnics are possible?Absolutely.
Elias Weiss Friedman, acclaimed canine photographer and creator of "The Dogist," brought heart and humor to Troutbeck's Luminary Series in Amenia, sharing stories that celebrated the enduring bond between humans and their dogs.
The event, held Sunday, Aug. 24, was paired with The Little Guild of Cornwall, giving attendees the chance to meet and greet a small selection of dogs available for adoption. Friedman is passionate about organizations that advocate for canine welfare and service training, making The Little Guild a natural partner for the event.
A best-selling author, Friedman brought along his latest book, “This Dog Will Change Your Life,” that was greeted with brisk sales and the chance to obtain a signed copy. His Instagram postings have amassed a loyal following of more than 11 million and growing. To date, he has photographed more than 50,000 dogs.
“Dogs complete every aspect of human life,” said Charlie Champalimaud, Troutbeck owner, who served as interviewer for the event. “I just love dogs, and I’m very excited to see people come together,” she added. Her own family dog, Rocky, accompanied her and charmed the audience with exemplary behavior.
“I’ve been following you for years,” said Priscilla McCord of Lakeville, speaking with Friedman before the event began. McCord also serves as a board member at The Little Guild.
“You are an artist and storyteller,” said Champalimaud, introducing Friedman to the audience of more than 100 dog lovers gathered in Troutbeck’s pole barn.
Elias Weiss Friedman signing books after his talk.Leila Hawken
Friedman said he has been developing The Dogist concept and brand for the past 11 years.
“I had an understanding of the cultural phenomenon of dogs,” he said. “Dogs are a source of joy. I wanted to write about that,” he added, noting that dogs are also hilarious.
“I was a shy kid with a dog,” Friedman recalled. “Dogs are generous with their eye contact.”
“I’ve moved the needle a bit in how we appreciate our dogs,” he said of his role as The Dogist. Over the years, his work has included helping dogs find homes or receive service dog training.
Asked about recent advances in artificial intelligence in learning to communicate with animals — particularly current research into communicating with whales — Friedman noted that we already communicate with dogs, though often through our own ego. “There is no shortage of communication,” he said.
He added that some dog owners might not want to know their dogs’ honest opinions about their circumstances or lifestyles.
Looking ahead, Friedman will be international in scope, exploring how different cultures view their relationships with dogs. He expects to find meaningful differences and insights across borders.
Next in the Luminary series at Troutbeck will be a talk by Mark Ronson on Sunday, Sept. 7. He will speak about his book, “Night People,” pairing the talk with a DJ session. For more information, go to www.troutbeck.com.