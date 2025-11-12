performances

‘Death By Design’ charms at Warner Theatre

‘Death By Design’ charms at Warner Theatre

Gabriel Sousa as Jack and Marilyn Olsen as Bridgit in “Death By Design.”

Photo provided

Take your seats in the spacious Nancy Marine Studio Theatre at the Warner Theatre in Torrington to be transported to a cozy 1930s English country manor house, the setting for “Death By Design,” a farcical murder mystery by playwright Rob Urbinati and presented by the resourceful volunteer-run Stage @ The Warner.

A pleasing amalgam of classic drawing room English comedy and Agatha Christie-style murder mystery — with sharp dialogue, eccentric characters, and suspenseful plot twists —the play keeps the audience guessing and laughing until the final curtain.

The premise involves playwright Edward Bennett and his actress wife, Sorel (played by Darrel Cookman and Christiane M. Olson), who withdraw to the country after a particularly disastrous evening. Unexpected guests arrive, much to the dismay of the couple and their staff, and a murder takes place. Their sassy, smart and resourceful Irish housekeeper, Bridgit (Marilyn Olsen), is determined to solve the mystery instead of just reading about them in novels.

Playwright Rob Urbinati has a clear love of his source material and his writing often out-Cowards Noël Coward with witty wordplay (Coward’s famous line from “Private Lives,” “Don’t quibble, Sibyl,” here becomes “Mustn’t quarrel, Sorel”) and other delightful turns of phrase and aperçus. Under Jonathan Zalaski’s able direction, the production’s game cast dives gleefully into their over-the-top characters, including, in addition to those previously mentioned, an inquisitive chauffeur (Gabriel Sousa); a conservative politician (David Macharelli); a bohemian, free-spirited artist (Adriana Medina); a high-strung revolutionary (Ron St. John III); and a nearsighted ingénue (Zazzy Cores).

The creative team includes David Verdosci (set designer), Renee Purdy (costume designer), Chris Lubik (lighting designer), Nicole D’Amico (props master), Alyssa Archambault (production stage manager), Kyla Madore (assistant stage manager), Charlene Speyerer (production manager), Lee Evans (technical director), Marrianne Parks (choreography), Tracy Liz Miller (intimacy coach), Chet Ostroski (fight coordinator), and Melissa “PK” Tonning-Kollwitz (dialect coach).

The cast’s enthusiasm and the play’s inherent wit provide ample laughs and intrigue to keep the audience amused, engaged and guessing until the end. Though not a play, as one character puts it, of “social significance,” “Death By Design” definitely sets its sights, as another character says, on “cocktail and caviar.” It makes for a fun evening of murderous mayhem.

“Death By Design” runs through Nov. 16th, with an ASL-interpreted performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Stage @ The Warner is a community theatre program with over 800 volunteers producing Broadway-style shows at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, 84 Main St., Torrington. Founded by Jim Fritch and Neil Pagano, the company makes quality theater accessible at reasonable prices. Stage @ The Warner inspires local performers while enriching the community through exceptional theatrical experiences.

Running time for “Death By Design”: Two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. For tickets, go to warnertheatre.org.

Richard Feiner and Annette Stover have worked and taught in the arts, communications, and philanthropy in Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, and New York. Passionate supporters of the arts, they live in Salisbury and Greenwich Village.

performances

Latest News

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

Keep ReadingShow less
veterans day

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years
Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
AMP

When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Let them eat cake: ‘Kings of Pastry’ screens at The Norfolk Library

Let them eat cake: ‘Kings of Pastry’ screens at The Norfolk Library
A scene from “Kings of Pastry.”
Provided

The Norfolk Library will screen the acclaimed documentary “Kings of Pastry” on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. The film will be introduced by its producer, Salisbury resident Flora Lazar, who will also take part in a Q&A following the screening.

Directed by legendary documentarians D.A. Pennebaker (“Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop”) and Chris Hegedus (“The War Room”), “Kings of Pastry” offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen of France) competition, a prestigious national award recognizing mastery across dozens of trades, from pastry to high technology. Pennebaker, who attended The Salisbury School, was a pioneer of cinéma vérité and received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement.

Keep ReadingShow less
film