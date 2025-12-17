All is calm, all is bright as Kingston prepares for Unsilent Night
Taylor Davidson
In the spirit of community and creativity, Kingston will host its sixth annual Unsilent Night on Dec. 19, an immersive, musical walking experience created by composer Phil Kline. The event transforms the streets into a moving soundscape, inviting participants to become part of a living, breathing musical composition.
Kline, a veteran of New York City’s downtown scene with a résumé that zigzags from rock clubs to revered museums, has long delighted in blurring the boundaries between public art and public ritual. Raised in Akron, Ohio, he came to New York to study English literature and music at Columbia University, then embedded himself in the unruly creative ferment of the early 1980s East Village. He co-founded the post-punk band the Del-Byzanteens with Jim Jarmusch and James Nares, collaborated with Nan Goldin on the soundtrack to “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency,” and played guitar in Glenn Branca’s cacophonous ensemble, allexperiences that shaped his appetite for art that is social, subversive and never quite where most expect it to land.
Unsilent Night debuted in Greenwich Village in 1992 and has since traveled to more than 175 cities on five continents. The premise is simple: Participants walk a set route while playing one of four prerecorded tracks on phones, speakers or whatever portable device they can wrangle. The piece lasts 45 minutes, “the length of one side of a cassette,” Kline likes to remind people, and the format he originally composed for.
In practice, Unsilent Night is far more than a clever technological conceit. Its chiming, layered textures refract through streets and buildings, creating what one Wall Street Journal critic described as “bell sounds [that] lap up against buildings and ricochet all around,” warming “even the coldest of hearts.”
That sense of immersion has resonated with critics over the years. Jon Pareles ofThe New York Times called the experience “suspended wonderment.”
For Kevin Muth, the organizer of the Kingston event, that feeling was immediate and personal.
“I went to my first Unsilent Night in Manhattan in 2002,” Muth said. “I was new in town, hadn’t quite found my people yet, but braved the cold and took the subway with my boombox to Washington Square Park. It was snowing. There were hundreds of people gathered around the fountain and volunteers handing out cassette tapes. There was a countdown, and we all pressed play at the same time and started walking. The music was sparkling and shimmering, and the crowd felt like a funny mix of solemn and festive. As the procession slowly made its way east, the sounds changed from chimes, to choruses, to church bells, bouncing off the buildings and mixing with the honking horns of traffic waiting for us to pass. When the crowd reached the Christmas tree in Tompkins Square Park, the music faded except for one warbling boombox with dying batteries that made everybody laugh. The crowd cheered and dispersed, and it became one of my favorite annual holiday traditions.”
This year’s walk will begin at Frog Alley Park in Kingston’s Uptown/Stockade District at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to download the track or the Unsilent Night app in advance and bring Bluetooth speakers if possible. The route takes about 45 minutes and is, as Muth describes it, “a moving boombox parade.”
Kline has likened the experience to a contemporary twist on a familiar holiday tradition. “I always thought of it as being sort of a variation on Christmas caroling,” Kline said, “a combination of my own work and memories of caroling back in Ohio.”
For Muth, the event’s enduring appeal lies in its openness and emotional range. “I really love this event because the holiday season can mean different things to different people,” he said. “For some, it’s a time of celebration and joy, and for others, it may be a time of reflection, or sadness. This event allows us to come together and experience the season however we need to.”
On Dec. 19, residents are invited to come as they are and take part in the transformation of Kingston’s streets. As Kline put it, “Sometimes the only way to escape is to use your imagination.”
For more information, visit unsilentnight.com.
What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.
The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.
From the beginning, Novak envisioned the closet as an inclusive space. “It’s open to anybody, it’s not just based on economic needs,” she said. Sustainability also plays a role. “Thinking about the environment, some students like to thrift and just get clothes that way,” Novak said.
After the initial donation, contributions continued to grow. “I reached out to our staff members and faculty,” Novak said. The most consistent donations come from the faculty at HVRHS and a few community members who learned about the closet. Finding teenage-appropriate clothes has been a challenge. “I get a lot of donations that are nice, but I don’t think teenagers would want to wear them,” Novak said.
Another ongoing obstacle has been awareness. Many students don’t know the closet exists at all. “That’s been the hard part,” Novak said. “Getting it out to the wider community of the school.” Novak is looking for students and staff to spread the word. “It helps because our school nurse knows and other faculty members,” she said. “When they know a student needs something, they just bring them up.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to promote the space more actively. “When we come back from this break, I do plan to … get fliers and all that up and going,” Novak said. There may even be an upcoming expansion — she has discussed the possibility of turning part of the area into a food pantry. “That would be more of a need-based system for students,” she said. “But right now, promoting it is where I’m at.”
The Community Closet is well-stocked currently. “Just because of the amount of clothes I have, I’m not accepting any more donations until I clear some stuff out,” Novak said. She is still willing to make room for more fashionable, teen-friendly items donated by students. “That way I’ll have more teenager approved clothes.”
Above all, she wants students to know that no one is limited to using the space. “Sometimes there’s a stigma around it … like, ‘I don’t need help. I don’t want to take away from anybody else that may need it,’” Novak said. Due to the amount of clothes, students should feel welcome to use the closet for any reason. Some students even grab items last minute for sports and activities. “It’s important for kids to know it’s for everyone.”
Whether a student wants to thrift clothes sustainably, forgot to pack clothes for an after-school practice, or is in need of a new outfit, the Community Closet is a resource for all.
Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.
The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.
The cookies are so popular that the store had to increase prices from 50 cents to a dollar and implement a four cookie per person maximum. The Shack sells about 40-100 cookies per day and has about 20-60 HVRHS customers visiting per day.
Julie Browning and Heather Strid, two of the HVRHS faculty members that help run the Shack, said their goal was to create real-world job experiences as well as real-world shopping experiences for students at HVRHS. “Learning the skills to work in the world can be taught in a classroom, but the lessons are more meaningful and valuable when they are applied in real work situations, which is what we create through the school store,” Browning said.
The original purpose for the store seems to be working, as several students are learning important skills. Students said the store taught them skills like counting money, checking inventory and cleanliness along with social skills and customer service that could help in the professional world after high school.
The Housy Shack open sign, welcoming customers in for cookies.Anna Gillette
As the store quickly became a hit, organizers were faced with the challenge of finding funding. “When we started planning to start the school store two years ago we needed money to buy equipment, supplies and food to start it up but were not sure how to get it,” Browning said. “Mrs. Strid came up with the idea of applying for a grant from the 21st Century Fund to help us get started and they were so generous.” That grant has been crucial to the success and growth of the school store.
Not only does the Housy Shack benefit the special education department, students said it fosters a sense of community throughout the school. “School store cookies are my favorite thing ever. They brighten up my day,” said Eliana Lang, a sophomore at HVRHS. Dayana, one of the student staffers at the Housy Shack, said her favorite part of working in the school store is when students come in to make purchases. She enjoys talking to them and ringing up their orders on the cash register. The Housy Shack brings people together and offers the opportunity for students to connect with each other.
As the school year continues, the members of the school store look forward to expanding their inventory by creating and selling a variety of Housy merchandise — t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more. “I have had several students put in requests for certain hats, key chains, etc. … so there will be more of that to come,” Browning said. Last school year, profits were all invested back into the school store. “This year we are hoping to make more of a profit and will look to use the money that we make for field trips, outings as well as opportunities to donate and give back to the community,” Browning said. They also would like to use the school store to fundraise for other causes. “Right now we are collecting donations for The Little Guild Animal Shelter, so if anyone has pet supplies they would like to donate please drop them off in exchange for a cookie,” Browning said.