The Sharon Playhouse YouthStage to present original adaptation of ‘Peter Pan’

Front row, left to right, Sarah Cuoco, Kellan Lockton, Sam Norbet, Kate Drury, Savannah Stevenson. Middle row, left to right, Callan Scott, Philippa Cavalier, Wild Handel, Ivan Howe, Lyra Wilder, Gilvey Barnett-Zunino. Back row, left to right, Wolf Donner, Drew Ledbetter, Sienna Rose Lyons, Mollie Leonard, Richie Crane, Alex Wilbur, C.C. Stevenson, Andrus Nichols, Caroline Lapinski.

Michael Kevin Baldwin

The Sharon Playhouse YouthStage is presenting an original adaptation of “Peter Pan” by directors Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbette, set to open Dec. 17. The show will take place in the Bok Theater at the Sharon Playhouse and close Dec. 21.

This is the world premiere of this adaptation of “Peter Pan,” which entered the public domain in 2024. Nichols and Ledbette are returning for their third year with Sharon Playhouse Youth after directing “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in 2023 and “A Christmas Carol” in 2024. This is their first original adaptation with the Playhouse.

“The YouthStage is a great place to bring new work,” said Education and Community Director Michael Baldwin. He said the production is part of an effort to bring original material to local youth who hope to pursue theater in the future. Baldwin also said the production is an opportunity for collaborative theater between the Playhouse team and the youth performers. Rehearsals began in October, allowing time to shape the show as a collaborative whole.

The main cast consists of Ivan Howe as Peter Pan, Wild Handel as Wendy, Callan Scott as John, Philippa Cavalier as Michael, and Alex Wilbur as Hook. The ensemble includes Lyra Wilder as Slightly, Gilvey Barnett-Zunino as Tootles, Kate Drury as Nibs, Wolf Donner as Curly, Sam Norbet as First Twin, Kellan Lockton as Second Twin, Sienna Rose Lyons as Starlights, Mullins, and Lily Starr, Richie Crane as Nana and Smee, Mollie Leonard as Cecco, Bill Jukes, Cookson, and Catastrophe June, and C.C. Stevenson as Starky and Noodler. These 15 cast members also serve as crew and were chosen through a competitive audition process.

“Peter Pan” will be the final show at the Playhouse this year. “On Wednesday, Jan. 14, we will unveil the MainStage and YouthStage titles for the Sharon Playhouse 2026 season. Be sure to check our digital channels for the exciting reveals,” Baldwin said. Registration for Summer YouthStage productions will be open from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2026, and classes will be available at the Playhouse in January for people of all ages.

“The Sharon Playhouse is a real gem in our community, and I hope community members will attend as many shows as they can, take as many classes as they can, and support the Playhouse so it can thrive for years to come,” Baldwin said.

For more information about “Peter Pan” and next year at the Sharon Playhouse, visit sharonplayhouse.org.

Our visit to Hancock Shaker Village

The Stone Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

Jennifer Almquist

My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.

Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist

Lakeville Books & Stationery opens a new chapter in Great Barrington

Exterior of Lakeville Books & Stationery in Great Barrington.

Provided

Fresh off the successful opening of Lakeville Books & Stationery in April 2025, Lakeville residents Darryl and Anne Peck have expanded their business by opening their second store in the former Bookloft space at 63 State St. (Route 7) in Great Barrington.

“We have been part of the community since 1990,” said Darryl Peck. “The addition of Great Barrington, a town I have been visiting since I was a kid, is special. And obviously we are thrilled to ensure that Great Barrington once again has a new bookstore.”

Wassaic Project snags top tourism prize, rolls out Winter Wonderland

The “Monuments to Motherhood” sculpture by artist Molly Gochman outside of Wassaic Project.

Joshua Simpson

For nearly two decades, the Wassaic Project has served as a vibrant beacon in Dutchess County, creating a space for emerging artists to hone their craft and explore social change. And while a seven story, 8,000-square-foot former grain elevator may not seem like a likely home for an arts space, the nonprofit is receiving countywide recognition for its unforgettable events.

Last month, the Wassaic Project was named the winner of the 2025 Events Tourism Award of Distinction at Destination Dutchess’ annual Tourism Awards of Distinction breakfast. Held Nov. 13 at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, the honor places the arts organization alongside some of the region’s most celebrated tourism partners and highlights its impact on the upstate New York cultural landscape.

At Mad Rose Gallery, two exhibits invite a new way of seeing

Gallery director and artist Natalie Tyler

Natalia Zukerman

Mad Rose Gallery in Millerton recently invited visitors to experience both of its current exhibits, “Ebb & Flow” and “The Female Gaze” with many of the artists in attendance.

The tour began with “Ebb & Flow,” an installation of glass works by Steven Weinberg, Lisa Sacco, Eric Hilton and Natalie Tyler. In the late-afternoon sun, the room became a kaleidoscope of bending, fracturing, flickering light. Color slid across the walls; reflections dissolved into shadow. It was a subtly instructive prelude to “The Female Gaze” next door as the glass didn’t just glow — it shifted the angle of attention, teaching the eye to notice differently.

