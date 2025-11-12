‘Death By Design’ charms at Warner Theatre

Take your seats in the spacious Nancy Marine Studio Theatre at the Warner Theatre in Torrington to be transported to a cozy 1930s English country manor house, the setting for “Death By Design,” a farcical murder mystery by playwright Rob Urbinati and presented by the resourceful volunteer-run Stage @ The Warner.

A pleasing amalgam of classic drawing room English comedy and Agatha Christie-style murder mystery — with sharp dialogue, eccentric characters, and suspenseful plot twists —the play keeps the audience guessing and laughing until the final curtain.

The premise involves playwright Edward Bennett and his actress wife, Sorel (played by Darrel Cookman and Christiane M. Olson), who withdraw to the country after a particularly disastrous evening. Unexpected guests arrive, much to the dismay of the couple and their staff, and a murder takes place. Their sassy, smart and resourceful Irish housekeeper, Bridgit (Marilyn Olsen), is determined to solve the mystery instead of just reading about them in novels.

Playwright Rob Urbinati has a clear love of his source material and his writing often out-Cowards Noël Coward with witty wordplay (Coward’s famous line from “Private Lives,” “Don’t quibble, Sibyl,” here becomes “Mustn’t quarrel, Sorel”) and other delightful turns of phrase and aperçus. Under Jonathan Zalaski’s able direction, the production’s game cast dives gleefully into their over-the-top characters, including, in addition to those previously mentioned, an inquisitive chauffeur (Gabriel Sousa); a conservative politician (David Macharelli); a bohemian, free-spirited artist (Adriana Medina); a high-strung revolutionary (Ron St. John III); and a nearsighted ingénue (Zazzy Cores).

The creative team includes David Verdosci (set designer), Renee Purdy (costume designer), Chris Lubik (lighting designer), Nicole D’Amico (props master), Alyssa Archambault (production stage manager), Kyla Madore (assistant stage manager), Charlene Speyerer (production manager), Lee Evans (technical director), Marrianne Parks (choreography), Tracy Liz Miller (intimacy coach), Chet Ostroski (fight coordinator), and Melissa “PK” Tonning-Kollwitz (dialect coach).

The cast’s enthusiasm and the play’s inherent wit provide ample laughs and intrigue to keep the audience amused, engaged and guessing until the end. Though not a play, as one character puts it, of “social significance,” “Death By Design” definitely sets its sights, as another character says, on “cocktail and caviar.” It makes for a fun evening of murderous mayhem.

“Death By Design” runs through Nov. 16th, with an ASL-interpreted performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Stage @ The Warner is a community theatre program with over 800 volunteers producing Broadway-style shows at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, 84 Main St., Torrington. Founded by Jim Fritch and Neil Pagano, the company makes quality theater accessible at reasonable prices. Stage @ The Warner inspires local performers while enriching the community through exceptional theatrical experiences.

Running time for “Death By Design”: Two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. For tickets, go to warnertheatre.org.

